Each year, the QSR 50 provides a data-driven ranking of the largest quick-service restaurant chains in the U.S., offering insight into the strategies shaping the fast-food industry.

The latest edition reveals a sector defined by resilience, innovation, and shifting consumer expectations. Brands responded to macroeconomic pressures with renewed focus on value, using meal deals, digital promotions, and loyalty programs to retain price-sensitive guests. At the same time, operators continued expanding footprints domestically and internationally, with some achieving record unit growth. Operational overhauls—ranging from staffing models and AI-driven kitchens to equipment upgrades and revamped layouts—reflected an industry striving to increase speed, consistency, and service quality.

Menu innovation played a pivotal role, not just in core categories like chicken and burgers, but also in beverages, sides, and offbeat limited-time offers. Meanwhile, chains continued to target super users, invest in digital tools, and fine-tune customer experiences through personalization and technology.

Despite ongoing challenges such as traffic declines, consumer pullback, and rising costs, the QSR segment remained highly competitive.

McDonald’s Snack Wrap returned on July 10.

MCDONALD’S

Much of McDonald’s 2024 was characterized by value. In June, the burger giant released its $5 Meal Deal, featuring guests’ choice of a McDouble or McChicken, small fries, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a small drink. The offer was only supposed to last a few weeks, but it’s been so successful that McDonald’s has kept it on the menu. It’s become a cornerstone of the chain’s McValue platform, a sophisticated area for customers to find the company’s best value deals, including BOGO for $1, in-app offers, and local promotions.

One of the most disruptive moments for McDonald’s in 2024 came in the fourth quarter, when an E. coli outbreak was linked to slivered onions used in Quarter Pounder burgers. This public health issue marked a serious setback for the brand. The outbreak led to a 1.4 percent drop in U.S. same-store sales during Q4, the company’s first negative result in the U.S. since 2020. In response, McDonald’s invested $100 million into a recovery initiative aimed at restoring consumer confidence and driving store-level momentum.

Now, the chain has faced consumer pullback from lower-income consumers—no different from most QSRs. But it has several levers to pull in response, including innovation around chicken. In May, McDonald’s brought chicken strips to the menu, and later this year, the brand will bring back its beloved Snack Wraps. Beverages are becoming important, too. The chain has used spinoff concept CosMC’s to test crafted drinks so it didn’t disrupt workflow at McDonald’s restaurants. The company has learned enough to feel comfortable testing CosMC’s beverages inside existing McDonald’s stores in partnership with franchisees.

To scale innovation faster, McDonald’s formed a new Restaurant Experience Team and category leaders for beef, chicken, and beverages. The organizational structure was created to help the brand compete against specialty chains like KFC and Popeyes for chicken and Dutch Bros and Swig for beverages.

Additionally, McDonald’s is expanding in the U.S. at a pace it hasn’t seen in a while. The chain grew by 102 restaurants in 2024 to get to 13,559. That’s the most locations McDonald’s has grown in a year since 2013, when it opened a net 121 restaurants.

Starbucks new design focuses on warmer, more welcoming tones.

2. STARBUCKS

Despite all the tumult surrounding Starbucks, it opened an industry-best 589 stores in 2024 (net of 513 on the corporate side; 611 openings, 96 closures, and net 76 licensed). That’s after 473 the year before. In fact, Starbucks has expanded its U.S. footprint by 1,491 locations from the start of 2021 to the end of 2024. Will that pace continue? The brand has hinted it might slow as it focuses on the plethora of in-store fixes underway with CEO Brian Niccol, the former Chipotle head who joined the company in September. Still, at 16,935 units, it’s fast barreling toward challenging Subway as the largest restaurant chain in America (Subway ended 2024 with 19,502 locations).

As this tracks, the “Back to Starbucks” plan Niccol rolled out features a host of updates: in-store design refreshes to reclaim the “third place,” baristas writing messages on cups again, and the return of the condiment bar. Starbucks is also focusing on adding labor instead of equipment to bolster hospitality. It’s been a wide-ranging run under Niccol thus far to get Starbucks on the front foot after multiple quarters of declining sales and traffic. The brand in Q2 saw its U.S. same-store sales slide 2 percent on a traffic drop of 4 percent (average ticket growth of 3 percent). But there were some green shoots. Starbucks recently expanded a 700-unit staffing and deployment pilot after seeing a sizable improvement in speed of service and transactions as average wait times fell by two minutes. This improvement came from investing in labor rather than Starbucks’ “Siren” package, which has been put on the backburner in favor of employee-driven efforts. Seventy-five percent of those stores attained Niccol’s targeted wait time of four minutes at peak.

Whether it’s “right staffing” or working on a new order sequencing algorithm, the theme for Starbucks has been to shift focus from beverage production to “craft and connection.” This includes a new “green apron service model” that combines and unifies service standards, changes to deployment, and streamlined routines. All the while, Starbucks looked to simplify and trim its menu by some 30 percent and open the company’s innovation calendar to feature more relevant launches that drive demand. The larger messaging appears to be resonating—within Q2, internal data showed the percentage of consumers ranking Starbucks as their first choice as the highest it’s been in two years.

Chick-fll-A’s Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich returned in the spring.

3. CHICK FIL-A

Chick-fil-A continued to generate unrivaled volumes at scale in 2024, even if the year wasn’t quite as robust from a percentage growth standpoint as some past ones. However, alongside the larger industry challenges with consumer traffic, the brand had its own bar to compete against, which has seen drive-thru store AUVs rise from $7.096 million in 2020 to $9.227 million in 2024 (it was $9.275 million in 2023). No other brand in the QSR 50 approached these figures, as was the case for Chick-fil-A’s blended AUV (mall and non-trad spots factored in) of $7.5 million. That led the pack once again.

Chick-fil-A also grew by 132 restaurants following expansion of 141 and 100 in the two years prior, respectively. It got to $22.7 billion in systemwide sales, up from $21.6 billion in 2023 and $18.814 billion in 2022. If you go back to 2019, Chick-fil-A sat at $12.2 billion.

Alongside the sales lift, Chick-fil-A made some international moves. The brand in January announced expansion into British Columbia (five to seven new stores by 2030), following news of a $1 billion plan from March 2023 to explore growth in Europe and Asia. Those efforts took shape in September (U.K.) and October (Asia) of 2024 with announcements to spend $100 million and $75 million, respectively, to fuel expansion in each. Chick-fil-A projects to debut a record eight locations across Ontario and Alberta in 2025, marking the most openings in the country since Chick-fil-A entered Canada in 2019. Chick-fil-A’s Asia development will begin with Singapore in late 2025, the start of a 10-year, $75 million investment.

Taco Bell U.S. uses Byte by Yum!’s integrated online ordering, point of sale, and back of house technologies.

4. TACO BELL

In 2024, Taco Bell posted strong financial results, achieving record profit and consistent same-store sales growth across all quarters. The chain reached $1 billion in profit for the first time, with over 24 percent restaurant-level margins, and contributed 80 percent of Yum! Brands’ U.S. profit.

To begin 2025—while other chains suffered from consumer pullback and weather issues—Taco Bell’s U.S. same-store sales rose 9 percent in the first quarter, the chain’s best performance in two years. International comps were up 3 percent.

Looking ahead, Taco Bell introduced an aggressive growth plan, “R.I.N.G. The Bell,” aiming to raise AUV from $2.2 million to $3 million and profit to $2 billion by 2030.

The strategy focuses on menu innovation, expanding dining occasions, enhancing digital sales, and elevating guest experience. Menu innovation in 2025 will double compared to 2024, and the brand plans to add eight new dining occasions in the coming years. Digital sales, which grew from 5 percent in 2019 to 35 percent in 2024, are projected to surpass 60 percent by 2030, contributing $225,000 in incremental AUV. Taco Bell’s loyalty program has also proven successful; consumers who join go from 5.8 visits per year to 10.2, or a 76 percent increase.

The chain believes it can reach 10,000 restaurants in the U.S.—up from the 7,604 it ended with last year—fueled by nontraditional asset types. The domestic segment has opened more than 2,300 units in the past 10 years.

Taco Bell also launched a new beverage-forward prototype, the Live Más Café, in Chula Vista, California, looking to disrupt the specialty drink market. Created with franchisee Diversified Restaurant Group, the café offers unique drinks like the Caramel Cafe Churro Chiller and Mexican Mocha Iced Coffee alongside Taco Bell’s core food menu. The café features self-order kiosks, digital boards, and indoor seating, operating from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Wendy’s version of the Krabby Patty was a major hit.

5. WENDY’S

Wendy’s has launched a series of strategic initiatives to drive growth, enhance customer experience, and strengthen its operational foundation.

