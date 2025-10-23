Taco Bell has posted 20 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth during a stretch when peers, quick service and otherwise, have struggled to gain traction amid a cautious and inflation-pressed climate. In reality, it’s a value-centric dynamic that’s worked in Taco Bell’s favor, as executives shared in recent earnings. The brand is grabbing share from fast-food chains, but also fast casual ones, former Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs said in August. “The lower-income consumers are pulling back; that’s been well-documented by our competitors,” Gibbs shared. “We aren’t seeing that at Taco Bell.”

There are myriad reasons why, from perceived value to the brand’s unique ability to diversify SKUs to drive trial and frequency, and guard margins, as well as its culture-leading marketing engine. Then, incremental layers, such as a $5 billion beverage goal by 2030, boasting the fastest drive-thru in the country for five years running, and how Taco Bell’s younger guest base has aligned with evolving avenues of trade—41 percent of orders today are digital and active loyalty consumers rose nearly 45 percent, year-over-year, in Q2.

Taco Bell U.S. has also implemented the most components among its parent company’s Byte by Yum! AI-enabled proprietary tech stack (KFC, Pizza Hut, and Habit factored in). This covers online and mobile app ordering, point of sale, kitchen and delivery optimization, menu management, inventory and labor management, and employee tools, and includes voice automated ordering at the drive-thru, which was live in about 600 Taco Bells over the summer, although the brand is approaching the tech on a case-by-case basis after early learnings.

Additionally, one of Taco Bell’s biggest drive-thru upgrades in 2024 was ConnectMe, a new loyalty experience that reimagines the journey by enabling customers to check in via code with a team member, earn points and access rewards, all without needing to order ahead on the app. That personalization feature is available in more than 7,500-plus drive-thrus.

Beyond tech and menu elements, though, Taco Bell Thursday shared updates on the labor front and how that’s mixing in. Ahead of more growth (Taco Bell upped by net 199 stores last year in the U.S.), the company said, it’s going to focus on developing talent through expanded leadership programs, education pathways, and best-in-class benefits.

In 2025 at company-run stores—there were 498 of those year-end 2024—employee retention improved, year-over-year, by 17 percent. General manager vacancy also reduced by 27 percent, “signaling the clear impact that Taco Bell’s people-focused investments are having across the system.”

“I started my career on the frontline of restaurants, and I’ve seen firsthand how the right support can open doors that once felt out of reach,” Jamie Harrison, global chief people and culture officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement. “No matter how long a team member is with us, we want their time at Taco Bell to be meaningful. We’re proud to invest in their future, regardless of where their path takes them.”

Going forward, for the first time, Taco Bell said it’s extending its “Tacos and Tuition” education benefit to employees of all levels at participating franchise locations (there were 7,106 franchises at the end of last year). Previously, only corporate employees and company-run store ones could access the program in partnership with InStride.

Per its website, 1,100-plus restaurants have joined Tacos & Tuition to date.

For one to five restaurants, the company estimated an annual minimum investment of $2,970 (one enrollment covered based on average tuition spend of $2,200 per enrolled Taco Bell employees).

That scales up as follows:

6–10 locations: $7,920 investment; three enrollments covered

11–15: $12,870; five

15–50: $15,000: six

51–100: $17,500: seven

101–150: $35,000: 15

151-plus: $50,000: 22

Participating employees gain access to more than 3,000 online programs and courses, ranging from ESL and GED to bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The program does not require any upfront out-of-pocket costs, which removes financial barriers and allows employees to focus on their education, Taco Bell said.

Some partners also recognize on-the-job training as credit toward degrees, or more than $10,000 in tuition value.

Taco Bell noted the program drove 73 percent retention on the front lone. Enrolled managers saw 1.5X higher rates.

There have been a couple of other efforts, too, over the past year.

One is theLeap—a leadership development program Taco Bell rolled out for high-performing GMs and area coaches designed to fill the talent pipeline. More than 150 leaders are enrolled in the six-month program, the company said.

The other is Taco Bell’s classic Live Más Scholarship. The chain this year awarded a record $14 million to more than 1,000 students, including employees, bringing total awards to nearly $64 million since inception a decade ago.

And when it comes to employees on the job, Taco Bell said select restaurants today, including those within its growing Live Más Café footprint, are piloting enhanced hospitality service models that provide immersive training. These efforts, Taco Bell said, “empower and inspire more consistent, elevated guest experiences.”

Early results showed some stores with up to 3 percent higher transaction growth in certain markets, as well as loftier guest satisfaction and growing interest in hospitality-focused roles such as a “Live Más Café Bellrista position.” The latter, Taco Bell said, has already received “thousands of applicants” across various restaurants in 2025.

Throughout the U.S., top-performing Taco Bell employees are promoted to their next role in under a year on average, the company added, with 67 percent of leadership positions at corporate stores in 2025 filled through internal promotion.

Moreover, nearly 25 percent of company-store GMs have been with the brand for over 15 years, with the average GM serving a 10-year tenure.

Recognition has played a vital role as well, Taco Bell continued. It’s why the chain annually hosts a Golden Bell celebration in Hawaii—an all-expenses-paid, weeklong event for GMs, area coaches, and a guest.

Since the event kicked off more than 20 years ago, there have been 100-plus winners per year and more than 2,000 attendees.

Going back to innovation as a central thread, AI has played a role in the labor conversation for Taco Bell alongside consumer-facing benefits. By automating order-taking at the drive-thru, the company shared with QSR earlier, employees are able to focus on more meaningful moments of hospitality and customer interaction.

“Behind the scenes,” Dane Mathews, Taco Bell’s global chief digital and technology officer, said, “AI is enhancing back-of-house operations too, from smarter inventory management to streamlining workflows. We’ve even seen reduced team member turnover in high-usage AI locations, proving that thoughtfully implemented AI can not only support team members, but improve restaurant culture.”

Mathews added every tech advancement starts with a lens of helping employees deliver exceptional service, “thus improving customer experience.”

“Voice AI, for example, doesn’t just take orders—it eases the workload for team members so they can spend more time engaging with customers,” he said. “ConnectMe enables a customer’s preferences and relationship with the brand to be leveraged by our team members, unlocking a new level of hospitality, right at the drive-thru window. Byte by Yum! provides our teams with intuitive tools that reduce complexity and enable them to focus on what matters most: the customer in front of them.”