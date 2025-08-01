|2024 Rank
|Company
|Category
|2024 U.S. SALES MILLIONS
|2024 AUV THOUSANDS
|2024 Franchisedlicensed Units
|2024 Company Units
|2024 Total Units
|Total Change In Units From 2024
|1
|Smoothie King
|Snack
|766
|660
|1149
|52
|1201
|49
|2
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|Global
|721
|1235
|591
|5
|596
|-16
|3
|Habit Burger & Grill
|Burger
|713
|1891
|61
|316
|377
|11
|4
|Portillo's
|Sandwich
|711
|8700
|0
|94
|94
|10
|5
|Baskin-Robbins
|Snack
|705
|322
|2245
|0
|2245
|-16
|6
|Sweetgreen
|Global
|677
|2924
|0
|246
|246
|25
|7
|Potbelly
|Sandwich
|560
|1306
|96
|346
|442
|18
|8
|Captain D's
|Seafood
|548
|1036
|237
|293
|530
|4
|9
|7 Brew
|Snack
|502
|2040
|297
|24
|321
|141
|10
|Jamba
|Snack
|484
|689
|726
|1
|727
|-7
|11
|Slim Chickens
|Chicken
|461
|3800
|197
|10
|207
|24
|12
|Hungry Howie's
|Pizza
|436
|857
|476
|33
|509
|-8
|13
|Round Table Pizza
|Pizza
|416
|1040
|390
|1
|391
|-11
|14
|Taco John's
|Global
|415
|1882
|333
|7
|340
|-24
|15
|Chicken Salad Chick
|Chicken
|398
|1500
|210
|79
|289
|34
|16
|Schlotzsky's
|Sandwich
|344
|1126
|280
|28
|308
|-9
|17
|Pollo Campero
|Chicken
|334
|3200
|17
|103
|120
|29
|18
|Jollibee
|Global
|333
|4441
|0
|75
|75
|5
|19
|Shipley Do-Nuts
|Snack
|330
|910
|355
|11
|366
|17
|20
|Playa Bowls
|Snack
|296
|1279
|261
|29
|290
|74
|21
|Krystal
|Burger
|294
|1055
|156
|123
|279
|0
|22
|Cinnabon
|Snack
|285
|682
|1006
|28
|1034
|53
|23
|Fazoli's
|Global
|266
|1321
|139
|57
|196
|-11
|24
|Penn Station
|Sandwich
|262
|817
|321
|1
|322
|-1
|25
|Sbarro
|Pizza
|256
|719
|224
|151
|375
|1
|26
|Farmer Boys
|Burger
|241
|2378
|71
|31
|102
|2
|27
|City Barbeque
|Sandwich
|233
|2875
|0
|75
|75
|7
|28
|Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken
|Chicken
|230
|1817
|93
|33
|126
|3
|29
|La Madeleine
|Sandwich
|196
|2500
|60
|29
|89
|1
|30
|Yogurtland
|Snack
|176
|875
|195
|7
|202
|1
|31
|Great American Cookies
|Snack
|159
|408
|397
|0
|397
|-5
|32
|Johnny Rockets
|Burger
|134
|1562
|113
|2
|115
|2
|33
|Clean Eatz
|Sandwich
|125
|1010
|110
|0
|110
|19
|34
|Salata Salad Kitchen
|Salad
|117
|1200
|96
|6
|102
|8
|35
|Pancheros
|Global
|116
|1611
|50
|26
|76
|2
|36
|Bubbakoo's Burritos
|Global
|105
|1043
|118
|12
|130
|14
|37
|Dog Haus
|Sandwich
|88
|1861
|59
|0
|59
|2
|38
|PJ's Coffee
|Snack
|84
|1009
|174
|13
|187
|15
|39
|Urban Plates
|Global
|84
|4185
|0
|20
|20
|1
|40
|MOOYAH
|Burger
|73
|1008
|71
|3
|74
|-1
|41
|The Greak Greek Mediterranean Grill
|Global
|73
|1630
|56
|8
|64
|13
|42
|Pokeworks
|Global
|62
|1013
|61
|6
|67
|0
|43
|Hot Head Burritos
|Global
|59
|721
|72
|11
|83
|4
|44
|Angry Chickz
|Chicken
|56
|2102
|1
|27
|28
|4
|45
|Beans & Brews Coffee House
|Snack
|52
|963
|54
|28
|82
|9
|46
|Surcheros
|Global
|50
|1730
|18
|17
|35
|9
|47
|Original ChopShop
|Snack
|48.4
|2200
|0
|27
|27
|4
|48
|Tacodeli
|Global
|45
|3500
|1
|13
|14
|2
|49
|Zaza Cuban Comfort
|Global
|39
|3545
|5
|6
|11
|2
|50
|Smalls Sliders
|Burger
|33
|2300
|19
|2
|21
|10
About the QSR 50/
The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2025.
* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.
The Contenders
From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.