QSR and fast casual marketers are out to unlock a trillion dollar opportunity by addressing culinary solutions for the conflicted meat eater, consumers who love the taste of meat but have concerns about the impact on their health, the environment and animal welfare.

Conflicted meat eaters represent a significant portion of the U.S. population. Recent studies by the International Food Information Council show 83 percent of consumers are conflicted about factory farming, with 54 percent concerned with animal welfare and about 50 percent concerned about the impact on their health. Many conflicted carnivores are also aware of the potential health risks associated with high red and processed meat consumption, such as heart disease, cancer, and high cholesterol. Led by younger consumers, including Gen Zs and millennials, these concerns over the ethical, environmental and health implications of animal agriculture will only continue to grow, as will the opportunities to reach them in a meaningful way.

Conflicted meat eaters will often skip a restaurant that offers no satisfactory plant-based options in favor of those that do. A recent survey by Wakefield Research found that 81 percent of millennials have tried a plant-based meat replacement compared to 68 percent of the general population. Adults with kids are more likely to try plant-based foods than those without kids (81 versus 61 percent), and males are 10 percent more likely to incorporate these foods into their diets than females. A Sodexo survey found that among Gen Zs, 65 percent find plant-based cuisine appealing, and 36 percent say they consume meat-alternatives daily.

So, as the growing consumer demand for great-tasting protein sources that align with consumer values continues to grow, finding menu solutions to unlock the plant-based opportunity is profound. McKinsey & Company says millennials in the U.S. wield approximately $2.5 trillion in spending power, while Gen Z contributes around $143 billion. When Datassential surveyed consumers, they found that the key to unlocking this opportunity is taste.

The survey found that 44 percent of consumers weren’t satisfied with the taste of plant-based meat and 39 percent worried about not getting enough protein. Others (21 percent) felt plant-based products were too processed with worrisome ingredients. The long ingredient lists, and manufacturing processes associated with the first generation of plant-based substitutes did not live up to expectations and have created skepticism around the category amongst chefs and consumers alike.

Several promising early stage companies are tackling these concerns. The result is a new generation of meat replacements that deliver the taste, texture and versatility of whole cuts of animal meat, using only familiar, clean-label ingredients. Ingredients such as methylcellulose, texturizers, artificial flavors and colorants and GMO’s are out.

These next generation products are now emerging, such as SWAP Food’s SWAP Chicken filets. Their product closely resembles whole muscle chicken in taste and texture and is made with only eight clean label ingredients. High in protein, their whole filet offers enormous versatility for chefs and restaurant operators, making it simple to replace animal protein with plant-based protein in any recipe or application.

Prime Roots utilizes a unique fermentation process with koji, a type of fungus, to create plant-based meat alternatives. Their products, such as plant-based bacon and deli meats, are designed to mimic the texture and flavor of traditional meats. Like SWAP Food, Prime Roots emphasizes clean-label ingredients, leveraging the natural properties of koji to develop their products without the need for extensive additives.

Availability of these next-generation plant-based meat replacements continues to grow in the foodservice channel as they address past category objections on price, taste and nutrition. They are likewise matching protein levels of traditional meat products, a significant factor for conflicted carnivores.

Plant-based meat replacements simplify the back-of-house cooking process and eliminate worries related to zoonotic foodborne illnesses such as salmonella.

Next generation plant-based meat replacements promise to help QSR and fast casual restaurants to serve better tasting menu solutions to unlock additional sales for two important demographics, millennials, and Gen Zs, and build loyalty among them.

Tony Treadway has more than 30 years of experience in writing about trends within the foodservice industry and is President of Creative Energy, the agency of record for Swap Food.