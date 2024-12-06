Taco Bell has opened a new beverage-forward prototype to compete in the rapidly growing specialty drink segment.

The Live Más Café, created in partnership with large franchisee Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), is based in Chula Vista, California, (just outside of San Diego) and debuted in November. A grand opening celebration will be held on Monday.

The restaurant offers speciality drinks like Chillers, Agua Frescas, and Specialty Coffees, alongside other fan-favorite items like tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and a value menu. The brand said it wants to “disrupt the beverage industry with a Taco Bell twist.”

Some specific drink items include Caramel Cafe Churro Chiller, Mexican Mocha Iced Coffee, Cinnabon Caramel Iced Coffee, Strawberry Lime Refresca Freeze, and Vanilla Crema Iced Coffee.

The store’s inside features self-ordering kiosks, digital menu boards, and some indoor seating.

“We’re always looking for new ways to elevate the Taco Bell experience, and the Live Más Café is the perfect example of that,” Scott Mezvinsky, Taco Bell president, International and North America, said in a statement. “This innovative pilot concept is all about expanding the boundaries of what Taco Bell can be, creating a dynamic space where guests can experience our bold flavors in new and exciting ways. The strength of our partnership with Diversified Restaurant Group has been key in bringing this vision to life. Together, we’re not only pushing the envelope on innovation but also reinforcing the power of strong franchise relationships in driving Taco Bell’s continued growth and success.”

DRG operates more than 300 Taco Bell restaurants.

The franchisee has frequently tested innovations for Taco Bell, including automated voice ordering at the drive-thru, a Go Mobile unit that has no dining room and features two drive-thru lanes, and some restaurants with kiosks and no cash registers.

DRG CEO SG Ellison said, “Live Más Café is a bold new chapter in our journey of innovation.”

“Rooted in Taco Bell’s cultural rebel spirit, Live Más Café redefines the consumer experience by bringing a new lineup of indulgent beverages. This isn’t just a menu update message — it’s a movement. The new beverage platform will empower consumers to live bold and live beyond, and Taco Bell has allowed us to help write the book on this exciting new concept,” Ellison said in a statement.

The Live Más Café will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The beverage category has accelerated in the past few years, particularly the crafted drink category. The leader of this movement is Swig, which owns the trademark for “dirty soda”—a drink that has been customized or enhanced with additional ingredients to make it more indulgent or unique. Other concepts have popped up, like Fiiz Drinks, Sodalicious, and Cool Sips.

McDonald’s entered the category in December 2023 with spinoff CosMc’s. The menu showcases a variety of specialty lemonades and teas, blended drinks, and cold coffee. There are seven locations—six in Texas and one in Illinois.