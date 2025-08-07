When I was a restaurant owner, I kept seeing the same frustrating pattern play out. A new hire would start and the shift manager would be pulled off the floor to train them on the PoS system. That meant paying two people for the same block of time—one to teach, one to learn—all for a role the new hire might leave within weeks. It felt like a gamble.

Given the exceptionally high turnover rate in the restaurant industry, these wasted training costs stacked up fast. And while I’ve been out of the business for several years, I’ve seen the hidden expenses behind restaurant training continue to cost businesses heavily in time, productivity, and profits.

Industry-Wide Turnover Crisis

Restaurants have always dealt with higher-than-average turnover, but it’s getting worse. One massive global restaurant brand reported turnover rates of 120–130 percent annually, a figure echoed far and wide across QSRs.

Every lost employee comes at a price. There are the direct costs of hiring and onboarding, and then there are the indirect hits resulting from lost productivity, inconsistent service, frustrated customers, overworked managers, and lower employee morale.

Some employees don’t even make it to their first shift. Many drop off between signing their contract and walking in on day one. Others clock in for a week or two and then vanish. In fact, 44 percent of frontline restaurant employees leave within the first 90 days. That stat alone should immediately make all restaurateurs rethink what onboarding means.

Onboarding Starts Before Day One & Extends Beyond Day 30

The traditional onboarding playbook doesn’t work anymore (if it ever truly did). It pays to remember that over 75 percent of potential restaurant employees are Millennials or Gen Z. Having grown up in the digital age, they don’t respond well to outdated learning methods.

Handing them a thick training binder or asking them to sit through a long in-person training session isn’t going to cut it. Starting onboarding on the first day of the job is already too late for the Gen Z or Millennial hire who expects clarity, connection, and support from the moment they say “yes” to a job. Effective onboarding needs to begin from the moment someone is hired, or you risk losing them before they’ve even started.

Done right, onboarding is a phased journey that includes:





Pre-Onboarding (from date of hire until day one) : This bridges the gap—building excitement about the job, clarifying expectations and creating a sense of belonging.

: This bridges the gap—building excitement about the job, clarifying expectations and creating a sense of belonging. First Impression (first 30 days): Here’s when the groundwork is set, workflows are introduced, and new hires learn about company culture and team dynamics. Most technical training happens here.

Here’s when the groundwork is set, workflows are introduced, and new hires learn about company culture and team dynamics. Most technical training happens here. Assimilation (days 31-90): By now, intensive training is over, but attrition remains high. This is the time to reinforce learning, address knowledge gaps, and keep employees engaged.

Each phase has to have clear goals and feedback loops. And, of course, the training content and delivery method matter too, especially keeping in mind that today’s Gen Z employees have short attention spans and live in a fully digital world.

Speak Their Language: Training for Gen Z

Remember that today’s frontline workforce is wired differently. Most QSR workers are Gen Z. For them, this is a paycheck, not a career. They are not going to read a PDF or log into a legacy LMS platform. And they are definitely not going to download a new app just to learn how to refill the soda machine.

To be successful, training has to meet them where they are. This generation wants jobs that respect their time, provide clear communication, and use the same tools they do in their personal lives. That means training that’s accessible via text or WhatsApp, that doesn’t require a login, and that speaks in their visual, fast-paced language.

Make a Macro Impact with Microlearning

Video-based microlearning is a practical solution to the restaurant industry’s most urgent challenge. These short, focused training clips can be watched anywhere and anytime, letting employees manage their own time and access key information when it’s needed most.

Searchable, TikTok-style clips guide them through real tasks in under a minute. When the PoS goes down mid-shift or the fryer malfunctions during a rush, no one is going to remember what they might have been told in a boring training seminar on their first day. But a quick video accessible at the click of a button on a mobile phone means employees can handle real-world problems without skipping a beat.

And, when AI is layered in to personalize content, track progress, and offer support, microlearning becomes one of the most powerful tools QSRs can use to reduce costs and increase team performance.

Training is The Secret Weapon Against Turnover

In a business where one in every two new hires will leave within three months, every hour saved on onboarding and training costs matters. It’s time to stop treating training as another box to check and start seeing it as a critical lever for running a sustainable, profitable restaurant.

Here’s my training success formula: faster, better onboarding + ongoing, just-in-time training = strong teams, lower turnover, and a healthier bottom line.

Let’s retire the PDFs and bring frontline training into the TikTok era. When workers feel supported from day zero, they stay longer, perform better, and help your business thrive. And that’s a win every restaurant needs.

Eran Heffetz is the CEO of Bites and a former eight-time restaurateur.