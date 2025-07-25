Peter Gaudreau knows what growth looks like.

He helped Snooze A.M. Eatery rise from eight to 34 locations in five years. The industry veteran also helped Freebirds Burrito rank as one of the fastest-growing concepts in 2011 and led Punchbowl Social’s 10-unit expansion in 2019.

Now, as CEO of Tacodeli, Gaudreau sees a Mexican brand that’s ready to grow like it never has before in its 26-year history. The concept has 15 units in Texas and plans to double in size over the next three years.

“Mostly the last five years have given the team a lot of confidence that, to accelerate growth, now is the right time coming out of the pandemic,” Gaudreau says. “I think the brand learned a lot about who it was, and the demand for what we do has just grown and grown and grown over these past five years, leading us to the argument that we have to share the love of tacos with more cities in Texas to start and then nationally later.”

In 1999, Mexico City native Roberto Espinosa opened the first Tacodeli in Austin with hopes of reliving the flavors he grew up tasting. The dream is about to get a lot bigger.

The company plans to infill Austin and expand aggressively in Dallas and Houston, with San Antonio coming in the next 24 months. From there, Gaudreau thinks Texas can hold up to 90 restaurants total. New states are on the way in the coming years as well. Wherever that may be, Tacodeli will use a fortressing strategy of three to five restaurants in the market to quickly build awareness.

The brand is primarily company-owned, except for a licensing agreement at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Franchising isn’t off the table, but the focus for now is on corporate expansion and additional airport restaurants.

Tacodeli prides itself on being differentiated in the QSR space. For instance, breakfast is a major part of growth; up to 40 percent of sales comes before 11 a.m. whereas other taco players don’t open before that time. In other ways, the brand has become more competitive. Leading up to the pandemic, the chain closed at 3 p.m., but it’s spent the past several years livening the evening daypart with cozy dining rooms and alcohol availability.

The chain also buys locally from sustainable vendors like Vital Farm Eggs and Cuvee Coffee and offers a lineup of CPG offerings in Whole Foods, Kroger, and HEB stores, giving it national exposure despite its limited footprint in Texas.

“We can see the performance of our salsas, our award-winning salsas, in the markets,” Gaudreau says. “So [the CPG products are] really part of the brand DNA of how we’re going to continue to share, first of all, the award-winning salsas, which people are telling us they love. And Whole Foods loved it so much they put it in all their stores. That is giving us direction on where we should go. And Phoenix, Arizona, for example, is one of the biggest selling points for our wholesale products in CPG. So you would guess and you probably could think that that’s on our radar for potential expansion. That part of the business is a supplement to who we are. We’re a restaurant growth brand. And we happen to have this wonderful offering at retail.”

Tacodeli is mainly targeting 2,200-square-foot endcap locations. The brand will get the first test of a new sales channel with the opening of its first digital order pickup window in Cedar Park, Texas.

The chain will look for other viable drive-thru locations along with smaller footprint restaurants in the future.

“This drive-up window that we’re putting into our Cedar Park opening, which will open on September 8, is going to really prove to us that our guests are really desiring the convenience factor, especially at breakfast because it’s a speed thing for us. So we’re hoping that will free up some of the friction points of just the overall ordering process and otherwise,” Gaudreau says. “So we really have high hopes for the drive-up pickup window that we’re going to launch.”

Gaudreau adds that “reviews are glowing and our traffic in the past 18 months has been twice as good as any other players in the market.”

With that said, the leadership team has completed significant strategic work over the past 18 months to prepare for Tacodeli’s expansion.

Gaudreau says that for the brand to understand where it wanted to go, it first needed to better comprehend who its guests were. So it partnered with a software company called Kalibrate, which informs Tacodeli about what its customers do when they’re not in its restaurants and about their frequency. The chain learned it has a health halo, meaning guests are giving the brand credit for its premium offerings and local sourcing. The customers that frequent Tacodeli are also visiting fitness centers and lead a healthy lifestyle. This helps inform the chain’s site selection strategy.

The company has also implemented a new POS system with Revel Systems, brought kitchen display systems into the back of house, partnered with MonkeyMedia to power catering technology, installed digital menu boards, upgraded the music system in its dining rooms, and deployed updated inventory management systems.

All of that technology, Gaudreau says, is supported by an infrastructure of people—from real estate and training to catering and marketing—that are “protecting the brand, helping to shepherd this growth.”

“You need the systems, the tools, you need the sourcing to continue to protect the high-quality ingredients,” he says. “And then you got to have the right team and the right tools to be able to go replicate it without it coming off the rails.”

Having personally opened over 150 restaurants with multiple brands in his career, Gaudreau believes Tacodeli is “positioned perfectly to do this the right way.”

“It’s going to be a great next chapter of the story,” he says.