When Black Rock Coffee Bar went public in mid-September, raising $294.1 million and reaching a market value of roughly $1.32 billion, it became the first restaurant brand to hit the stock market in two years (CAVA and Gen Korean BBQ being the latest). It also joined Starbucks and Dutch Bros as Nasdaq beverage chains in what’s become one of QSR’s buzziest growth arenas.

Founded in 2008, Black Rock has some operating principles that sound familiar, particularly compared to Dutch Bros: speed (a 90-second standard), service, and internal growth culture. According to a Tuesday note from William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia, you can see this formula in action of late—10 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales, 96 percent customer satisfaction scores, and high guest frequency, with the brand claiming 50 percent of consumers visit more than five times per month and about a quarter show up north of 10 times per month.

So what canvass of whitespace is Black Rock targeting? As noted, it’s a massive swath. With continuing growth in per-capita away-from-home coffee consumption, proprietary analysis from William Blair suggests opportunity, overall for the category, for another 20,000 domestic coffee shops across the U.S. over the next decade. Black Rock has 158 today through seven states and previously shared it feels it could hit 1,000 by 2035, or 20 percent compound annual growth rate.

New units aim at 50 cash-on-cash returns and average-unit volumes of $1.2 million by Year 2, including mid-20 percent unit-level margins on a high-margin product mix and structurally low labor costs due to high retention, favorable store hours—90 percent of locations close by 7 p.m.—and tip eligibility for employees below the area manager.

Unpacking some of this for Black Rock, the Oregon-founded chain has spread to Arizona (33 percent of stores), Texas (27 percent), Oregon (22 percent), Washington (8 percent), Idaho (5 percent), Colorado (4 percent), and California (2 percent). All restaurants are corporate owned.

Drive-thru accounts for 72 percent of sales, with digital mix sitting at 15 percent.

Black Rock, which began as a 160-square-foot stand in Beaverton, didn’t begin adding interior seating until 2013. Lobbies today are in about 75 percent of sites.

Zackfia said a key inflection arrived when Black Rock’s cofounders, Jeff Hernandez and Daniel Brand, tapped 32-year industry vet Mark Davis as CEO. The former VP of operations at Panera joined in August 2023. At that point, there were 125 Black Rocks. In the past two-plus years, the chain reported 10 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales, averaging 10 percent over the first half of 2025, and roughly 20 percent annualized unit growth, yielding 20 percent-plus sales expansion and adjusted EBITDA. Zackfia projects the latter will lift more than 80 percent between 2023 and 2025.

Shown above, Black Rock has more than doubled its fleet since 2020. It expects to open 30 shops in 2025.

More on labor, Black Rock’s 90-second service boils down to tenured, engaged staff, and a dual-bar kitchen built around efficiency, the capability of supporting AUVs north of $3 million, and line-busting tactics such as baristas carrying tablets to keep cars moving, and dual-lane drive-thrus in certain restaurants. “The combination of fast and friendly service has resulted in strong brand affinity and frequency,” Zackfia said.

Coffee mixes 59 percent of sales, followed by energy drinks (22 percent), and food (11 percent). The majority of sales arrive between 9 a.m. and noon (40 percent) and before 9 a.m. (33 percent).

Black Rock’s energy offering is a propriety “Fuel” lineup and the company menus all-day breakfast featuring no in-house prep with egg bites, sandwiches, bagels, and pastries. Additionally, Black Rock serves tea and non-coffee options such as chai, matcha, ice chocolate milk, lemonade, shakes, smoothies, Fizz (soda water and flavored syrup), and more. The menu loads up on seasonal innovation, exclusive recipes, and LTOs like Honey Haze Shaken Espresso and Matcha with Lavender Cold Foam in the spring, S’mores Mocha and Blue Melon Lemonade Fizz in the summer, and Pumpkin Blondie and Sour Candy Fuel and Gummy Worms for fall.

Black Rock’s consumer profile skews higher household as well, which could be factoring into why it’s steadily climbed through recent quarters as value-focused demographics continue to be strained. Sixty-one percent of the chain’s base makes more than $100,000. Thirty-six percent are 16 to 34 years old; 50 percent 35 to 54; and 14 percent 55 and older.