The chain wants to open 1,000 net new restaurants globally by 2028, with 300 in the U.S. and 700 internationally. This expansion includes the Global Next Gen restaurant design, featuring energy-efficient models and digital-first layouts. Approximately 80 percent of the brand’s largest franchisees are engaged in new development plans. The company has also been actively recruiting new operators.

Within the same timeframe, Wendy’s eyes $17.5 billion to $18 billion in global system sales (up from $14.5 billion) and $650 million to $700 million in adjusted EBITDA (up from $544 million). Beyond that, the chain is shooting for a long-term algorithm of 3 to 4 percent net unit growth, 5 to 6 percent system sales growth, and 7 to 8 percent adjusted EBITDA growth.

The key for Wendy’s is growing with healthier locations. The chain uses market analysis tools to identify underperforming markets and replace them with high-potential restaurants. In November 2024, Wendy’s told investors it planned to shutter 140 restaurants. Among the 97 net U.S. closures in 2024, 78 came in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, the chain is intensifying efforts to capture more visits from QSR super fans—customers who frequent fast food nearly 130 times per year. Currently, Wendy’s secures about 20 of those visits, and wants to grow that share by using a new consumer model designed to better understand motivations and optimize menu and marketing strategies. Target growth audiences include families, multicultural customers (particularly Hispanics), and Gen Z, each contributing significantly to QSR traffic. A key strategy involves expanding the popular Frosty lineup with new Swirls and Fusions, complemented by upgraded packaging. Wendy’s is also investing in its chicken platform with both core and limited-time items driven by cultural trends. Beverage innovation, especially craft lemonades and morning drinks like coffee and energy offerings, is central to boosting breakfast sales.

The $6 Meal Deal offers guests value and satisfying portions.

6. DUNKIN’

Dunkin’ had a successful year of growth in 2024. The snack chain earned $12.47 billion in U.S. systemwide sales, making it the sixth-largest restaurant concept in the U.S. It finished the year with 9,768 units, an increase of 188 stores year-over-year.

The brand has spent the past year releasing unique promotions as it usually does, like the Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso with singer Sabrina Carpenter and branded tracksuits ahead of the Super Bowl.

Adobo Ranch arrived at Chipotle locations across the U.S.and Canada in June.

7. CHIPOTLE

One of the big swings in this year’s QSR 50 was Chipotle leaping Burger King to No. 8—the highest it’s ever ranked on the list. And this isn’t likely to abate. Chipotle, at 3,644 U.S. stores year-end 2024, has plans to roughly double that in North America to 7,000. It plans to open 315–345 stores in 2025, with 80 percent featuring the order-ahead “Chipotlane.” As shared in our cover story, the brand is also settling under new leadership with former COO Scott Boatwright. Boatwright officially began his CEO tenure in November after serving as interim since August, following the departure of Brian Niccol to Starbucks.

Chipotle carried that continuity into industry-leading performance across 2024. Its same-store sales gained 7.4 percent on top of 2023’s 7.9 percent (15.3 percent two-year view). That broke apart as higher transactions of 5.3 percent and a 2.1 percent rise in average check. Digital sales of $3.9 billion represented 35 percent of mix. Average-unit volumes also closed at $3.2 million—a figure Chipotle wants to push to $4 million.

Like many QSRs, Chipotle faced challenging macro conditions to begin 2025, as comps dipped 0.4 percent and traffic 2.3 percent. However, even with headwinds at hand, Boatwright said a survey showed Chipotle was top three in a record 15 perceptual drivers of consumer visitation and led in key areas like “good amount of food for your money” and “quality ingredients.” Its Chipotle Honey Chicken had a higher mix than any other LTO and surpassed a two-market pilot test, driving incremental transactions. The brand said it would follow up with further investment in marketing spend, meaning more menu innovation, increased advertising in digital and social channels, and ensuring its loyalty program targets specific cohorts and group occasions.

The next unlock, Boatwright said, was back-of-house equipment. Produce slicers were slated to be in all stores by summer, which should improve speed and cooking by generating consistent cut sizes for onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños. Additionally, Chipotle plans to expand the launch of an equipment package that includes a dual-sided plancha, three-pan rice cooker, and high-capacity fryer. This package will be part of all new restaurants opening in Q4 and later; it will also be introduced at 100 existing locations over the next few months.

Burger King is looking to put stores in the hands of smaller, higher-functioning franchisees.

8. BURGER KING

In all, Burger King has spent more than $2 billion toward revamping itself. That breaks out to $400 million from the “Reclaim the Flame” turnaround plan announced in

September 2022, the $1 billion acquisition of its largest franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group, a $500 million remodel commitment for those Carrols stores, and an additional $300 million co-investment in remodels to get the chain between 85–90 percent modern by 2028. Burger King will also see billions of dollars of accelerated investments from franchisees.

There are signs of improvement. In 2024, Burger King U.S. earned $205,000 in average profitability per store, essentially flat compared to 2023. However, “A” operators achieved average profitability of more than $275,000—35 percent higher than the system average.

One major initiative is remodeling restaurants. The burger giant expects to complete 400 remodels this year, including many in the Sizzle image, which has seen average sales lifts in the mid-teens. Chairman Patrick Doyle said renovated locations are approaching $300,000 in average profitability.

To help test further remodeling strategies, Burger King opened a new 40,000-square-foot Royal Innovation Center in Miami, near its headquarters. The building features a life-sized Sizzle prototype where employees can simulate operations and test different layouts.

Burger King has also stated repeatedly that it wants to sell its corporate locations to smaller, more capable operators, and that could be existing ones, new entrants into the system, or internal employees looking to step up. The brand’s new preference is for operators to have no more than 50 units; the chain currently has 300 franchisees, but that is expected to move to roughly 400–500 in the next few years.

Meanwhile, the chain is also closing dozens of underperforming locations. In 2024, Burger King finished with 6,701 U.S. restaurants, a drop of 77 units compared to 2023.

Subway continues to modernize its fleet.

9. SUBWAY

Declines in U.S. unit count continue to be the major story around Subway. In 2024, the sandwich chain lost a net of 631 restaurants. The company finished the year with 19,502 domestic units, marking the first time the brand has been below 20,000 in about 20 years. It reached a peak of more than 27,000 stores in 2015. The declines began in 2016 and have persisted. Since then, Subway has lost a net of approximately 7,600 stores, including over 1,000 in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

But changes are underway. By the end of 2024, over 20,000 restaurants worldwide—including nearly two-thirds of its U.S. footprint—had been remodeled or built under the brand’s “Fresh Forward” design.

In November 2024, the brand announced its Fresh Forward 2.0 design, geared toward amplifying Subway’s brand personality and adding vibrant décor elements, such as bold wall graphics, localized messages and signage, elevated lighting, and warmer wood tones. It also accelerates the company’s digital journey with self-service kiosks, order ready screens, and kitchen display systems, features that were still in the testing phase as of late 2024.

Roark Capital announced in April 2024 that it finalized its acquisition of Subway. A few months later, CEO John Chidsey announced his retirement after serving in his role for five years. Carrie Walsh, president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (emea), is serving as interim chief executive while the sandwich giant searches for a permanent replacement.

The brand has looked to boost sales through value deals like the $6.99 Footlong and through unique menu innovation, such as the Oreo Footlong Cookie and the Doritos Footlong Nachos. To help with marketing, Subway brought on PepsiCo veteran Greg Lyons to serve as global CMO. He’s responsible for marketing, culinary, digital platforms, data and insights, and other business transformation teams.

This year marked the first time Domino’s had released stuffed crust in the U.S.

10. DOMINO’S

The macroeconomic environment is tough, but Domino’s—the country’s largest pizza chain—continues to grab market share.

One of the biggest reasons is its new commitment around third-party delivery. Domino’s first entered the foray in 2023 with an Uber Eats partnership. In April, the brand announced another partnership with DoorDash, the country’s largest third-party aggregator. Domino’s believes the third-party channel could be a $1 billion sales opportunity. Customers can order off of these third-party platforms, but orders are still fulfilled by uniformed Domino’s delivery drivers.

Value has played a big role in the chain’s success as well. Earlier this year, the brand released a deal in which guests could get any crust, with any toppings, for $9.99 when they ordered online. Domino’s also frequently deploys “boost weeks” where all menu-priced items are half off.

The chain has also fueled menu innovation. After much anticipation, Domino’s released Parmesan Stuffed Crust in early March. CEO Russell Weiner called it “arguably the biggest new menu item in our history.” The product has been met with favorable customer satisfaction scores, and a high mix of orders has included a stuffed crust pizza.

