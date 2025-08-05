Lower-income consumers are pulling back visits from QSR concepts across the country, but not at Taco Bell. Not even close.

The Mexican giant’s same-store sales rose 4 percent in Q2, outpacing the limited-service category by 4 percentage points. Not only is the chain taking share from other fast-food brands, but it’s also taking visits away from the fast-casual segment, according to Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs. Additionally, Taco Bell has experienced sales and transaction growth across all income bands, with little difference between them.

Among the top 10 public restaurant chains, Taco Bell is the only one to never have a negative quarterly same-store sales result in the past five years. In fact, the company hasn’t reported a single negative week for the entire fiscal 2025, let alone a quarter.

“The lower-income consumers are pulling back; that’s been well-documented by our competitors,” Gibbs said during Yum!’s Q2 earnings call. “We aren’t seeing that at Taco Bell … And I think it’s just more evidence of the power of the Taco Bell model and our ability to take share in this environment, even though it is a pressured consumer.”

Taco Bell’s Q2 results were powered by Crispy Nuggets, which were followed up by the release of the Crispy Chicken Taco and Crispy Chicken Burrito in mid-June. The brand’s total chicken sales have increased more than 50 percent in the past two years, and it expects that to continue as Crispy Chicken becomes a permanent platform in 2026.

The chain is focusing heavily on the beverage market as well, with a goal of earning $5 billion in this category by 2030. At the start of Q3, Taco Bell took a big step with the nationwide release of Refrescas and announced plans to expand Liv Más Cafe to 30 locations across Southern California and Texas.

“Beverages [are] one of those things that I think we’re incredibly excited about,” Gibbs said. “It’s no secret that the industry has been embracing beverages in the last few years. We’ve seen a lot of success with some of our competitors. Nobody is more naturally positioned to succeed in beverages than Taco Bell. We already have a proprietary beverage with Baja Blast that’s wildly successful. So what you saw with the opening of our first Live Más Cafe is putting a lot of our theories and ideas about beverages into action and doing it in a big way, not just a small edition to the menu. And the results were obviously stellar and prompted us to really lean in and create a plan to be much more aggressive in beverages at Taco Bell.”

More innovation and value is coming. Taco Bell plans to launch Baja Blast Midnight—a new Mt. Dew flavor exclusive to Taco Bell—$3 burritos, Cheesy Street Chalupas, and the reintroduction of the Decades menu.

“There’s lots to get to be excited about Taco Bell despite the softer U.S. consumer environment,” Gibbs said. “In fact, in many ways we welcome that environment because we’re taking share from competition, and Taco Bell is clearly on roll.”

Off-premises is clicking too. For Taco Bell U.S., 41 percent of orders are digital, fueled by loyalty offers and activations like Mike’s Hot Honey Tuesday drop and the Feed the Beat Record Club box. The marketing activity helped grow active loyalty consumers nearly 45 percent year-over-year in Q2.

Yum! attributes the increased digital sales to the rollout of Byte by Yum!, the company’s new AI-enabled proprietary tech stack covering online and mobile app ordering, point of sale, kitchen and delivery optimization, menu management, inventory and labor management, and team member tools. About 25,000 restaurants have some component of Byte operating but typically it’s just one or two parts.

Taco Bell U.S. has implemented the most components of Byte compared to any other brand/country combination across the world. That includes automated voice ordering at the drive-thru, which is now in 600 restaurants.

“I got to wear the headset and listen in on voice AI interacting with our consumers. I’d known from the team that it was doing a good job. I was actually amazed at how seamless those consumer conversations were in wearing the headset for 1.5 to two hours,” said CFO Chris Turner. “There was only one of those conversations where we needed to intervene from a team member in the store, and the voice AI made that job dramatically easier. That’s why we’re seeing lower turnover in restaurants where we’ve implemented voice AI. So lots of good things happening with Byte, but we’re still in the early phases of generating the value from it. We’ve got more to do to get it around the globe, and we’re excited to continue that journey.”

While Taco Bell continues to overcome the macroeconomic environment, sister brands KFC, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger & Grill are feeling the brunt of consumers tightening their wallets.

KFC U.S.’s same-store sales declined 5 percent in Q2, which Gibbs blamed on gaps in value perception, inconsistent consumer experiences, and innovation that hasn’t fully resonated. The chain recently introduced a new comeback campaign “aimed at striking the right balance between innovative, relevant products and strong consumer value.” It also features a revival of the Colonel Sanders mascot, albeit a more serious tone.

Pizza Hut U.S.’s comps fell 5 percent as well. Gibbs said Cheesy Bites and Ranch Lover’s Flight mixed well with existing consumers, but the value message couldn’t break through the competitive landscape, resulting in transaction softness. Learning from this misstep, the U.S. team plans to establish more compelling value propositions, like the recent launch of Wing Wednesday and Tuesday’s $2 Personal Pizzas. Additionally, following the recent launch of a new mobile app, the Pizza Hut team plans to double down on mobile app acquisitions to start Q3.

Habit Burger’s same-store sales decreased 4 percent in Q2. The drop reflected softness in consumer demand, but the brand is hoping to mitigate that with weekly value offers to loyalty members and the launch of Gotta Have It meal deals.