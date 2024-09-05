How many times have you wished you’d gotten ahead on an industry trend before it hits?

Throughout a culinary career working on menu research and development, food and beverage innovators are sure to experience many waves of trendy categories and ingredients, flavors and combinations. Those that surpass the “Flavor of the Month” to become menu staples with staying power tend to share some key qualities and unique “abilities”: Versatility, craveability, customizability and executability.

An undeniable standout has not only emerged on beverage menus, but is continuously evolving, becoming a crucial opportunity for operators. With a unique history and story all its own, the future and potential of boba are just being tapped.



Boba has a huge demand factor all on its own. To truly appreciate the significance of the boba trend, it’s worth taking a dive into the beverage’s history. Originating in Taiwan in the 1980s, boba became an instant hit when tapioca pearls were added to the then novel drink. It gained popularity across other parts of Asia, particularly in countries with significant Taiwanese immigrant populations. Boba teas then made their way to the United States, first appearing in areas with large Asian-American communities like the bay area in California.

In my teenage years, now several decades ago, my friends and I would drive nearly an hour for an indulgent treat of a refreshing pearl milk tea. These emerging teas inspired new journeys and created space for social bonding experiences in those earlier years. Boba teas were the anchor of many great memories for me and so many others.

Since then, Boba has evolved from a niche beverage to a global phenomenon, with boba-branded merchandise becoming a hit among Gen Z and Gen Alpha. These drinks come with an unmatched social shareability factor. As of October of 2023, the hashtags ‘bubbletea’ and ‘bobatea’ had been collectively posted nearly five million times on Instagram and viewed more than 8.6 billion times on TikTok, bringing increased attention, attractiveness and inspiring communities to consciously seek out moments of indulgence with a boba in hand. New flavors, toppings and variations are further growing the appeal to wider audiences, making boba a supertrend that food and beverage operators cannot ignore. In fact, boba is continually reshaping consumer expectations and redefining what it means to offer a comprehensive, craveable beverage program.



The beauty of boba lies in its versatility. Once a simple combination of tea, milk, and tapioca pearls, the fan-favorite is now a blank page for people to explore their own creativity. Consumers’ taste for exciting flavors has inspired strawberry, mango, crystal, chocolate and many other flavors of boba. The menu inclusions continue to expand, accommodating new, exciting ingredients from all around the world.

The love for unique, flavorful boba options continues to grow as well. Popping boba creates a delightful burst of flavor that adds a new layer to the boba experience. Created from fruit juice encased in a thin gel, popping boba bursts of even more flavor combinations like crystal, mango, strawberry and passion fruit.

Creative flavor pairings are being used to create on-brand drinks that pair well with certain menu items. Flavors can generate strong emotional appeal. Nutty flavors of taro milk tea can bring feelings of comfort. Mango and other fruit refreshers with popping boba tend to excite and energize. Meanwhile, rich chocolate tastes can influence feelings of classic nostalgia. Boba is also versatile enough to generate year-round appeal. Different flavors, textures and boba options give way to refreshing drink choices in the warmer months and comforting options in colder months.



This brings us to customizability. Restaurants are taking customizations very seriously and for great reason. According to a study by Technomic, 46 percent of consumers aged 18-34 say customization is important when deciding where to purchase beverages. Another study by Numerator indicates that 94 percent of consumers want drink customization. Boba offers an ideal landscape for customizability. Customers can get creative with custom flavor combos and with exciting toppings. Food and beverage operations are empowering customers to “own” their indulgent drink experience through customizations and enticing add-ons. Drinks with this level of customization and add-on options can rightfully command higher prices than traditional beverages. Consumer behaviors remind us time and time again that customers want to buy into customization.

Customers also appreciate guidance when it comes to customization. Offering just the right amount of on-brand options prevents customers from experiencing “paralysis by analysis”. With a well-thought-out, strategically curated boba program, customers are empowered with options for customization without feeling overwhelmed. There’s a real science to the customization strategy.

While the benefits of launching boba drink options and implementing a topping program are clear, the thought of adding complex new offerings to your menu might seem daunting. That’s because it usually is.

Executability is, afterall, a key factor of trendy items capable of becoming menu staples. The cost of research, operational perfection and training can be an uphill battle for many restaurants. This is where collective access to leading beverage R&D and ready-to-implement, profitable, easy-to-operate, scalable beverage programs are being put to work to bring exciting boba programs to the masses.

Future Predictions: The Evolution of Boba and Add-Ons:

Boba will not be slowing down. From my experiences with it over 3 decades ago, it still remains an absolute staple in the eyes of many demographics and groups of people. It’s not right to call it a trend anymore – for the future of boba is going to be a staple.

One addition we’re likely to see is an increased focus on health-conscious options. As consumers become more health-aware, we anticipate the development of lower-sugar boba options, the use of alternative milk for lactose-intolerant customers, and the incorporation of functional and nutraceutical ingredients like probiotics or adaptogens.

Another area of potential growth is in the variety of add-ons. While tapioca pearls and popping boba are currently the most popular, we may see the introduction of new textures and flavors, even 3D-printed boba! This could include everything from exotic jelly balls, micro boba and mochi to savory additions that blur the line between beverage and snack.

Technology will also play a crucial role in the future of boba. While difficult to implement from scratch, automated systems like the BotristaPro are just the beginning. We may see the development of AI-powered recommendation systems that can suggest personalized boba combinations based on customer preferences, or augmented reality experiences that allow customers to visualize their drink before ordering.

Sustainability is another area where we expect to see significant developments. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there will likely be a push towards more sustainable practices in boba production and service. This could include biodegradable straws and cups, locally sourced ingredients, or even edible boba containers.

Finally, we anticipate that the boba trend will continue to globalize, with regional variations emerging around the world. Just as we’ve seen the adoption of matcha in Western boba shops, we may see the incorporation of local flavors and ingredients in different parts of the world, creating a truly global boba culture.

These predictions underscore the dynamic nature of the boba trend and highlight why it’s crucial for restaurants to stay adaptable and open to innovation in their beverage programs.

About Rex Huang

With a career highlighted by stints as Chef de Cuisine, Corporate Chef, and R&D lead with 2- and 3- Michelin star restaurants, Rex Huang has collaborated with some of the best farms in the country. The company behind data-driven, automated beverage platform, Botrista, now harnesses Rex’s experience, knowledge and expertise. As VP of Beverage Innovation and Research & Development at Botrista, Rex is a master of individual ingredient chemical composition, quality sourcing of key ingredients and development of expertly crafted functional beverages that appeal to consumers. The rigors of execution seen at the highest level of hospitality allow Rex to bring operational excellence, world-class curation and creative, ground-breaking fresh blends to Botrista and its restaurant partners.