All of the ventures are part of Domino’s overall “Hungry for More” strategy covering food, operational excellence, value, and franchisee profitability. But the chain has experienced some growing pains. It announced during its Q1 earnings call that it laid off corporate staff to create a “faster, more efficient structure.” Domino’s expects some savings from the layoffs, but it’s planning to reinvest most of it back into the business.

The brand finished 2024 with 7,014 locations, up 160 year-over-year. It expects to reach 7,700 U.S. restaurants by 2028 and 8,500 in the long term. At the same time, Domino’s wants to put more money in the hands of franchisees. The chain forecasts 8 percent annual operating income growth in the next few years.

11. PANDA EXPRESS

Panda Express has been one of the steadiest growth chains in quick service and appears to be ramping up. The chain added a net 85 stores in 2024 to get to 2,505. Going back to 2007, there were 1,052 restaurants—a figure that doubled at 2,104 at year-end 2018. Since then, Panda Express has grown to 2,263, 2,334, 2,353, and 2,413 restaurants before this latest push. But according to its recent FDD, Panda Express projects 123 new company-owned outlets in fiscal 2025 alongside 14 new franchised stores. That would represent one of its largest growth runs in recent memory.

Panda Express’ average-unit volumes of $2.592 million ticked up year-over-year from $2.551 million. As it expands, the 1983-founded and family-owned brand continues to introduce menu innovation, with recent tests including Chili Crisp Chicken and Firecracker Steak and Shrimp.

12. PANERA

Panera is looking for stability after a few leadership shakeups in the past several years. In March, the sandwich chain announced that former Panera Brands CFO Paul Carbone was named CEO, replacing Jose Alberto Dueñas. Though not formally announced, Carbone is reportedly working on a multi-year plan to get the brand back on track. He is Panera’s third CEO in two years.

Then in May, former RBI CEO Jose Cil was named chairman of Panera Brands, which also comprises Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros Bagels. He is the fourth board chair in two years.

Since the formation of Panera Brands, there have been talks of going public, but there has not been a recent update on what the company plans to do. At one point, Panera Brands reportedly explored selling off its Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. divisions, with Bank of America overseeing the process.

The chain is moving forward with a revamped menu—the largest overhaul in company history. The changes, which hit stores in April 2024, center around the fast casual’s core offerings—soup, salads, sandwiches, and mac and cheese. The latest menu is not only easier to navigate, but also showcases items with bigger portions of proteins and lower price points.

Panera Bread also launched its new brand campaign, “It Just Meals Good,” in collaboration with 72andSunny New York. This initiative marks a strategic shift in the fast casual’s messaging, focusing on how its diverse menu suits every emotional moment—from reconnecting with friends to enjoying solo time. The campaign highlights that Panera’s offerings, such as soups and salads, are ideal for a wide range of everyday occasions.

13. POPEYES

Popeyes’ primary initiative, the “Easy to Love” strategy, involves increased media investment, a unified restaurant image, simplified processes, better technology, new kitchen equipment, and a new production line. The company revealed in February that 85 percent of restaurants committed to amending their franchise agreement to align with the revitalization strategy.

As part of the deal, franchisees agreed to test higher national advertising rates over three years, beginning in April. Advertising rates will start with a step up from 4.5 percent to 5 percent in year one and up to 5.5 percent by year three, subject to certain profitability thresholds being met. The amendment also establishes a remodel schedule that will lead to most of the system featuring a modern image by 2030. In terms of back-of-house operations, Popeyes wants all of its U.S. locations to have cloud-based POS systems, digital drop charts, sticky label printers, order-ready boards, kiosks, and upgraded equipment by the end of 2026.

The chain has found that remodeled restaurants that receive an A-grade generate 30 percent higher profitability than the system average, proving to the brand what it’s capable of. Also, similar to Burger King, the brand will be more intentional about prioritizing top operators. The company owns nearly 100 restaurants “to make the example for the entire system,” RBI CEO Josh Kobza said in May.

Popeyes is the second-largest chicken chain in the U.S. in terms of sales, trailing only Chick-fil-A. It earned more than $5.7 billion in domestic systemwide sales in 2024 and finished with 3,148 restaurants, up 97 from a year ago.

14. PIZZA HUT

Pizza Hut has had a tough time with sales and unit growth. In 2024, U.S. same-store sales dropped 3 percent. Comps then fell 5 percent in Q1 as the entire industry faced consumer pullback and unfavorable weather conditions. Domestic sales were soft in January but improved in February and March, with the final weeks of the quarter showing steady gains in both revenue and transactions. Meanwhile, the brand’s store count fell by a net of 36 in 2024, putting it at 6,557 restaurants systemwide. It still remains the second-largest pizza chain in the U.S.—for unit count and systemwide sales—trailing only Domino’s.

One good piece of news is franchisees are showing a willingness to invest. Flynn Group, the world’s largest franchise operator, announced in March that it acquired 45 Pizza Hut restaurants across Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. This put the company’s Pizza Hut portfolio at 1,027 U.S. stores, in addition to the nearly 300 it operates in Australia. Flynn Group entered the system in 2021 when it purchased almost 950 stores out of bankruptcy from NPC International.

The chain is also benefiting from Yum! Brand’s new proprietary tech stack, Byte by Yum! Pizza Hut U.S. uses the platform’s kitchen system to improve delivery times, reduce wait times in the restaurant, and provide guests with real-time updates of their order location.

In terms of marketing, Pizza Hut introduced Pizza Charcuterie for Pi Day, partnering with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski to promote the offer. A month later, the brand released Pizza Caviar for a limited time at a single location in New York City.

15. SONIC DRIVE-IN

Sonic retracted by 60 stores in 2024, following a decline of 25 in 2023 and six the prior year. The calendar before, it lifted by 26 and was riding a two-year same-store sales bump of 25.8 percent coming through the pandemic—a time when its car-side experience was an asset fit many brands chased to replicate. Since then, the brand has settled back into more normal conditions. One thing that will always endure? Menu innovation. The brand began 2025 with a host of value deals, from a $1.99 quarter-pound double cheeseburger on Mondays to 99-cent corn dogs on Wednesdays to a $1.99 menu upgrade that added a grilled cheese burger, among other options. Sonic brought back the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float in January, launched a loungewear collection for Valentine’s season, and debuted a Unicorn Dreams Slush in May that featured four straws, including two that changed color, a neon green, glow-in-the-dark option, and one in “Frost Blue Glitter.” Sonic also debuted two dipping sauces—Jalapeño Ranch and Asian-Style Sweet Chili.

16. RAISING CANE’S

Big things are ahead for Raising Cane’s.

The chain is expanding its Dallas Restaurant Support Office (drso) in Plano, Texas, reinforcing its long-term growth strategy. Originally launched in 2009 with a 24,000-square-foot office and 53 jobs, the DRSO now spans 120,000 square feet and supports approximately 480 crewmembers.

The company, which has grown to over 800 restaurants across more than 40 states and internationally, hopes to reach 1,600 restaurants and $10 billion in sales by 2030. To support this ambition, Raising Cane’s purchased a 400,000-square-foot campus. The brand plans to remodel the campus over the next year and relocate its team by 2026.

Raising Cane’s also proved it’s not afraid to get creative with its marketing plans. In April, the company launched a nationwide campaign featuring pop culture icon Flavor Flav, who declared it “Cane’s O’ Clock.” The campaign kicked off on April 23 with Flav starring in ads across TV, billboards, and in-store signage. A limited run of custom Raising Cane’s x Flavor Flav clock necklaces, designed by jeweler Rock N Stonez, were made available online, each hand-bedazzled and signed by Flav. Net proceeds supported the Women’s Sports Foundation.

In 2024, Raising Cane’s finished with 828 U.S. locations, up 101 stores year-over-year. Approximately 97 percent of those restaurants are company-owned. The chain also posted an AUV of $6.56 million, and its U.S. systemwide sales nearly reached $5 billion, which is the third-highest among chicken chains in the country behind Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

Dairy Queen claims to hold an 11 percent share of the country’s chicken strip market.

17. DAIRY QUEEN

The story at Dairy Queen in recent years has been a global one. Its U.S. footprint declined by 42 stores in 2024, year-over-year, as average-unit volumes came in at $1.165 million, an increase from 2023’s $1.123 million. But in May, the company told The Minnesota Star Tribune it collected $6.4 billion in sales around the world (the U.S. total was $4.909 billion). And by 2030, it wants franchisees to reach $10 billion, or more than 4,500 Blizzards sold per minute.

