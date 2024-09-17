Nothing motivates Jamie Harrison more than perfecting Taco Bell’s team member experience, which includes over 260,000 employees. As a restaurant veteran who started as a frontline worker three decades ago, she’s passionate about unlocking opportunities for others to do the same.

After spending five years at Yum! Brands as Pizza Hut’s chief people officer, Harrison stepped into a new role as VP of human resources for Taco Bell in May. A longtime admirer of Taco Bell’s rebellious and creative spirit, she jumped at the chance to explore what makes the brand magical for both team members and guests.

“I’ve been spending more time in the restaurants, understanding what makes us different to our customers and employees, seeing what it’s like to make tacos every day, and watching the Taco Bell culture come to life in practice,” Harrison says. “The restaurant industry is built on a foundation of lasting relationships and opportunities, so I’ve been figuring out how to unlock that for others.”

Taco Bell offers multiple pathways to success for its employees—from the Live Más Scholarship program to the “Start with Us, Stay with Us” platform designed to hold career-building workshops—but the most recent advancement in opportunities is what Harrison calls the internal incubator.

“Our team members are our most valuable asset, and we understand that creative solutions come from everywhere. Internally we call it ‘rest, live, creativity,’ and it’s just woven into how we operate at the heart of our brand,” Harrison adds. “Through the internal incubator program, we invite employees at all levels to tap into their creativity and help us solve real business challenges.”

The Bell Bravo peer-to-peer recognition program came as a result of this initiative. Harrison says this has played a critical role in how team members enhance the customer experience at Taco Bell because they feel connected and valued by not just their peers but by their leadership as well. Empowering employees is embedded in the brand’s operations and the fabric of its culture, resulting in innovative ways to solve everyday challenges.

“People ask me what makes Taco Bell so great for employees, and it’s because we’ve been able to bring them on the inside, make them feel like they’re a part of making the brand special,” Harrison adds. “We want them to feel like they are brand ambassadors. And when your team members become brand ambassadors, you start to unlock the magic of an exceptional customer experience, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Harrison believes it’s the little things that boost employee morale and engagement—like when the brand launched a LeBron James collaboration and team members received an exclusive video from James. She says they felt as if they were part of a cool, rebellious brand, embodying the Live Más spirit.

The brand has a long history of taking care of its employees. The Taco Bell Foundation’s Live Más Scholarship program has been around since 1992, awarding over $130 million in grants and scholarships.

“For our frontline team members, unlocking education is a huge opportunity and factor in their growth,” Harrison says. “I know firsthand how challenging it can be to access education while also working in restaurants … so we’re here to grow and develop them, and give them a great brand experience so they can bring our story to life and delight our customers.”

This year, Taco Bell is relaunching its program called “The Leap” to retain employees and provide more resources for leadership development. Harrison is particularly excited about this initiative, as nearly 70 percent of leadership roles at Taco Bell are promoted from within. She believes giving people access to development is crucial to fostering a positive brand culture.

“People power our business, and watching them achieve their career goals gets me so excited. Early on in my career, I was given a chance to succeed, so the opportunity for me to give that back to the future leaders of our organization is paramount,” Harrison says. “I started as a frontline employee, and now I’m an executive leader for a beloved brand, so I try to be the voice of those team members who are in the shoes I walked in 30 years ago. I’m proud to be the one who shares their stories.”