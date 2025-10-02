The 2025 QSR Drive-Thru Report showed yet another lane in the race to value that’s dominated the sector. It’s become clear consumers are defining “value” through multiple viewpoints. How are operators responding at a channel that’s typically been the apex of convenience and “value for your money?” It’s a complex answer and one that reflects how much parity has flooded the marketplace, both in convenience and what it means to walk (or drive) away feeling like what you got was worth the price.

Once again, we caught up (check out last year’s conversation here) with Vans Nelson, SVP operations innovation at Inspire Brands, to get his take on the drive-thru, present and future prospects.

In the past few years, we’ve been tracking the KPIs of drive-thru success and how that’s evolved. Is it speed? Accuracy? Friendliness? And how has consumer preference shifted alongside.

Value has become a top priority for today’s consumers. Interestingly, consumers define “value” differently; they might associate it with pricing, quality, service, or a combination of all three. For many of our guests, their time, experience, and cost are all part of the “value” equation, which makes the drive-thru an essential part of our brands’ success.

About 50 percent of Inspire’s U.S. sales are made in the drive-thru lane, so we take excellence in the drive-thru incredibly seriously. Over 70 percent of Dunkin’s sales are through drive-thru, mobile order, or delivery, so while we know that customer service and accuracy are paramount across our sales channels, convenience and accessibility are also essential for our guests.

So, what metrics right now for Inspire Brands are you zeroing in on when it comes to drive-thru excellence? In other terms, what have become the table stakes of QSR drive-thru?

Speed of service will continue to be a priority, especially for brands like Dunkin’, whose purpose is to keep America running. As we continue to engage customers through menu innovation, speed and accuracy are of utmost importance. By performing time-motion studies and complexity analysis, we can measure the impact of the drive-thru on the overall guest experience. Getting guests in, out, and on their way as frictionlessly as possible with an accurate, delicious order remains our focus and what guests expect from us.

In our increasingly digital world, and as technology gets smarter, order accuracy is the minimum expectation for consumers. They expect to see their order on a digital menu board and be able to make changes in real-time, and team members expect a system for preparing and organizing orders that is detailed, intuitive, and seamless. It is only by providing a transparent ordering experience for our guests and an efficient fulfillment process for our team members that we can meet those foundational requirements.

In what ways are you using technology to power the drive-thru experience today across the brands? What do you think the next frontier might be?

The most powerful tools in the drive-thru usually aren’t the flashy ones, although those are great too. Back-of-house technologies—including intelligent inventory management, automated scheduling, and conversational POS systems—are essential to delivering an exceptional experience for both guests and team members.

A smooth and intuitive in-app ordering experience greatly improves guest satisfaction. When ordering ahead, guests need to know exactly where, when, and how they can secure their order, so we think of the drive-thru experience beginning well beyond the traditional parking lot.

I’m excited to see the drive-thru lane get even smarter. Geofencing for mobile orders can make our timing more accurate and efficient, driving throughput optimization. We’re already seeing automation like chatbots enhance the guest and team member experience, so design upgrades such as robotics and food delivery systems embedded in the building will be exciting.

Specifically, what are your thoughts on AI and how it plays into the present and potential equation?

Our approach to AI is to find solutions that are integrated into real-time decision making, workflow optimization, restaurant team member experience, and guest interactions.

We see AI through two lenses: Big and Little. Little-AI quietly drives speed, efficiency, and improved guest experiences. It is often operational, and includes things like conversational POS, predictive staffing and scheduling, prep optimization, real-time offer targeting, equipment diagnostics, and product inventory management.

More often, folks hear about the Big AI innovations–transformative systems that guests and restaurant team members see and interact with, such as drones, chatbot ordering, robotic frying equipment, and drink machines. These innovations are exciting to develop because they reshape how guests engage with our brands and how our team members serve them.

Much of our current impact comes from the Little AI space, where seemingly small unlocks and adjustments are making a big impact in our restaurants by improving efficiency, better preparing our teams, and enhancing overall guest service.

As AI continues to transform the industry, we remain focused on leveraging its potential to build a more seamless operational ecosystem—and to keep raising the bar across our restaurants.

What are some drive-thru innovations Inspire has made in the past year?

Our investment in upgrading restaurants with digital menu boards continues to push us forward in drive-thru technology. With real-time updates and order confirmations, they play a key role in boosting accuracy, creating a smoother guest experience, and building trust during the ordering process.

Our focus is on creating processes that eliminate complexity and provide optimal guest experiences. We are actively testing drive-thru transport systems to unlock throughput capacity and enable seamless execution for both on-arrival and third-party channels. Our beverage systems are being reimagined to reduce complexity and simplify team member involvement. We are also piloting next-generation drive-thru timers powered by AI camera vision that track the entire guest journey, providing valuable insights to drive continuous improvement.

Given all of these technology advancements, how is the company ensuring hospitality remains at the forefront of the employee-customer interaction?

This is the hospitality industry, so every system, regardless of purpose, must be designed with the guest at the core.

The most effective way to ensure guest satisfaction is to ensure employee satisfaction. When team members are well-equipped with technology, fully staffed, and thoroughly trained, they can excel and thrive in every interaction, resulting in significantly more positive guest experiences.

For example, with Little AI investments like smart scheduling and inventory management, a general manager can spend more time with their team and guests, addressing challenges and building authentic relationships rather than being stuck in the office running payroll.

Simple design features, such as mobile order pickup lanes and digital menu boards, are also critical to making every interaction between a guest and team member smooth and effective. Eliminating potential frustrations and making every guest’s intention clear is a major driver of team member satisfaction.

At Inspire, we design, build, and operate every drive-thru with hospitality at the heart—and our key performance metrics clearly reflect that commitment.

Lastly, as we’ve asked for the last few years, if you had to describe the “drive-thru of the future,” where would it begin, from asset to flow to KPIs and beyond?

At Inspire, the drive-thru of the future is being designed through a careful blend of technologists and seasoned operators with decades of experience in restaurants. By balancing these two, we are harnessing the power of AI, automation, data integration, and personalization, combined with the operational knowledge of our veteran GMs and operators. While we are still testing and learning at the Inspire Innovation Center, we are nearing a system where our drive-thrus recognize returning guests, remember their favorite items, and recommend tailored add-ons.

As we improve the digital experience through our apps and loyalty programs, we are maximizing the value of our guests’ time. We’re also working on some really exciting real estate innovations that maximize the use of square footage and are equipped for a digitally-driven experience. At Inspire, my role is to ensure that when guests choose our brands, they can expect a smooth, clear, and personalized ordering experience that translates to a matching fulfillment experience.