According to the article, management shared its “10 by 30” goal internally roughly a year prior. CEO Troy Bader, who became CEO

In 2018, hadn’t discussed it publicly until the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in May (the company has owned Dairy Queen since 1998). Bader added Dairy Queen had a “positive” first quarter following a year of growth and would lean deeper into value while growing its global reach to hit that $10 billion mark.Additionally, it would become “more unified and much more consistent” as it grew.

The brand said about a third of Americans went to Dairy Queen at least once last year. On average, they visited three times throughout the year. It has an 11 percent share of the country’s chicken strip market and food sales mix about half of revenue at DQ Grill & Chill locations.

18. KFC

KFC announced some major changes in recent months, including the news that headquarters would be moving out of Louisville this year. The company is moving to Plano, Texas, which already serves as home to Pizza Hut Global and KFC Global. Over the next few months, around 100 corporate roles are set to move to Texas, with an additional 90 remote positions relocating within the next 18 months. Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs said the move positions the company for sustainable growth and strengthens collaboration by bringing more teams together. Despite the shift, Yum! and the KFC Foundation plan to retain corporate offices in Louisville. Additionally, KFC will maintain a strong presence in the city by opening a flagship restaurant.

Also, the chain announced in March that Catherine Tan-Gillespie was appointed president of KFC U.S. She previously served as the brand’s CMO and chief development officer. Tan-Gillespie brings nearly a decade of experience with KFC, having joined in 2015 as CMO for the South Pacific region before becoming Global CMO and later president and general manager of KFC Canada. There, she helped transform the business through restaurant upgrades, digital enhancements, value-driven offerings, and award-winning marketing.

KFC also made waves with its new chicken tender spinoff concept, Saucy. Launched in December 2024, it features 11 sauces—paying homage to KFC’s “11 herbs and spices”—available individually or as a flight of four, paired with hand-breaded, made-to-order chicken tenders. The location includes kiosk ordering, a mobile order pickup station, and a drive-thru lane. Sales are more than double the U.S. system average, giving the store a spot among the top 15 locations in KFC’s domestic system. Now, the company is planning a phased expansion to at least 20 more stores, with a focus on targeting sites that create marketing synergies through geographic proximity.

KFC finished 2024 with 3,669 U.S. locations, a net loss of 122. That’s the biggest drop among all chicken chains in the QSR 50. The brand also earned $4.9 billion in systemwide sales.

19. WINGSTOP

Consumers have been pulling back, but not at Wingstop. In 2024, sales grew to approximately $4.8 billion and same-store sales lifted 20 percent. The fast casual also opened a net of 278 restaurants.

However, Wingstop—despite operating over 2,000 restaurants—sees significant brand awareness potential. CEO Michael Skipworth calls it “the biggest brand no one has heard of,” citing a 20 percent awareness gap compared to peers.

The chain is taking the next step in its digital evolution by launching a loyalty program, with a pilot planned for Q4 2025 and a full rollout in 2026. Skipworth emphasized the program’s personalized, insight-driven design—built to foster one-to-one engagement rather than traditional transaction-based models. This move leverages years of investment in data infrastructure and digital tools, including a CRM platform and the MyWingstop ordering system, powered by a database of over 50 million users.

Earlier in 2025, Wingstop introduced its AI-driven Smart Kitchen platform, already in 400 restaurants and slated for full rollout by year-end. This system has significantly improved speed, accuracy, and product consistency, while enhancing both guest and employee experience. During high-pressure times like the Super Bowl, Smart Kitchen restaurants saw peak waits of just 16 minutes.

With a 72 percent digital mix and $2.1 million AUV, Wingstop posted record guest acquisition and unit growth in Q1. Leadership believes the current economic environment mirrors past temporary downturns, and it remains confident in continued growth for 2025.

Additionally, after two years of product development, the chain launched a reimagined tender. The goal was to exceed customer expectations with a tender that performs well across Wingstop’s 12 signature flavors. Hot Honey and dry rubs emerged as early fan favorites. Customers ordering the tenders are behaving in the same way as the Chicken Sandwich, meaning it’s an individual occasion and the guest is returning to explore the rest of the menu.

20. JACK IN THE BOX

Jack in the Box has a new CEO and a sharpened turnaround strategy. Former CFO Lance Tucker took the reins earlier this year, replacing Darin Harris, who led the company through a post-pandemic recovery, the acquisition of Del Taco, and a return to new-unit growth after decades of stagnation.

Under Harris, Jack began aggressively franchising—signing its first new operators in more than a decade and expanding with existing franchisees. That momentum continued with efforts to make the opportunity more appealing: closing underperforming units, acquiring challenged markets for redevelopment, focusing on margin improvements, and rolling out a new CRAVED design for future stores. The company had signed 101 development agreements for 464 future restaurants by the end of 2024. With 30 openings and slightly fewer closures, it narrowly achieved positive unit growth last year.

Tucker will continue the franchising-led growth strategy, with company stores supporting new market entry. But the brand is also facing pressure, with comps declining across both Jack and Del Taco amid a soft consumer climate.

In response, the company announced its “JACK on Track” plan this spring, which includes closing 150–200 units, selling Del Taco, and paying down $300 million in debt over the next 12–18 months. Jack acquired Del Taco for $585 million in 2022, but challenges emerged quickly—particularly rising inflation and California’s fast-food wage law. Tucker said the brand can succeed, just not under Jack’s ownership. The Jack in the Box closures—mostly aging locations—will occur across the system through 2025 and beyond. The company expects to return to positive net unit growth once the program is complete.

Arby’s Cheesesteaks hit menus for a limited time.

21. ARBY’S

Arby’s in 2024 fell by 48 stores, which marked a drop from 2023 (retraction of two) and 2022 (growth of six). Outside of development trends, the brand has enjoyed its hallmark run of offbeat promotions of late, from an outfit made of napkins to an exclusive golf collection launched with college athlete Happy Gilmore. The chain also brought back potato cakes in February and introduced a Surf & Turf deal. Additionally, Arby’s returned its limited-edition game dice and ignited a partnership with Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer’s AC Barbeque on two new sandwiches. Arby’s began 2024 with a “New Year, Same You” menu that gave iconic items tongue-in-cheek “healthier” names so customers could enjoy their “cheat days” stress-free. The satire on New Year’s Resolutions ran in five Arby’s stores in Cleveland, Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta.

22. WHATABURGER

Whataburger is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with more growth. The legacy chain opened in North Carolina, its 17th state, in May. That marks the seventh state the brand has entered since 2019; the others are Colorado, Nevada, South Carolina, Missouri, Kansas, and Tennessee. The chain opened nearly 100 locations in 2024, most of which were corporately owned. The goal is to open around the same amount in 2025.

The chain is now led by CEO Debbie Stroud, who began her tenure at the beginning of 2025. Joining Whataburger in 2023, she brought over 30 years of industry experience, including leadership roles at Starbucks and McDonald’s. Stroud replaced Ed Nelson, who retired at the end of 2024, concluding a 20-year career with the company. Nelson joined in 2004 as controller, became CFO in 2008, president in 2019, and CEO in 2020. During his leadership, Whataburger expanded into 16 new states and opened over 250 new locations.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Whataburger launched an immersive art gallery during SXSW in downtown Austin, showcasing fan-made creations like acrylic nails, paintings, crocheted meals, and more. The Whataburger Museum of Art (WMOA) began as an Instagram project in 2021 after the pandemic delayed physical gallery plans. Now, in partnership with agencies and SXSW, the brand debuted a live exhibit to honor fan creativity.

Whataburger earned $4.257 billion in U.S. systemwide sales last year. It also ended the year with almost 1,100 locations.

23. PAPA JOHNS

Papa Johns is undergoing a multi-faceted turnaround under CEO Todd Penegor, who joined in August 2024. After mystery shopping 1,000 of its stores and 4,000 competitors, the company found strengths in its carryout and digital experiences but identified delivery as a weak spot. To address this, Papa Johns partnered with Google Cloud, forming an internal innovation team, PJX, to harness AI and machine learning for improvements across operations, marketing, and customer experience.

A former Wendy’s CEO, Penegor brings experience with Google Cloud from his previous role, working alongside new chief digital officer Kevin Vasconi. Early efforts are focused on hyper-personalization, AI-powered loyalty enhancements, predictive marketing, voice ordering, and intelligent driver dispatching. Tech stack upgrades include a shift to a cloud-based POS and AI-driven automation.

Papa Johns is also emphasizing value, product simplification, and quality, slowing oven speeds to improve pizza texture and enable future innovation. Marketing efforts like the “Meet the Makers” campaign and targeted promotions aim to restore brand equity and boost value perception.

