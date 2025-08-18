Every year, the QSR 50 offers a definitive look at the top players in the fast-food industry—brands that dominate not just the drive-thru lane, but the American dining landscape as a whole.
In this slideshow, we break down the biggest fast-food chains in the U.S. by unit count, according to this year’s QSR 50 report.
The rankings reveal not only who’s on top, but who’s gaining ground, defying odds, and reshaping the definition of “quick service.”
Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2024 year end.
1. Subway*
2024 Total Units: 19,502
Franchised stores: 19,502
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2023: –631
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,653
Average sales per unit (thousands): $495
2. Starbucks*
2024 Total Units: 16,935
Franchised stores: 6,777
Company stores: 10,158
Total change in units from 2023: 589
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $30,400
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,800
3. McDonald’s
2024 Total Units: 13,559
Franchised stores: 12,887
Company stores: 672
Total change in units from 2023: 102
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $53,469
Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,002
4. Dunkin’
2024 Total Units: 9,768
Franchised stores: 9,734
Company stores: 34
Total change in units from 2023: 188
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,468
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300
5. Taco Bell
2024 Total Units: 7,604
Franchised stores: 7,106
Company stores: 498
Total change in units from 2023: 199
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $16,200
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,130
6. Domino’s
2024 Total Units: 7,014
Franchised stores: 6,722
Company stores: 160
Total change in units from 2023: 160
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,500
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,354
7. Burger King
2024 Total Units: 6,701
Franchised stores: 5,524
Company stores: 1,177
Total change in units from 2023: –77
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,980
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,639
8. Pizza Hut
2024 Total Units: 6,557
Franchised stores: 6,534
Company stores: 23
Total change in units from 2023: –36
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,500
Average sales per unit (thousands): $839
9. Wendy’s
2024 Total Units: 5,933
Franchised stores: 5,552
Company stores: 381
Total change in units from 2023: –97
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,554
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,098
10. Little Caesars*
2024 Total Units: 4,285
Franchised stores: 3,705
Company stores: 580
Total change in units from 2023: 69
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,500
Average sales per unit (thousands): $900
11. Dairy Queen
2024 Total Units: 4,212
Franchised stores: 4,210
Company stores: 2
Total change in units from 2023: –42
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,909
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,165
12. KFC
2024 Total Units: 3,669
Franchised stores: 3,589
Company stores: 80
Total change in units from 2023: –122
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,900
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,336
13. Chipotle
2024 Total Units: 3,644
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 3,644
Total change in units from 2023: 273
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,111
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,213
14. Sonic Drive-In
2024 Total Units: 3,461
Franchised stores: 3,144
Company stores: 317
Total change in units from 2023: –60
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,384
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,500
15. Arby’s
2024 Total Units: 3,365
Franchised stores: 2,286
Company stores: 1,079
Total change in units from 2023: –48
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,325
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300
16. Papa Johns*
2024 Total Units: 3,291
Franchised stores: 2,752
Company stores: 539
Total change in units from 2023: 71
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,808
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,157
17. Krispy Krunchy Chicken
2024 Total Units: 3,168
Franchised stores: 3,168
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2023: 325
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $800
Average sales per unit (thousands): $300
18. Popeyes
2024 Total Units: 3,148
Franchised stores: 3,050
Company stores: 98
Total change in units from 2023: 97
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,726
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,819
19. Chick-fil-A*
2024 Total Units: 3,109
Franchised stores: 3,054
Company stores: 55
Total change in units from 2023: 145
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $22,746
Average sales per unit (thousands): $7,500
20. Jersey Mike’s
2024 Total Units: 2,997
Franchised stores: 2,970
Company stores: 27
Total change in units from 2023: 313
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,731
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,325
21. Jimmy John’s
2024 Total Units: 2,689
Franchised stores: 2,647
Company stores: 42
Total change in units from 2023: 45
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,599
Average sales per unit (thousands): $977
22. Panda Express
2024 Total Units: 2,505
Franchised stores: 175
Company stores: 2,330
Total change in units from 2023: 85
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $6,199
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,592
23. Panera
2024 Total Units: 2,206
Franchised stores: 1,105
Company stores:1,101
Total change in units from 2023: 35
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,819
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,626
24. Wingstop
2024 Total Units: 2,204
Franchised stores: 2,154
Company stores: 50
Total change in units from 2023: 278
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,765
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,138
25. Jack in the Box
2024 Total Units: 2,187
Franchised stores: 2,037
Company stores: 150
Total change in units from 2023: 3
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,396
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,007
