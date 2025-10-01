Quick-service restaurants have long wrestled with the question of how much choice is too much. Some chains lean into sprawling menus with dozens of SKUs, banking on variety to draw in customers. Others take the opposite tack, betting that focus and consistency can build just as much loyalty. Both approaches can work—but the benefits and challenges of each are different.

On the streamlined side of the aisle are brands like Angry Chickz and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, two concepts proving that simplicity can be just as powerful as variety.

At Angry Chickz, the menu has barely shifted since the brand’s 2018 debut in a small East Hollywood storefront. Today, the growing chain still centers on spicy chicken tenders with a few sides like mac and cheese, fries, coleslaw, and jasmine rice.

“Rather than trying to be everything to everyone, we build our concept around a few core items that we do exceptionally well,” says Will Lopez, director of operations at Angry Chickz. “When customers walk in they know exactly what we specialize in. And we’ve committed to perfecting it.”

That discipline, he notes, creates a smoother experience for both guests and operators.

“No order anxiety, no bloated menus,” Lopez says. “Perhaps more importantly, we’ve created a consistent, replicable system that’s easy to scale across markets.”

Operationally, a smaller menu delivers tangible advantages like faster training, fewer specialized equipment needs, and tighter control of inventory. Lopez also points to lower food waste and improved speed of service, which has become increasingly important as drive-thru and third-party delivery account for a growing share of the business. But keeping things simple isn’t always easy.

“Sometimes we underestimate the complexity of being simple,” Lopez says, recalling his past experience at Raising Cane’s. “Another challenge can be resisting the urge to do more. There’s always pressure to expand offerings or cater to broader audiences. But we’ve learned that every item comes at a cost—not just in dollars, but in time, focus, and consistency.”

Rita’s has taken a similar path on the frozen dessert side of the business.

With more than 600 units nationwide, the brand has built staying power on just two core products while still finding room for innovation through flavors and combinations.

“I would call it simple, yet we have a lot of variety,” says Kathy Deal, senior vice president of operations. “Because of all of our flavors, we’re able to be innovative without staying too far from our two products. We’re really able to use those products to renovate ourselves and do different things that appeal to all demographics and all age categories—and have fun with it.”

Daily flavor rotations and limited-time products add novelty, but Deal says execution is where Rita’s wins.

“From the production to the merchandising, our execution really remains consistent,” she says. “It’s really about the fun and the flair and the excitement that we put behind it to ensure the teams are supporting it, and that we’re driving consumers to the shops to try it.”

That combination of focus and flexibility also makes the brand attractive to franchisees. Without fryers or grease traps, the operational model is leaner than most QSRs.

“We just have ice, we have custard, and we have fun,” says Carmela Hughley, senior vice president of marketing insights and innovation at Rita’s.

For chains that focus more on offering customers a wide range of choices, the challenge lies in delivering that variety without letting operations spiral into chaos.

Cheba Hut has built a loyal following around its counterculture-inspired sandwich shops. It offers 26 core subs that can also be ordered as salads. That’s before adding in “munchies” like nachos and garlic cheese bread, plus a rotating stash of off-menu creations that hardcore fans seek out.

“Our menu itself is an experience,” says Audrey Bolton, director of operations at Cheba Hut. “It’s not just a list of options. I would say it’s built to really feel like you’re slipping through the best mixtape of sandwiches.”

Managing that much variety requires discipline behind the scenes. Cheba Hut cross-utilizes ingredients across multiple items and relies on consistent prep methods to ensure kitchens don’t get bogged down. The brand supports franchisees with detailed checklists, visual guides, and recipe cards, and training is delivered through a modern learning management system designed for today’s workforce.

“It’s bite-sized,” Bolton says of the training strategy. “If we’re throwing employees into the whole meal deal versus a more skills-based and modular approach, they have to learn everything all at once, and it’s going to take them a significantly longer amount of time to become a pro in different aspects of their job.”

The complexity comes with trade-offs. Bolton notes that Cheba Hut’s kitchens often resemble those of a full-service restaurant, with heavy prep demands requiring significant investment in equipment and infrastructure as the chain grows. But instead of immediately cutting back the menu when challenges arise, the company focuses on refining processes. For example, Cheba Hut has adjusted its prep practices and rolled out kitchen display systems to replace paper tickets. Those changes have improved order management and given leaders real-time insights into kitchen performance.

Dog Haus has taken a similar approach, building a menu around hot dogs, sausages, burgers, and chicken as vessels for creative, chef-driven flavor combinations. Cofounder Hagop Giragossian says variety has always been central to the concept, but it only works because the brand is disciplined about what makes the cut.

“Is it more important to have a smaller, more concise, tighter menu? Or do people like to come in and have variety and see different things? I think it’s a conversation that everybody has,” Giragossian says. “You have different examples of success across the board. So, it doesn’t mean you can only be simple and good or you can only be complex and good. It really just depends on how you build it out.”

He says menu bloat happens when operators can’t consistently execute a menu item or when something is added simply to check a box.

So while the brand constantly experiments with limited-time offerings, it only keeps the winners and is quick to trim those that don’t resonate.

Giragossian describes the approach as playful but disciplined: new items are creative, but they rely on familiar ingredients and consistent build processes that keep kitchens from being overwhelmed.

“At the end of the day, you need to be good when you’re busy,” he says. “I don’t want to simplify my menu. I want to simplify my operations. I believe there’s a way to be complex where you seem more complex than you actually are, and I think you should strive to be that.”