Despite a 3 percent Q1 decline in same-store sales, loyalty engagement and order volume are improving. With 6,019 global units and plans for new store openings and refranchising, Papa Johns is striving to reclaim its leadership in pizza through tech, quality, and storytelling.

24. JERSEY MIKE’S

After yet another stellar growth year, Jersey Mike’s heads into the future with some fresh changes. In April, about five months after the sandwich chain announced plans to sell a majority share to Blackstone for a reported $8 billion, Charlie Morrison was named CEO—the first time there’s been a change at the top for Jersey Mike’s in some five decades. Morrison previously served as Wingstop’s chairman and CEO from 2012–2022, when the brand grew from fewer than 500 locations to more than 2,000. Morrison took the reins from Peter Cancro, who led Jersey Mike’s since 1975, when he bought the shop he worked at with a loan from his youth football coach. Cancro will remain chairman and a significant shareholder.

Jersey Mike’s net growth of 313 in 2024 followed expansion of 288 and 296 restaurants, respectively, in the prior two years. Leading up to 2023, Jersey Mike’s scaled by 1,055 units over a five-year period. Going back to 2016, the brand had 1,187 restaurants on average-unit volumes of $825,000. It exited 2024 with 2,989 stores (the number is well over 3,000 today) and AUVs of $1.339 million. Jersey Mike’s is on pace to more than triple in size by the end of 2026 compared to 2016. Cancro shared previously that a 7,500–10,000-unit vision was within sight, and 85 percent of growth was coming from franchisees. “In Charlie, we have found the ideal next CEO for Jersey Mike’s, and I look forward to him propelling our business even further,” Cancro said in April. “Having led Wingstop through a monumental period of growth and a successful IPO, he knows what it takes to lead a first-of-its-kind, category-defining brand, and I am confident he will bring that same energy and vision to Jersey Mike’s.”

Julie Fussner was named CEO of Culver’s earlier this year.

25. CULVER’S

Culver’s had a change at the top in April when Julie Fussner became its first female CEO in brand history. She joined the company as VP of marketing in 2017, arriving with nearly two decades of sales and marketing experience in food CPG, including Kraft Foods. She became the fifth CEO for Culver’s—Enrique “Rick” Silva, who retired in February; Joe Koss, who retired in 2020; Phil Keiser, who passed away in 2016; and Craig Culver, who stepped down as CEO in 2015. As for what she’s taking the reins of, Culver’s simply keeps growing. It opened 50 stores in 2019 and then proceeded to open the exact same figure in pandemic-strapped 2020. The next year? Fifty-five. And it opened 55 the following calendar as well. In 2023, Culver’s grew by a net of 52 locations and estimated it would open 51 in 2024. That number ended up at 52, bringing Culver’s to the doorstep of the 1,000-unit club at 997 restaurants as 2025 arrived. That milestone location ended up opening in New Haven, Indiana, 40 years after the first Culver’s in Sauk City, Wisconsin. Culver’s has lifted by 314 restaurants since 2019.

26. LITTLE CAESARS

Little Caesars marked its 65th anniversary last year by continuing to widen its footprint. The company has been back in expansion mode recently following several years of plotting aggressive franchise growth.

After shuddering around 100 locations between 2019 and 2022, it returned to new unit growth in 2023, adding 44 locations. That momentum carried into 2024, with nearly 70 net new openings and a year-end total of 4,285 locations, most of which are franchised. Alongside those new openings, Little Caesars continued building its growth pipeline by signing multiple multi-unit franchise agreements across the country.

The company also continued its years-long effort to modernize its traditionally carryout-focused model. In 2024, it partnered with Deliverect to streamline and expand third-party delivery operations, aiming to improve efficiency and strengthen its digital infrastructure. Little Caesars also has diversified its asset portfolio by accelerating drive-thru development and rolling out its modular POD units—prefabricated restaurants that can be deployed in about half the time of a standard build.

These moves have helped the brand expand in nontraditional settings as well, such as college campuses, casinos, airports, hospitals, amusement parks, and zoos—part of an ongoing effort to meet consumers where they are and offer more flexible dining options. Supporting that strategy, Little Caesars introduced Crazy Puffs last year, a line of bite-sized handheld pizza pockets designed with on-the-go consumers in mind. The company said the new item aligns well with the needs of travelers, students, and guests in high-traffic venues.

27. ZAXBYS

Zaxbys, primarily based in the Southeast, is on its way to becoming a national chain.

In April, the chicken chain opened its first Las Vegas location. Spanning 2,600 square feet, the new Zaxbys has 50 seats for dine-in guests and a drive-thru. The location’s Modern Farmhouse design features prominent branding with signature colors, logo, and sauce medallions, as well as a cohesive brand story showcased through vibrant elements and sauce-inspired art. According to a news release, the latest market is “part of Zaxbys larger growth ambition on a national and regional level to modernize and elevate the brand with the help of its franchisee partners.”

As it grows, Zaxbys is also making sure its drive-thru lanes are as efficient as possible. The brand partnered with Berry AI to upgrade its drive-thru operations using advanced camera timer technology. The AI-powered system replaces traditional loop timers, offering more accurate insights into metrics like speed of service and line abandonment—all while preserving guest privacy by collecting only anonymous operational data.

In terms of menu news, Zaxbys announced in May that handcrafted milkshakes would be on the menu permanently. The milkshakes—with vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry—are handspun and topped with real whipped cream, sprinkles, and a maraschino cherry.

28. JIMMY JOHN’S

Inspire’s sandwich brand had an eventful 2024, stateside and overseas. In the U.S., it launched the Picklewich (a sandwich inside two pickle slices), introduced toasted options, brought new cookie flavors to the menu, such as Pumpkin White Chocolate, and brought back Kickin’ Ranch. On the growth side, Jimmy John’s added 45 locations in the U.S. to reach 2,689. And it was busy outside the country as well. To start the year, Jimmy John’s announced its international debut with franchise agreements in Canada and Latin America. Just over a year later, customers were ordering Jimmy John’s in stores across El Salvador, Canada, South Korea, and more recently, the United Arab Emirates.

The latter marked the fifth global market for the company, which it landed with four Dubai locations in a single day. These new restaurants are operated by franchisee Galadari Food & Beverage Division, an experienced restaurant operator with more than 1,000 Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin’ locations across the Middle East and Australia.

29. FIVE GUYS

The burger brand has pieced together some solid growth in recent years, lifting by a net of 35 U.S. stores in 2024 after expanding by 67 the year prior. Five Guys recently announced plans to open its first U.K. (and overall European) airport store at Heathrow as well. There are more than 170 Five Guys across the U.K., which it entered in 2013 in London’s Covent Garden.

30. IN-N-OUT BURGER

The classic burger chain remained steady in 2024, expanding by 15 net stores. It made some menu news more recently in May by announcing it removed artificial coloring from its Strawberry Shakes and Signature Pink Lemonade. The company also noted it would transition to an upgraded ketchup made with real sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup.

In-N-Out topped the overall Customer Loyalty Index in Market Force Information’s 2025 Quick-Service Restaurant Industry Study. It’s taking those yearly, consistent figures to California, Colorado, Arizona, and Washington, with 2025 development plans. In-N-Out is also projecting to reach New Mexico by 2027, and, in February, announced it was relocating HQ back to Baldwin Park in Los Angeles County to “bring its West Coast headquarters team back together under one roof.” It had been operating out of Irvine, which is slated to close in 2029. That news arrived as In-N-Out prepares to debut a 100,000-square-foot eastern territory office near Nashville, Tennessee, sometime next year reportedly. The first Tennessee locations were targeted to open in 2026 as well. The map today includes the aforementioned states as well as Utah, Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho.

A new Support Center reflects Bojangles’ commitment to its people and its future.

31. BOJANGLES

A few years ago, Bojangles unveiled a refreshed growth strategy that included, among other things, a boneless-focus menu and streamlined store design. In new markets, the company followed a shift in consumer preferences that’s been unfolding for a while and started leaning into its signature chicken sandwich and revamped tenders instead of its traditional bone-in chicken. On the design front, it introduced a new prototype featuring a dual-lane drive-thru with digital menu boards, plus back-of-house enhancements like an ergonomic kitchen layout, daypart-specific holding zones and induction cooktops.

The intention wasn’t to reinvent the brand’s Southern roots, but rather to evolve it for growth beyond its North Carolina stronghold. That strategy began unfolding last year. Bojangles shuttered 19 corporate locations and opened 31 franchised stores for a net gain of 12 units, with most of the growth coming from Southern states like Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Now, Bojangles is pushing even further away from the Tar Heel State. The first half of 2025 saw new stores come online in places like Texas, Nevada, Ohio, and New Jersey. Additional openings are slated for the back half of the year in the Southeast and beyond, including more locations in Texas and the brand’s first-ever store in Colorado.

