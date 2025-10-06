Few quick-service brands have been as steady as Taco Bell over the past few calendars. And that’s putting it very lightly. One of Yum! Brands’ “twin growth pillars,” as the company refers to them (the other being KFC Global), posted same-store sales gains of 4 percent in Q2. That outpaced a flat sector by four percentage points. More notable, though, among the top 10 public restaurant chains, Taco Bell was the only one over the past five years to not post a negative quarter. Furthermore, it hasn’t recorded a single negative week the entire fiscal year to date, let alone a period.

The brand said in Q2 it was grabbing share not just from fast food, but fast casual, too, as cautious trends send consumers in search of value. It’s an equation that simply, and historically, often brings guests to Taco Bell.

As the company charts forward, it remains on the front foot. Its automated voice ordering at the drive-thru is now in 600 restaurants and Taco Bell, executives said, has implemented the most components of Byte by Yum!—its new AI-enabled proprietary tech stack—of any of its chains, Pizza Hut and Habit included.

When it comes to the lane itself, where upward of 70 percent of Taco Bell’s sales flow, the chain has led the QSR Drive-Thru Report in speed of service for five consecutive years. That’s no mean feat when you consider Taco Bell experienced sales and transaction growth across all income cohorts last quarter and has, as noted, achieved multiple years of sales expansion.

So it continues to hold the speed crown despite getting busier. Taco Bell’s time of 256.81 seconds was just about the same as last year, when it led at 255.78 seconds.

KFC was next at 256.81 seconds, giving Yum! the top two slots. Check out the full 2025 QSR Drive-Thru report here.

QSR magazine caught up with Dane Mathews, Taco Bell’s global chief digital and technology officer, to chat about the success and innovation to come. Mathews was promoted to the role in September after serving as chief digital and technology officer for about a year and a half following 20 months as chief digital officer. He joined Taco Bell in 2022 after three years with Conagra Brands and also clocked time earlier in his career at fast casual Roti Modern Mediterranean (VP and head of marketing) and McDonald’s (global director of digital merchandising and marketing in the global digital department).

In the past few years, we’ve been tracking the KPIs of drive-thru success and how that’s evolved. Is it speed? Accuracy? Friendliness? And how has consumer preference shifted alongside. So what metrics right now for Taco Bell are you zeroing in on when it comes to drive-thru excellence? In other terms, what have become the table stakes of QSR drive-thru?

Speed, accuracy, and friendliness remain foundational to success, but at Taco Bell, we see them as part of broader ambition: delivering exceptional hospitality. Today’s drive-thru success isn’t just about how fast or precise the drive-thru is—it’s about how the experience makes you feel. That’s why we’re focused on metrics that reflect both operational excellence and customer experience. Technology is helping us elevate all of these, but it’s the feeling you leave with that defines a truly great drive-thru.

In what ways are you using technology to power the drive-thru experience today across the brands? What do you think the next frontier might be?

We apply a test-and-learn mentality to identify technology that drives continuous improvements for teams and guests, like Voice AI, ConnectMe (omnichannel integrated loyalty), and digital menu boards—all of which work together to create a faster, smarter, and more relevant drive-thru experience. These tools reduce friction and enhance the customer journey in real time. The next frontier is full ecosystem orchestration—where every digital touchpoint, from loyalty to kitchen operations, works in harmony. That’s where Byte by Yum! comes in. It’s our unified, AI-powered restaurant technology platform that works to unify everything from POS to inventory, enabling Taco Bell to deliver seamless, scalable innovation that transforms the customer and team member experience.

Specifically, what are your thoughts on AI and how it plays into the present and potential equation?

AI earns its place in our business by enabling transformational outcomes for our customers and our team members. At Taco Bell, we’ve deployed Voice AI in over 500 drive-thrus, making it the largest AI activation in the industry. By automating order-taking, it enables team members to focus on more meaningful moments of hospitality and customer interaction. Behind the scenes, AI is enhancing back-of-house operations too, from smarter inventory management to streamlining workflows. We’ve even seen reduced team member turnover in high-usage AI locations, proving that thoughtfully implemented AI can not only support team members, but improve restaurant culture.

For our customers, AI is delivering more relevant communications and helping customers find more great food options across our menu, more quickly. Over time, AI will be at the center of orchestrating Taco Bell’s drive-thru transformation for both customers and team members.

What are some drive-thru innovations Taco Bell has made in the past year?

One of Taco Bell’s biggest drive-thru innovations in 2024 was ConnectMe, a new loyalty experience that reimagines the drive-thru journey. Customers can check in via code with a team member, allowing them to earn points and access rewards, without needing to order ahead on the app. This democratizes the loyalty experience while maximizing our ability to personalize the drive-thru, enabling features like drive-thru reward redemptions, name recognition, tailored offers, and even hands-free payment for customers with stored credit cards. Available in more than 7,500+ drive-thrus, it’s subtle in execution but transformative in deepening brand connection through routine moments in the most ubiquitous channel.

Given all of these technology advancements, how is the company ensuring hospitality remains at the forefront of the employee-customer interaction?

Every technology advancement we make is in service of helping our team members deliver exceptional service, thus improving customer experience. Voice AI, for example, doesn’t just take orders—it eases the workload for team members so they can spend more time engaging with customers. ConnectMe enables a customer’s preferences and relationship with the brand to be leveraged by our team members, unlocking a new level of hospitality, right at the drive-thru window. Byte by Yum! provides our teams with intuitive tools that reduce complexity and enable them to focus on what matters most: the customer in front of them.

Lastly, as we’ve asked for the last few years, if you had to describe the “drive-thru of the future,” where would it begin, from asset to flow to KPIs and beyond?

The “drive-thru of the future” is only available to brands designing it today and, in many ways, we’re already operating it. We believe this experience is human-first, hospitality-powered, and enabled by software. We see the potential for the drive-thru experience to move from speed and convenience to intuitive and memorable. As we go forward, our unique, innovative spirit will blend technology and human experiences in ways that enhance the everyday.