The model and makeup driving it

Being able to deliver fast and friendly service at Black Rock, Zackfia continued, stems from a people-first model that rewards employees through a few avenues. One, extensive training for store leaders on fundamentals to manage and improve performance; secondly, a clearly defined merit-based career path; and lastly, quarterly performance bonuses at the assistant store lead position and above. AKA, profit sharing.

Bonuses at Black Rock are scaled based on profit targets, with an average bonus in Q1, Zackfia wrote, of $2,700, with nearly 89 percent of eligible employees receiving one. The company also bolsters engagement and promotes competition by recognizing the top 25 percent at each operational level during “top quartile meetings” the company hosts.

Zackfia said Black Rock’s commitment to a development culture translates to engaged and high-performing teams. The promote-from-within rate is “exceptionally high,” she noted, with 99 percent of employees above the barista level having been elevated from within.

Corresponding benefits include lower employee turnover—72 percent at the hourly level, about half the general QSR average—and, equally vital, the stuffing of a leadership pipeline Black Rock hopes can support ongoing expansion and seed growth from the inside out; these managers opening stores know Black Rock’s system DNA before the doors open.

The company implemented a new career path roadmap systemwide in June with a centralized list of potential candidates for leadership development. It’s also going to launch “Black Rock University” in Q4 to provide longer-term support for store leads and higher. Not unlike, in some respects, the “Cultivate University” program Chipotle deploys to train leaders toward growth.

Like Zackfia mentioned, these labor hallmarks achieve more than speed and service. Black Rock’s labor costs are in the low-20 percent range. Dutch Bros was 27 percent in 2024.

It’s thanks to low turnover, tip eligibility for employees under the area manager, averaging an incremental $7 per hour, Zackfia said, and the point around 90 percent of stores closing by 7 p.m. It’s a work-life balance that attracts employees and keeps costs in check.

The competitive pool

Black Rock enters the public fray as a challenger brand. Duitch Bros has more than 1,000 stores, a number it hit in February, and Starbucks, while closing hundreds of locations of late, will end the fiscal year with some 18,300 shops across the U.S. and Canada. Starbucks boasts the largest company-run footprint of any restaurant brand in the world.

Beyond scale, Black Rock’s $1.2 million AUV lags the $2 million or so of peers such as Starbucks and Dutch Bros. This, however, was, to a certain level, by design. Black Rock’s founders, Zackfia said, had a historical focus on unit-level cash-on-cash returns. They really didn’t focus as much on AUVs. And Black Rock is simply a youthful brand by comparison. It’s 16 years younger than Dutch Bros and nearly four decades the sibling to Starbucks.

Parallel, Zackfia added, Black Rock touts unaided brand awareness of only 9–10 percent in markets. Still, the top 10 percent of Block Rock’s restaurants already generate AUVs of more than $1.8 million. She believes the brand remains early innings of executing its playbook. Once that begins to roll, though, unit volumes and brand awareness will follow.

This chart below shows the benefit of higher volumes on margins at Black Rock. Stores with more than $1.2 million in annual sales generate low 30 percent unit-level numbers versus a mid-teens average for restaurants with less than $1 million in annual take—equating to more than 2.5X the store-level contribution dollars per location.

Runway in the details

There is no shortage of levers ahead. Black Rock’s digital journey, for instance, is also just getting going. Mobile ordering launched in June 2024 and app downloads are now at about 700,000. Digital, as noted, climbed to 15 percent of sales in Q2 despite not being available in Black Rock’s drive-thru channel, including 9 percent via third-party delivery and 8 percent from native channels—primarily mobile order and pickup.

Loyalty members, of which there were 1.8 million last quarter, made up 64 percent of transactions and spent more than non-users. That relaunched in June 2024 as a digital points-based system (two “bolts” for every $1 spent). Zackfia said Black Rock experienced early success with promotions as well, such as a free delivery offer that produced a 2.3 percent lift in transactions versus the prior week and a 1.9 percent sales bump. Also, a 50 bonus “Bolts” deal that yielded a 4.7 and 4.9 same-store sales and transaction hike, respectively.

It marked a messaging shift. To date, Black Rock was not aggressive with loyalty promotions considering it enjoyed sales momentum without them. “We see future opportunity to increase the offer cadence from about two times per month currently,” Zackfia said. “Push notification, such as weather-based promotions or new product announcements, provide additional future opportunities to incentivize guest behavior.”

