QSR and FSR’s Women in Restaurant Leadership (WiRL) platform is proud to debut the WiRL Awards, honoring the leaders of today and tomorrow.

Launched in 2023, WiRL was created by QSR and FSR magazines as a national community to elevate, educate, and empower women in restaurant leadership. The platform spans digital and print features, a weekly newsletter, a biweekly podcast, monthly webinars, and #WiRLPowerHour virtual happy hours. Its signature annual event, the WiRL Together Summit, held each February, brings together women from across the industry to connect, learn, foster mentorship, and gain career advancement insights in a safe and authentic environment.

The WiRL Awards extend that mission by celebrating women who are driving progress in the restaurant industry—especially those who have not yet been formally recognized. Nominations open in October and close in November, with winners featured in QSR’s February WiRL special issue and honored during the 2026 WiRL Together Summit in Charleston, South Carolina (register to attend the event here!) Winners will also receive complimentary access to the Summit and be featured in WiRL’s Women’s History Month March webinar alongside members of the WiRL Advisory Board.

Award Categories:

Rising Star—For emerging leaders who are already making waves.

Trailblazer—Recognizing those transforming the industry, challenging conventions, and driving innovation.

Community Champion—For those who are the heartbeat of their communities, lifting others up and making a meaningful difference.

Investing in equity, mentorship, and the next generation of women leaders is critical to building a stronger, more inclusive future. The inaugural WiRL Awards are open to restaurant operators at all levels of leadership and experience.