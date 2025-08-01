2024 RankCompanyCategory2024 U.S. SALES MILLIONS2024 AUV THOUSANDS2024 Franchisedlicensed Units2024 Company Units2024 Total UnitsTotal Change In Units From 2024
1Smoothie KingSnack766660114952120149
2Moe's Southwest GrillGlobal72112355915596-16
3Habit Burger & GrillBurger71318916131637711
4Portillo'sSandwich71187000949410
5Baskin-RobbinsSnack705322224502245-16
6SweetgreenGlobal6772924024624625
7PotbellySandwich56013069634644218
8Captain D'sSeafood54810362372935304
97 BrewSnack502204029724321141
10JambaSnack4846897261727-7
11Slim ChickensChicken46138001971020724
12Hungry Howie'sPizza43685747633509-8
13Round Table PizzaPizza41610403901391-11
14Taco John'sGlobal41518823337340-24
15Chicken Salad ChickChicken39815002107928934
16Schlotzsky'sSandwich344112628028308-9
17Pollo CamperoChicken33432001710312029
18JollibeeGlobal3334441075755
19Shipley Do-NutsSnack3309103551136617
20Playa BowlsSnack29612792612929074
21KrystalBurger29410551561232790
22CinnabonSnack285682100628103453
23Fazoli'sGlobal266132113957196-11
24Penn StationSandwich2628173211322-1
25SbarroPizza2567192241513751
26Farmer BoysBurger241237871311022
27City BarbequeSandwich2332875075757
28Lee's Famous Recipe ChickenChicken230181793331263
29La MadeleineSandwich19625006029891
30YogurtlandSnack17687519572021
31Great American CookiesSnack1594083970397-5
32Johnny RocketsBurger134156211321152
33Clean EatzSandwich1251010110011019
34Salata Salad KitchenSalad11712009661028
35PancherosGlobal11616115026762
36Bubbakoo's BurritosGlobal10510431181213014
37Dog HausSandwich881861590592
38PJ's CoffeeSnack8410091741318715
39Urban PlatesGlobal844185020201
40MOOYAHBurger73100871374-1
41The Greak Greek Mediterranean GrillGlobal7316305686413
42PokeworksGlobal621013616670
43Hot Head BurritosGlobal597217211834
44Angry ChickzChicken562102127284
45Beans & Brews Coffee HouseSnack529635428829
46SurcherosGlobal5017301817359
47Original ChopShopSnack48.42200027274
48TacodeliGlobal453500113142
49Zaza Cuban ComfortGlobal39354556112
50Smalls SlidersBurger3323001922110

About the QSR 50/

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2025.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.