Food is another corner. Black Rock only garners 11 percent of sales, well behind Starbucks (23 percent), from the category. The chain introduced egg bites in July following a successful test in Phoenix where comps rose 540 basis points ahead of the market. Food attachment increased 50 to 200 basis points as well.

Zackfia feels there’s room to broaden Black Rock’s energy standing, too. In addition to its original Iced Fuel lineup, Frozen Fuel hit menus in February 2024 and unfurled systemwide last June. The expansion propelled a 5-percentage point increase in overall Fuel mix to 25 percent by Q2. Frozen Fuel upped to 7 percent from 3 percent, quarter over quarter.

Growth and getting noticed

On the topic of awareness, much of the road ahead for Black Rock is a numbers game. The chain’s aided branded awareness in existing markets sits at 47 percent. Dutch Bros enjoys closer to 83 percent and Starbucks, naturally, is essentially covered at 97 percent.

Black Rock pulled back marketing during the past year, Zackfia said, given healthy sales trends. But she expects the bucket to represent a scalable growth driver in future years as the company looks toward larger horizons.

The marketing budget was 1.2 percent of sales in 2024 compared to Black Rock’s peer average of 2.2 percent. It’s starting to build out a robust innovation calendar and marketing roadmap, Zackfia explained, under the leadership of CMO Jessica Wegener-Beyer, who joined Black Rock in April 2024. She formerly held the same title at eegee’s and previously clocked roles at True Food Kitchen and Kahala Brands.

Alongside loyalty and seasonal-tied campaigns, Black Rock uses paid media, local community engagement, digital ads, and social media (160,000 followers as of June), including organic influencer marketing. Targeted campaigns are also leveraged, Zackfia said, such as one in Texas that began in Q1 after a strong pilot last year across 14 units. It drove a 4 percent median sales lift.

A sizable portion of Black Rock’s potential, however, belongs to where it goes as much as what’s it’s saying to consumers. The company’s $1.2 million AUV includes lower-volume locations in Texas where $1 million stores reflect Black Rock’s risk-averse decision to largely focus on low-cost restaurants in B or C sites, Zackfia said. Those yield lower breakeven points, but also lower volumes.

Black Rock experienced rapid growth there as well, with Texas accounting for about half of new unit openings between 2022 and 2024 spread across multiple cities instead of concentric circles. That’s partly why Black Rock still has awareness gaps to fill: it hasn’t packed stores in and spread awareness through densification, Zackfia noted.

The end result being, Black Rock is still not all that known in Texas, nearly six years after making its debut. While stores are producing healthy returns and growing volumes, a redirect could be in order.

When Davis came on board, Black Rock’s development and new unit pipeline turned toward higher-performing areas such as Phoenix, Denver, Boise, Austin, and California. So development in Texas promises to slow to about 30 percent of new units in 2025 and 2026, with a focus on Austin.

High-performing markets, meanwhile, should grow at a low 30 percent CAGR between 2025 and 2028 and awareness areas a high-single-digit figure over the same window.

When expansion dust settles, Zackfia expects higher AUVs and better unit-level margins to dot Black Rock’s system. Case in action: its 2025 class, the company said earlier, is already trending higher than the 2024 group. High-performing markets generated AUVs of about $1.5 million as of Q2, with unit-level margins 300 basis points higher than Black Rock’s system average and cash-on-cash returns of 100 percent compared to 64 percent.

Moreover, Zackfia added, restaurants in these markets got out of the gate quicker. AUVs were nearly 20 percent ahead of the pack at 18 months and unit-level margins 500 basis points above.

“Densifying high-performing markets should also drive higher brand awareness and, consequently, overall sales and AUVs,” Zackfia said, pointing to Phoenix as an example. There, AUVs were up $400,000 between 2017 and 2024 as the unit base expanded from two locations to 41. That translated to a more than $50 million increase in total sales in the market.

Sizing up the beverage market

The QSR beverage space is a bubbling one. 7 Brew has expanded more than 2,000 percent since 2022. Dunkin’ opened net 188 locations in 2024. Tropical Smoothie added 143. Smoothie King 49. And there are rising brands throughout, like Clutch Coffee, Lola Beans, Scooter’s, Peet’s, Caribou, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Biggby, Human Bean, Ziggi’s, and on it goes.

Regardless, Zackfia said, it’s nowhere near tapped out. Favorable demographic trends and a growing appetite for bespoke, hand-crafted beverages, increasingly skewing toward iced drinks and colorful, Instagram-ready options, signal ample demand.