Another key storyline at Bojangles is its embrace of consumer-facing technology. Last year, the company ramped up its investment in voice AI at the drive-thru with a system called Bo-Linda, which uses natural language processing and voice recognition to take orders. After a successful pilot with tech provider Hi Auto, the company signed a deal to roll out the technology across hundreds of locations nationwide. A few months later, it named GRUBBRR as its official self-order kiosk provider following another promising pilot.

32. HARDEE’S

CKE Restaurants’ largest brand (Carl’s Jr. being the other) has shed 155 restaurants in the past two years. In March, it shifted under the direction of Joe Guith, the former CEO of Church’s Chicken, who assumed the same role. At Church’s, he helped the brand expand to more than 1,500 locations and previously held leadership roles at GoTo Foods, McAlister’s Deli, Cinnabon, and The Coca-Cola Company. Hardee’s will search for stability under Guith—its fourth CEO in five years. The company has also had six CFOs and four CMOs since 2017. Hardee’s average-unit volume of $1.146 million in 2024 was below 2023’s $1.160 million and well under some of its burger competitors (McDonald’s was above $4 million and Wendy’s nearly $2.1 million; Burger King was $1.639 million).

33. DUTCH BROS

In 2024, Dutch Bros opened 151 new shops. It aims to meet or exceed that pace this year, including debuts in five new states: Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Indiana, and Ohio. That momentum is key to reaching the company’s target of more than 2,000 locations by 2029. It took Dutch Bros over 30 years to reach 1,000 units, but the brand now believes it can double that footprint in just four. Hitting the goal would require an average of more than 200 openings annually from 2025 to 2029.

But growth isn’t only about store count. Dutch Bros is also leaning into digital engagement and food to unlock long-term opportunity. The brand introduced mobile ordering for the first time in 2024, scaling the feature to 96 percent of all locations and 99 percent of company-run shops by year’s end. More than 5.4 million rewards members placed mobile orders last year, with the channel mixing at 8 percent—and significantly more in some markets. A few key learnings have emerged from that success, including that mobile orders are most common during the morning rush and in newer regions, with increased usage tied to higher visit frequency.

The brand is also experimenting with food. A limited breakfast menu test launched in 2024 and is helping Dutch Bros gauge the right mix, operational fit, and supply chain readiness. The pilot is expected to grow in 2025, with a longer-term view toward expanding morning traffic, which currently accounts for a third of daily sales.

The mobile ordering and food initiatives build on the company’s three foundational transaction-building strategies: continuous product innovation, stepped-up advertising in new and legacy markets, and a more precise rewards program. On the rewards front, 71 percent of transactions came from loyalty members last year, with Dutch Bros rolling out new segmentation efforts to make offers more targeted

and relevant.

34. CARL’S JR.

Carl’s Jr. dipped by five stores in 2024 as it now charts ahead under Guith’s leadership, like sister brand Hardee’s. Either way, the classic brand continues to push value and in May unveiled a Build Your Own Bag deal intended to boost late-night business. For $5.99, it included a 4-piece Chicken Stars and choice of a Single Cali Classic Burger or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, as well as fries or onion rings on the side. The deal, which ran from May through early July, was available from 8 p.m. to close. Other innovations of late included a Snack Stash Menu platform and “Ghost” Burger made with a third-pound of charbroiled Angus beef, ghost pepper cheese, “soul-scorching” sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh tomato, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun. Carl’s Jr. also opened its first U.K. restaurant with Boparan Restaurant Group in April. The chain expects to spread nationally in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland. Today, it’s in more than 35 countries and boasts north of 1,100 international locations.

Crumbl has nearly 1,100 units in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

35. CRUMBL

Crumbl, founded in 2017 by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, is no longer completely family owned. Bloomberg reported early this spring that TSG Consumer Partners agreed to take a minority stake in the 1,100-unit dessert chain.

The cookie giant—the largest of its kind in North America—finished 2024 with 1,059 stores after opening a net of 87. This follows net openings of 281, 363, and 184 stores in the prior three years, respectively. Crumbl also shuttered 19 units in the past two years after not closing any in its first six years of business. In 2024, 858 locations reported average sales of $1.35 million. This represents a roughly 17 percent increase from the previous year when 571 units reported $1.16 million. Average net profit was $251,706, or 105 percent growth from $122,955 during the prior year.

The company is well-known for its pink boxes and rotating flavors that drop every Sunday. It’s become a social media sensation, with more than 10 million followers on TikTok, 1.4 million on Twitter, and 6.2 million on Instagram.

36. TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

Tropical Smoothie Cafe entered a new chapter in 2024 with a change in ownership and leadership—but not direction. After more than a decade of steady growth, the brand isn’t looking to overhaul its playbook. Instead, it aims to keep building on a long-running upswing.

Last summer, the better-for-you chain was acquired by private equity firm Blackstone in a deal reportedly valued at nearly $2 billion. A few months later, former CEO of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. Max Wetzel stepped in to lead the company, succeeding longtime chief executive Charles Watson.

Wetzel joined as Tropical Smoothie Cafe wrapped another strong year. The brand hit 13 consecutive years of positive same-store sales and crossed 1,500 total units in 2024. It opened 161 new cafes—over 70 percent from existing franchisees—and signed nearly 250

new franchise agreements.

Alongside unit growth, product innovation remained a key focus. While smoothies still account for about 60 percent of its business, the company sees opportunity to expand its food offerings, which already include wraps, flatbreads, and salads. One major push in that direction was the introduction of the Tropic Bowl lineup, launched in early 2024 with national marketing support and the brand’s first-ever celebrity spokesperson, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chloe Fineman. Since that launch, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has steadily expanded the bowl offerings and views them as a central part of its menu growth strategy, particularly as more guests seek out healthy and convenient meal options.

37. SHAKE SHACK

Shake Shack was in transition mode this time a year ago as CEO Randy Garutti retired after taking the fast casual from a hot dog cart to a 500-unit brand. In stepped Rob Lynch, the former CEO of Papa Johns who also previously served as president of Arby’s. Since, many of Lynch’s directives for Shake Shack have come into focus and begun to take root. The company in January unveiled a long-term view to get to 1,500 corporate restaurants over the next several years, starting with a 2025 calendar that promises 45–50 company-run Shake Shacks—the largest class in 21 years of history (alongside 35–40 licensed stores as well).

Shake Shack will do so, Lynch told investors in Q1, after spending six months revamping its operations, rethinking menu innovation, and taking a look at drive-thru and how it can lower overall build costs and time to market to fuel expansion. Some of that ops work showed in the quarter as Shake Shack served up unit-level margin expansion of 120 basis points despite a volatile market. Restaurant-level profit margin was 20.7 percent of sales, the best result since 2019. The brand launched a combo for the first time and saw enough of a case study to go “all-in” on linking the offering with digital menu boards across all 40 of its drive-thrus (as of May). Having drive-thrus equipped with both digital and combos resulted in significant improvements in order time, speed of service, accuracy, and guest satisfaction, the company said.

Lynch also dialed into value and balancing Shake Shack’s premium and approachable items. He wants to hold price on some of the staples that compare to other quick-service peers (like the Shack Burger) yet lean into loftier offerings only Shake Shack would try, such as a “Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake” LTO that arrived at $8.49—the highest ticketed shake its tried—and drew crowds around stores. “There are a lot of guests out there who really value our premium innovation and our premium items,” Lynch said in Q1. “So that’s how we’re going to continue to drive our traffic despite this challenging competitive traffic environment that we’re competing in.”

38. QDOBA

QDOBA is pairing sales growth with brand investments aimed at expanding reach and modernizing operations. The fast casual ended fiscal 2024 by notching its 14th consecutive quarter of same-store sales, culminating in a 7 percent comp increase for the year on top of 6.3 percent growth in 2023. It also signed 22 new franchise agreements last year and continued pushing into new markets.

The company spent nearly $30 million last year to remodel 80 restaurants and upgrade kitchen capacity and technology across its corporate footprint, and it is continuing those efforts this year. It inked several multi-unit deals to grow in states like North and South Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire, along with key markets like Portland, Oregon; Washington, D.C.; Houston, Texas; Reno, Nevada; and Chicago. Internationally, QDOBA continued its partnership with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, opening its first locations in Asia with restaurants on military bases in Japan and South Korea.

