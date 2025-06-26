Live Más Cafe, Taco Bell’s beverage-forward spinoff, is about to hit a quick growth spurt.

After debuting in Chula Vista, California, last year, the concept will open 30 more locations within existing Taco Bell restaurants by the end of 2025. These stores, which will be transformed in the coming months, are in Southern California, Dallas, and Houston. Several of these launches will be in partnership with large franchisee Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), which opened the first one.

DRG and company-owned locations will open this summer, with the first in Orange, California, and other openings to follow in Irvine, San Diego, and Los Angeles County.

The expansion is part of Taco Bell’s plan to reach $5 billion in beverage sales by 2030.

“We’re seeing today that people, especially younger consumers, are reaching for refreshing drinks as part of their lifestyle, whether it’s for energy or a sweet treat throughout the day,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, said in a statement. “So, we’re making big investments to become the ultimate beverage stop where our fans can expect to see the same bold, unexpected creativity in their cups as they do on their plates.”

The Live Más Cafe offers over 30 signature beverages, including Churro Chillers, specialty coffees, Refrescas and Dirty Mountain Dew Baja Blast Dream Sodas. The location has seen a 40 percent sales lift, with guests buying over 300 specialty drinks per day on average, Yum! Brands said during its Q1 earnings call.

Further menu innovation is on the horizon. Taco Bell announced a new Refrescas lineup featuring Agua Refrescas (Strawberry Passionfruit, Dragonfruit Berry, and Mango Peach), Rockstar Energy Refrescas (Pineapple Lime and Tropical Punch), and Refresca Freeze (Strawberry Lime). While the latter two are limited-time-only, The Agua Refrescas lineup is now permanent following successful tests in Southern California last year.

The crafted drink segment has exploded in recent years, buoyed by demand from Gen Z and millennial customers. While brands like Swig and FiiZ Drinks have led the way, several other concepts have tacked on mixed beverages to their menu. That includes burger giant McDonald’s, which recently shut down CosMc’s—its own beverage-led spinoff—because it now feels comfortable testing the creative drinks in its own restaurants.