Per research from Euromonitor, the U.S. coffee market, inclusive of retail and ready-to-drink, is projected to reach $94 billion by 2028, representing CAGR of 5 percent. An early 2025 survey by the National Coffee Association indicated 66 percent of Americans consumed coffee in the past day—7 percentage points higher than 2020. Average daily consumption was three cups.

This growth, data showed, came from specialty coffee, which surged at a high-teens rate versus 2020. Forty-six percent of American adults said they drank specialty coffee in the past day compared to 39 percent five years ago. The percentage of adults who drank traditional coffee, however, remained stagnant in the low 40 percent range.

Consumption of non-espresso-based beverages, including options like cold, nitro, and frozen blended coffee, grew more quickly. It rose 5 points to 17 percent of respondents consuming in the past day instead of 12 percent in 2020. The consumption of espresso-based beverages rose 4 percentage points as well, to 29 percent.

This market share pressure on leaders like Starbucks and Dunkin’ has been evident. By contrast, though, Zackfia said, Dutch Bros has proven a consistent share gainer over the last five years. The same could be said of emerging chains like 7 Brew, Scooter’s, and, yes, Black Rock.

With more than 45,000 coffee shops in the U.S., Zackfia expects a common investor question to surface: Are we poised for a future market share battle, or will overall unit growth continue?

The math, she said, suggests the larger picture can, indeed, get much larger. Using projected population growth and an assumption for a mid-single-digit increase in per-capita away-from-home coffee consumption (below the 6.5 percent CAGR of the past five years), William Blair’s analysis predicts the U.S. will need another 20,000 coffee shops over the coming decade, assuming a low-single-digit annual increase in AUVs, which would be below the 4 percent rate during the same timeframe.

“Simply put,” Zackfia said, “it does not appear the market will be a zero-sum game anytime soon as the pie continues to grow.”

And zeroing on Black Rock, its new units are expected to achieve sales of $1.2 million by Year 2, up from $1.1 million in their opening calendars, although the development shift could allow for upside.

Given a net cash investment of $600,000 when you blend the historical average of ground lease, reverse build-to-suit, and build-to-suit restaurants, new Black Rock stores are expected to generate unit-level margins of 25 percent by Year 2, translating to cash-on-cash returns of 50 percent.

Additionally, another of Davis’ initiatives was to refine site selection, which he did under a development committee. A new tool was added in 2023 to improve Black Rock’s ability to achieve targeted returns, with about 90 percent accuracy in plotting out AUVs.

Management said expansion should run 20 percent annually through 2027. No new states are planned until likely 2028. And the pipeline is ahead of schedule with executed leases for 70 percent of 2026 units and negotiations underway for nearly all anticipated sites in 2027, the company noted. There are plans to add a roastery that year in Austin. Combined with existing facilities in Washington and Arizona, Black Rock will, at that point, have support for 600 locations on its road to 1,000.

With these points factored in, Zackfia sees Black Rock growing revenue at a 25 percent CAGR clip through 2027 to $314 million. It was $161 million in 2024. This assumes 3–4 percent of price and modest traffic gains.

Near-term, given momentum, Zackfia said there’s potential for a 7–8 percent same-store sales result in 2025. The chain has accelerated the top line in newer and older sites over the past year. Stores less than 12 months old posted same-store sales at a mid-teens rate, while mature units were 8–10 percent.

After a projected 120 basis points of unit-level margin improvement in 2025 to 29.1 percent, Zackfia projects unit-level margin to settle in the mid- to high-28 percent block as flowthrough on rising AUVs and the benefits of a new inventory management system are more than offset by labor investments and higher occupancy costs with better sites and loftier lease rates.

She also expects adjusted EBITDA to rise 30 percent to $26 million in 2025 on adjusted EBIDA margins of 13.2 percent instead of 10.8 percent in 2023.

“With post-IPO cash of over $75 million and about $50 million in debt, we believe Black Rock has adequate liquidity to fund planned growth without the need to raise additional capital,” Zackfia added. “We expected roughly breakeven free cash flow annually until the company reaches sustainably positive free cash flowing beginning in 2029, with 2017 the only exception in which we project modestly negative free cash flow on costs associated with the new roasting facility in Austin.”

However you look at it, Black Rock has a long way to go—an alluring point in a segment that’s showing no ceiling in sight.