On the consumer front, the brand drove traffic with limited-time items like Brisket Birria, Loaded Tortilla Soup, Habanero Lime Steak, and Mexican Street Corn. To further support growth, it also introduced a $100,000 cash incentive for select new-unit openings. That momentum carried into 2025, as QDOBA kicked off the year by signing several new development agreements and pushing its total franchise commitments to over 450 future locations.

Firehouse has made a host of international moves in recent months.

39. FIREHOUSE SUBS

After several years of laying important foundational groundwork—including development team investments, moving away from its legacy area developer arrangements, and introducing targeted development incentive programs—Firehouse Subs is seeing the results.

The brand opened 80 new restaurants across the U.S. and Canada last year, more than doubling from 3 percent unit growth in 2023 to over 6 percent in 2024. Josh Kobza, CEO of parent company RBI, told investors at the start of the year that the brand’s development pipeline for 2025 is even stronger.

Growth is picking up on the international front, too. Australia’s largest multi-brand franchisor plans to open 165 restaurants in 10 years, with the first planned to open later this year. Firehouse also plans to open more than 500 restaurants in Brazil in the next decade. The first will come online this year and will mark the brand’s debut in South America. This spring, the brand inked a deal to significantly grow its footprint in Mexico over the next 10 years, too.

Firehouse Subs continues to lean into its digital strengths, with digital sales mixing at around 45 percent in North America—the highest among RBI’s brands. The chain is pushing further in that direction by replacing traditional cashier stations with kiosks and using digital-only offers to drive traffic.

Still, Firehouse felt the impact of broader category pressures last year. U.S. same-store sales declined 1.1 percent, and average four-wall EBITDA dipped to $90,000 from $110,000 in 2023. Kobza pointed to subcategory softness over the summer and fall as a key factor.

Some of those headwinds were softened by new menu items and the return of a longtime fan favorite: the Hot Sauce Bar. A Firehouse staple since the early days, it was removed during the pandemic and brought back last fall following sustained guest demand. The refreshed station features 13 sauces, each labeled on a 1-to-10 heat scale for easy customization.

40. EL POLLO LOCO

In March 2024, Liz Williams took the helm as CEO of El Pollo Loco and launched a three-year transformation plan focused on revitalizing every part of the business—from menu and operations to restaurant design and leadership. At the center of the effort is a clear mission: to reignite customer excitement and modernize the brand without losing sight of its fire-grilled roots.

Over the past year, El Pollo Loco relaunched its brand

standards, rolled out a new labor deployment system in company-run units, and invested in updated cooking equipment

and kiosks. It also began remodeling its restaurants, with 52 locations refreshed in 2024 and plans for 60 to 80 more in 2025. These efforts contributed to improved cost control, with contribution margins climbing 190 basis points year-over-year to 17.4 percent. The company ended 2024 with 498 total locations—173 company-owned and 325 franchised.

In early 2025, El Pollo Loco debuted its first new bone-in flavor in years with Mango Habanero chicken, signaling a return to menu innovation. That momentum carried into May, when it rolled out a full-scale brand refresh. The updated identity includes a new visual design, an overhauled restaurant prototype, and in-store enhancements such as expanded kiosk use for digital ordering. More than 200 restaurants now offer kiosk options alongside traditional cashier service. The brand also deepened its executive bench with key leadership hires, including a new chief development officer and chief people officer.

Together, these moves are part of El Pollo Loco’s effort to modernize the brand, streamline operations, and reconnect with both loyal and lapsed customers. The company is betting that a sharper identity, refreshed leadership, and clearer marketing voice can help it stay competitive in a fast-moving category while setting the stage for long-term growth.

41. MARCO’S PIZZA

Marco’s Pizza closed out 2024 with 70 new store openings and 85 franchises awarded, pushing the brand past the 1,200-unit milestone. Roughly 65 percent of those new deals came from existing operators, reflecting confidence in the system and continued traction with multi-unit growth. The brand is now targeting expansion in key U.S. markets—including the Midwest, East Coast, and Sun Belt—as well as internationally, with a 50-unit development agreement underway in Mexico City.

The company also continued to lean into menu innovation in 2024. The Fiery Flavors Menu brought a new level of heat to the brand, centered around a proprietary spicy cheese blend. Other highlights included the Triple Pep Magnifico and the Margherita Pizza, both of which reinforced Marco’s push toward bolder, more premium flavor profiles designed to differentiate the brand in a crowded category. On the tech front, Marco’s advanced its proprietary, cloud-based platform designed to streamline franchisee operations and improve the guest experience. More than 770 features and enhancements have been added since launch, with continued upgrades planned for 2025—especially around data analytics and digital engagement.

Marco’s also has strengthened its leadership team with key appointments, including Ben Halliwell as SVP of Digital Marketing, Kathleen Kennedy as Director of Culinary Innovation, and John Meyers’ promotion to COO. These moves support 2023 CMO hire Denise Lauer and were accompanied by new leaders elevated in supply chain and legal.

Looking ahead, the brand plans to put additional energy behind nontraditional development. That includes ghost kitchens and flexible formats designed for dense urban areas or high-traffic venues. These models are intended to support faster expansion and allow the brand to reach new customer segments.

42. MCALISTER’S

McAlister’s became the first brand in the GoTo Foods portfolio to cross the $1 billion sales mark in 2023—a milestone it repeated in 2024 despite a tougher economic climate. The brand closed out the year with $1.02 billion in systemwide sales and added 21 net new locations, bringing its total footprint to 560 restaurants.

Now firmly established as a key growth driver for GoTo Foods, McAlister’s attributes its momentum to several factors: flexible real estate strategies, a disciplined focus on unit-level economics, a strong catering business, and a predominantly franchise-led model—with more than 90 percent of locations being franchise-operated.

McAlister’s is also doubling down on guest engagement, particularly through its revamped loyalty strategy. The brand leads GoTo’s portfolio in the share of extremely high-frequency guests—those who visit 20 or more times per year—and this group alone accounts for over a third of loyalty transactions. There’s also a dedicated subset of customers who visit more than 100 times annually.

To build on that base, McAlister’s rethought how staff interact with loyalty members in-store. Team members are now trained to recognize loyalty customers immediately and take simple but intentional actions—offering perks, adding personalized notes, or even tossing in a free cookie—to create more meaningful experiences. The system uses visual cues, like different table numbers and color-coded order screens, to distinguish loyalty guests from non-members, enabling targeted conversations and offers. Rolled out systemwide in 2024, the program has boosted guest satisfaction and driven noticeable improvements in value perception.

Freddy’s has more than 500 locations systemwide.

43. FREDDY’S

You can’t have a conversation around consistency in the category without Freddy’s. The brand’s 2024 net expansion of 35 followed 59 additions in 2023. Named QSR magazine’s “Transformational Brand of 2024,” Freddy’s earned the title not for any major revamp of its business or messaging, but rather for how it’s continued to support steady success with ongoing innovation. This includes a host of kitchen technology, from its Accutemp’s XLR8 devices that can press down six patties at a time to customized KDS to the most vivid representation of all—a 23,000-square-foot Training & Innovation Center the brand opened last June, complete with a mock drive-thru, test kitchen, and space to keep the growth story flowing. Freddy’s believes there’s clear sight to 800-plus restaurants by the end of 2026 and 3,000-plus long term. Former VP of brand marketing Erin Walter was named CMO in February.

44. DEL TACO

Jack in the Box is preparing to sell Del Taco as part of its broader “JACK on Track” turnaround strategy. CEO Lance Tucker confirmed significant buyer interest and suggested the sale is likely.

Del Taco has faced headwinds, with Q2 same-store sales falling 3.6 percent, largely due to reduced customer traffic. Restaurant margins dropped to 12.8 percent, impacted by sales declines and inflation. Despite this, the chain gained traction from a menu optimization initiative and is investing in digital enhancements like kiosks and mobile

ordering, now accounting for over 18 percent of sales. A refreshed marketing approach and new menu items are expected later this year.

Since Jack acquired Del Taco in 2022, the brand has shifted toward a more franchise-heavy model, operating 117 corporate stores out of 591 total as of Q2 2025.

45. CAVA

Very few national brands saw the kind of success CAVA achieved in 2024. The chain delivered four consecutive quarters of free cash flow in its first full year as a public company. Revenue was up 35 percent for fiscal 2024, with AUVs jumping to $2.9 million from $2.6 million. Same-store sales grew 2.3 percent in Q1 before accelerating to 14.4 percent, 18 percent, and 21.2 percent in the next three quarters. Traffic gains followed a similar trajectory, bringing the year to a close with 13.4 percent comp growth and an 8.7 percent traffic increase.

