There are family businesses, and then there’s Nana Morrison’s Soul Food.

Fourteen years ago, Shawn Sr. and Kiana Morrison moved from New York to Charlotte, North Carolina. They were surprised by the lack of authentic soul food—the kind that satisfies cravings and brings communities together.

Kiana reimagined recipes from her late mother, Nana Morrison, and opened the first Nana Morrison’s Soul Food restaurant in Charlotte. It wasn’t long before the smothered chicken, barbecue ribs, and mac and cheese earned a devoted following, leading to the opening of a second location.

Her daughter, Gabriella Morrison, is a true “restaurant kid.” At just 5 years old, she found as much joy in wiping down tables and stocking silverware as she did playing on the playground. Unlike most children her age, Gabriella was already earning an income, as her parents paid her for her efforts.

As she got older, she took on more responsibilities. Her natural aptitude for hospitality and numbers became apparent, and by age 13, she was helping with payroll, employee scheduling, and hiring.

“I always wanted to come to work with my mom, and when I was tall enough, I was able to start working the cash register. They would pull up a stool for me to ring up customers,” Gabriella says. “From there, I became more hands-on, serving guests and learning back-of-house duties. I would work after school and on weekends because I just wanted to be here [in the restaurant].”

Though Gabriella is the youngest Morrison to join the business, she grew up watching her siblings help manage the restaurant as it expanded. Her older brothers, Shawn and Hank, took over the flagship location and led the launch of the Port St. Lucie, Florida, restaurant, respectively. Her younger brother, Aaron, is still in school but shares the family’s values and often helps his siblings with their restaurants.

Determined to be part of the action, Gabriella made it known that she wanted to step into a leadership role. At just 16 years old, her ambition was impossible to ignore. With her family’s support, she became the general manager of the second Nana Morrison’s Soul Food location in Charlotte. Her promotion came with a six-figure salary, making her the youngest Morrison to run a restaurant and effectively allowing her parents to step back from daily operations—her goal is to help them reach an early retirement.

Despite excelling as an honor-roll student and doubling up on coursework to graduate early, Gabriella decided to forgo college to gain hands-on experience in the restaurant industry. As a young woman of color in a leadership role, she hopes her story inspires others to trust their instincts and break barriers.

“Being a young woman of color in leadership opens people’s eyes to the fact that you can achieve anything. I started so young, and I’ve proven I can handle all the challenges and do whatever it takes to earn my position,” Gabriella says. “I skipped college to jump into the workforce, and I intend to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Now, at 18 years old, Gabriella has taken on her biggest role yet: chief operating officer. Earlier this year, she stepped into the C-suite, overseeing the brand’s expansion to five locations while carrying out her parents’ vision of celebrating cultural heritage, representation, and community connections.

“As a family with a growing restaurant business, we knew we needed to have a corporate office with higher positions available,” Gabriella says. “Now, instead of a general or assistant store manager, I could be a COO. Who would expect something like that at 18? I was ecstatic to take the opportunity.”

With another North Carolina location in the pipeline and the brand’s first expansion into South Carolina, Nana Morrison’s Soul Food continues to grow—with the next generation of Morrisons leading the way. For Gabriella, the biggest learning curve has been embracing non-family hires.

“I thought my biggest challenge would be going from overseeing one location to five,” Gabriella says. “But it’s actually been a learning experience hiring general managers who aren’t family members. We’re so used to being a family-run operation that it was a big shift.”

As the brand expands, Gabriella’s top priority is maintaining the consistency of recipes and cooking techniques while strengthening community engagement. She is also focused on fostering connections between customers and employees and enhancing the company’s social media presence.

“I’m very interested in community partnerships and creating a sense of belonging in our stores,” Gabriella says. “I want to collaborate with local influencers, engage with our customers, and elevate their experiences. I’m not afraid of growth, and I know we can keep our family-like atmosphere intact. Customers have supported us for 14 years, and as long as we remain true to who we are, they will continue to be happy and satisfied.”

Gabriella credits her parents as her biggest influences. Watching them build a successful business from scratch, without prior experience, has been her greatest motivation. Looking ahead, she envisions Nana Morrison’s Soul Food expanding to the West Coast, bringing her grandmother’s recipes to communities nationwide. She has recently begun investing in property to continue her personal growth alongside the restaurant’s.

She wants her journey to serve as a reminder that age does not define one’s potential.

“I want to inspire young leaders to pursue their passions and ignore the criticism,” Gabriella says. “They should stay focused on their path and their dreams. Age has no limits. Everything is possible as long as you stay motivated and never settle for ‘no.’ The word ‘no’ is just the start of a new conversation.”