In what’s now become an annual tradition at QSR, we asked our Digital Disruptors a straightforward question with no straight-line answers: What do you think is the next big tech trend nobody is talking about today?

COVID was, in many respects, the tinder to tech changes rather than an inventor of them. Guests were asking for digital enablement and engagement long before the crisis. But where this industry differed from retail and some other segments ahead of the curve, is the delicate weight placed on the operator and customer. There is a balance between chasing solutions and remembering why somebody left their house for hospitality.

All said, there are more options and answers than ever in the pool. How do you choose? Where do you invest? Is “AI” the singular concept people tend to paint it as? Let’s see what the experts had to say.