Value has remained a key factor. While the brand has seen strong loyalty from guests, it has also taken a measured approach to pricing. From the end of 2019 to the end of 2024, CAVA raised prices by about 15 percent in aggregate. The Consumer Price Index rose 23 percent over the same period, meaning the brand underpriced inflation by roughly 8 points.

CAVA netted just under 60 new restaurants in 2024 and ended the year with 367 units, a nearly 19 percent increase year-over-year. The brand’s entry into Chicago marked its first move into the Midwest and brought its footprint to 25 states and Washington, D.C. Now, the company is targeting 1,000 units by 2032.

CEO Brett Schulman wants to make sure CAVA strengthens its connections with guests in both digital and physical spaces as it scales. Many new locations include elements of the brand’s Project Soul design, such as warmer palettes, softer seating, and more greenery. Schulman told QSR earlier this year that investments in the dining room are helping CAVA capture guests who are trading down from casual dining. At the same time, an ongoing focus on store models that cater to digital channels and off-premises occasions is helping attract those who are trading up from traditional fast food. The brand’s updated loyalty program, launched in October, is another part of the strategy to strengthen guest relationships. Just a few months into 2025, CAVA had already seen a 230-basis-point increase in loyalty sales.

Internally, the multi-year Connected Kitchen program is reshaping operations and the employee experience. A new labor and deployment model is driving early productivity gains, and a kitchen display system is improving digital order accuracy and reducing customer complaints. The project also includes generative AI video technology that monitors ingredient depletion and alerts teams in real time.

Those initiatives are progressing as the chain continues to outperform the broader quick-service industry. CAVA kicked off fiscal 2025 with 10.8 percent comps growth, 7.5 percent traffic growth, and trailing 12-month revenue surpassing $1 billion for the first time.

46. CHECKERS/RALLY’S

Checkers and Rally’s is entering a new era of leadership and design as it looks to refresh its growth strategy. Frances Allen stepped down as CEO last spring after four years at the helm, during which she spearheaded initiatives like the Restaurant of the Future remodel, introduced menu innovations, and pushed forward technologies such as voice AI in the drive-thru. Her successor, Chris Tebben, brings experience from brands like Starbucks and P.F. Chang’s.

This spring, the brand unveiled a streamlined prototype that cuts its footprint nearly in half—from 1,008 to 570 square feet—by offering a single drive-thru option and reworking kitchen layouts for space and efficiency. The redesign aims to reduce buildout costs, accelerate service, and give franchisees more flexibility in competitive real estate markets. The prototype rollout is being supported by a new creative platform, “This Eats Different,” which includes a refreshed logo, updated branding, and a value-driven $4 Meal Deal campaign.

The company currently is targeting growth in select markets, including Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina, with a focus on driving unit economics and creating more accessible development opportunities.

47. CHURCH’S CHICKEN

Church’s entered 2025 with new leadership at the top, as former COO Roland Gonzalez stepped into the CEO role in February. He succeeded Joe Guith, who led the brand since 2022 and helped lay the groundwork for its current transformation.

The brand has sharpened its focus on service enhancements and providing value to guests in recent years—two pillars that remain central under Gonzalez. The chain has long leaned into low prices as a core part of its identity, a positioning that’s gained renewed traction thanks to popular items like the Two-Piece Feast. On the operations front, it has worked to raise in-store standards, streamline procedures, and simplify execution. One example: Church’s redesigned its spicy chicken last year, switching from a batter dip to a glaze. The change cut costs, removed a menu SKU, and improved guest satisfaction scores in one move.

The chain’s domestic footprint has contracted for the better part of a decade. Between the start of 2021 and the end of 2024, there were around 140 U.S. closures. But at the same time, Church’s has been reinvesting in existing restaurants through its Blaze remodel initiative, which includes both front- and back-of-house upgrades. Performance at these stores has been strong, and newer prototypes are prioritizing speed, flexibility, and development-friendly footprints.

Digital has also been a focus. The brand relaunched its app, rolled out its Real Rewards loyalty program, and began testing voice AI at the drive-thru last year. It also brought back its original chicken recipe—an effort to attract new customers while reconnecting with loyal fans.

Looking ahead, Gonzalez is aiming to accelerate expansion and reach $2 billion in systemwide sales. While international growth will continue to lead the charge, the gap between U.S. and global development is expected to narrow. With AUVs up nearly $250,000 in recent years and loyalty enrollment nearing one million, Gonzalez told QSR the chain is now building from a stronger foundation.

48. KRISPY KRUNCHY CHICKEN

Krispy Krunchy Chicken has become one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store space, now operating in more than 3,200 locations nationwide. In 2024, newly appointed CEO Jim Norberg introduced a fresh strategy focused on driving same-store sales, streamlining operations, and improving operator profitability. That approach centers on expanding delivery, tapping into new markets, optimizing the menu, and making it easier for store partners to succeed.

With that framework in place, the brand accelerated its national footprint in 2024, opening 605 new stores—surpassing its previous record of nearly 500 openings in 2023. That pace isn’t expected to slow, with Krispy Krunchy Chicken projecting it will break the record again by the end of 2025.

To support that momentum, the company has emphasized stronger collaboration across operations, supply chain, sales, and marketing. That includes improved training methods, new menu platforms, and a focus on scalable execution. Third-party delivery was a major focus in 2024, with the company consolidating its partnerships under one menu management tool through Olo. By year’s end, nearly 500 stores had signed on, reducing tech complexity and cutting commission fees for many operators.

Menu innovation also played a key role last year. Krispy Krunchy introduced a revamped Cajun Chicken Sandwich and leaned into value with the launch of a $4 Meal deal—both aimed at building excitement and meeting rising cost concerns. That consumer energy helped land the brand on Yelp’s “Fastest-Growing Brands” list, reflecting a surge in social media mentions and online search activity.

Auntie Anne’s new prototype is digital-forward.

49. AUNTIE ANNE’S

Auntie Anne’s has been steadily expanding beyond its mall-based roots, most notably through co-branded locations with fellow GoTo Foods concepts. The shift gained momentum in 2021 with the opening of its first drive-thru store alongside Jamba in Wiley, Texas. By mid-2024, that milestone had grown into a broader strategy, with 20 Auntie Anne’s and Jamba co-branded locations opened—roughly half equipped with drive-thrus.

The pairing with Jamba has proven strategically sound. Jamba draws in morning traffic, while Auntie Anne’s typically sees stronger performance in the afternoon and evening, creating a complementary all-day offering. The co-branding model also allows franchisees to make more efficient use of labor and real estate, while attracting a wider customer base.

GoTo Foods has leaned further into this strategy across its entire portfolio. In 2024, the company signed 353 co-brand deals across 173 locations in 24 states, involving Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Jamba, and Carvel. Notably, nearly half of those locations are in streetside settings—an intentional move to make the brands more accessible and less dependent on traditional mall traffic.

Auntie Anne’s is also exploring new ways to grow digital engagement. The brand is building up its loyalty program and using machine learning to generate personalized offers tailored to customer behavior—part of a larger push to strengthen convenience and retention.

Freed from mall limitations, Auntie Anne’s has also expanded its food lineup. Co-branded stores, especially those with a beverage partner like Jamba, create new opportunities for meal replacement. That has led to more substantial items like Pepperoni Bites and Mini Pretzel Dogs, alongside new sweet innovations such as the Topped Nuggets platform, launched this spring, which layers pretzel nuggets with indulgent toppings.

50. TIM HORTONS

Tim Hortons entered the U.S. 40 years ago, establishing itself in markets where Canadians could make cross-border coffee runs. And while it’s added more than 600 locations since then, the brand hasn’t captured market share at the level it has in Canada, where there’s roughly one store per 10,000 residents.

The brand started making a stronger push to grow in international markets after it was acquired by RBI a decade ago. Since then, it’s been implementing some changes to the U.S. business, adding more cold beverages and savory breakfast offerings and introducing new streamlined prototypes that come with lower CapEx and better paybacks for operators.

The chain initially focused on border states like Michigan, Ohio, and New York, where it still has the highest concentration of units. It continues to build development pipelines in those legacy markets. But increasingly, it’s shifting focus to high-growth areas—particularly in the South—where Canadians and transplants from the Northeast and Midwest are migrating, bringing brand familiarity with them.

Last year, Tim Hortons added 22 net new locations in the U.S., bringing its total footprint to 653 restaurants. That included new openings in Texas, Georgia, and other emerging markets—areas the brand has increasingly prioritized and plans to expand in further. To build density more quickly and effectively, Tim Hortons has shifted from relying on smaller, local franchisees to partnering with larger, more experienced multi-unit operators.