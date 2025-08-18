Starbucks store.
McDonald's building.
Taco Bell restaurant.
Domino's restaurant.
Burger King's 'Sizzle' prototype.
Pizza Hut's prototype.
Wendy's restaurant.
Little Caesars location.
Dairy Queen Restaurant
KFC chicken.
Chipotle restaurant.
Sonic Drive In New Delight Prototype
Arby's restaurant.
Customers grabbing pizza slices.
Popeyes restaurant.
Chick-fil-A two-story drive-thru at night.
Jimmy John's brand closed 2022 with systemwide sales of $2.364 billion.
Panda Express building.
Panera store.
Panera
The injunction also imposes a two-year non-compete clause on EYM owner Eduardo Diaz.
Wingstop restaurant.
Jack in the Box restaurant.

Every year, the QSR 50 offers a definitive look at the top players in the fast-food industry—brands that dominate not just the drive-thru lane, but the American dining landscape as a whole.

In this slideshow, we break down the biggest fast-food chains in the U.S. by unit count, according to this year’s QSR 50 report.

The rankings reveal not only who’s on top, but who’s gaining ground, defying odds, and reshaping the definition of “quick service.”

CHECK OUT PAST RESULTS:

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

GO TO THE QSR 50 CHART

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2024 year end.

If viewing on desktop, click arrows in picture to see the next slide. * Indicates estimate by QSR.

1. Subway*

2024 Total Units: 19,502

Franchised stores: 19,502

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2023: –631

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,653

Average sales per unit (thousands): $495

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

2. Starbucks*

2024 Total Units: 16,935

Franchised stores: 6,777

Company stores: 10,158

Total change in units from 2023: 589

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $30,400

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,800

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

3. McDonald’s

2024 Total Units: 13,559

Franchised stores: 12,887

Company stores: 672

Total change in units from 2023: 102

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $53,469

Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,002

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

4. Dunkin’

2024 Total Units: 9,768

Franchised stores: 9,734

Company stores: 34

Total change in units from 2023: 188

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,468

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

5. Taco Bell 

2024 Total Units: 7,604

Franchised stores: 7,106

Company stores: 498

Total change in units from 2023: 199

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $16,200

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,130

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

6. Domino’s

2024 Total Units: 7,014

Franchised stores: 6,722

Company stores: 160

Total change in units from 2023: 160

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,500

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,354

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

7. Burger King

2024 Total Units: 6,701

Franchised stores: 5,524

Company stores: 1,177

Total change in units from 2023: –77

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,980

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,639

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

8. Pizza Hut

2024 Total Units: 6,557

Franchised stores: 6,534

Company stores: 23

Total change in units from 2023: –36

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,500

Average sales per unit (thousands): $839

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

9. Wendy’s

2024 Total Units: 5,933

Franchised stores: 5,552

Company stores: 381

Total change in units from 2023: –97

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,554

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,098

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

10. Little Caesars*

2024 Total Units: 4,285

Franchised stores: 3,705

Company stores: 580

Total change in units from 2023: 69

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,500

Average sales per unit (thousands): $900

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

11. Dairy Queen

2024 Total Units: 4,212

Franchised stores: 4,210

Company stores: 2

Total change in units from 2023: –42

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,909

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,165

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

12. KFC

2024 Total Units: 3,669

Franchised stores: 3,589

Company stores: 80

Total change in units from 2023: –122

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,900

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,336

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

13. Chipotle

2024 Total Units: 3,644

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 3,644

Total change in units from 2023: 273

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,111

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,213

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

14. Sonic Drive-In

2024 Total Units: 3,461

Franchised stores: 3,144

Company stores: 317

Total change in units from 2023: –60

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,384

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,500

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

15. Arby’s

2024 Total Units: 3,365

Franchised stores: 2,286

Company stores: 1,079

Total change in units from 2023: –48

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,325

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

16. Papa Johns*

2024 Total Units: 3,291

Franchised stores: 2,752

Company stores: 539

Total change in units from 2023: 71

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,808

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,157

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

17. Krispy Krunchy Chicken

2024 Total Units: 3,168

Franchised stores: 3,168

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2023: 325

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $800

Average sales per unit (thousands): $300

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

18. Popeyes

2024 Total Units: 3,148

Franchised stores: 3,050

Company stores: 98

Total change in units from 2023: 97

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,726

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,819

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

19. Chick-fil-A*

2024 Total Units: 3,109

Franchised stores: 3,054

Company stores: 55

Total change in units from 2023: 145

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $22,746

Average sales per unit (thousands): $7,500

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

20. Jersey Mike’s

2024 Total Units: 2,997

Franchised stores: 2,970

Company stores: 27

Total change in units from 2023: 313

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,731

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,325

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

21. Jimmy John’s

2024 Total Units: 2,689

Franchised stores: 2,647

Company stores: 42

Total change in units from 2023: 45

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,599

Average sales per unit (thousands): $977

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

22. Panda Express

2024 Total Units: 2,505

Franchised stores: 175

Company stores: 2,330

Total change in units from 2023: 85

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $6,199

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,592

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

23. Panera

2024 Total Units: 2,206

Franchised stores: 1,105

Company stores:1,101

Total change in units from 2023: 35

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,819

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,626

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

24. Wingstop

2024 Total Units: 2,204

Franchised stores: 2,154

Company stores: 50

Total change in units from 2023: 278

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,765

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,138

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

25. Jack in the Box

2024 Total Units: 2,187

Franchised stores: 2,037

Company stores: 150

Total change in units from 2023: 3

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,396

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,007

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

Fast Casual, Fast Food, Finance, QSR Slideshow, Story