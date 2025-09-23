Rising prices have created a “Great Restaurant Reset.” It’s anyone’s game to win as a combo deal at a sit-down casual chain or a pizza at a fast casual joint costs the same as combo meals for one at quick-serve restaurants (QSRs).

In fact, InMarket’s Q2 QSR InSights report found that 66 percent of casual-dining customers also visited a QSR and 25 percent also visited a fast-casual chain in Q2.

What’s the recipe for success in this Great Restaurant Reset Era? A playbook and tech stack proven to overcome the conditions of uncertain, rapidly changing times. Micro-targeting, value and strategic pricing, real-time tools and a dash of creativity and innovation must be on the marketing menu. Add to that the ability to guarantee outcomes and you have the ultimate value meal for marketers!

Here are five opportunities to bring that mouthwatering strategy to life:

Setting the Table for High-Growth, Most Valuable Customers

Winning back lapsed, lost and infrequent customers can’t be done just by knowing who they are, even with the most robust first-party data. You have to understand why they left. It’s table stakes to complement first-party insights with an in-depth competitive analysis and, most importantly, an understanding of where else diners are going, how frequently they visit and purchase, what else they’re buying and why lapsed or lost customers switched is critical.

If you’re a fast-casual chain whose frequent diners switched to Chipotle for a three-month period when the chain brought back its Honey Chipotle Chicken, consider bringing back a beloved flavor that spiked sales and visits. A QSR that finds that diners who previously brought their families for a weekly treat traded up to Chili’s for its Triple Dipper Special could launch family combos to help win those diners back. These insights can also be the secret sauce for winning over other high-growth segments like the Movable Middle or your Most Valuable Customers, defined as frequent category buyers but not yet loyal to one brand.

This robust approach not only helps you better understand your competitive standing and uncover new high-growth target opportunities, but it also informs more targeted and effective marketing strategies.

Beefing Up a Tasteful & Effective Value Proposition

Value is on the menu everywhere, so the question is, how can you set yourself apart and make diners feel like their dollars spent are worth it?

Celebrity meal deals are a proven strategy for piquing interest and sales among new audiences by tapping into their established fan bases. Smaller portion sizes like snack wraps and even adult kids’ meals are winning over more health-conscious customers and others looking for low-cost treats. Sweepstakes and unique promotions like Burger King’s Million Dollar Whopper help ideate new product ideas that your fans actually want, while increasing engagement. Embracing new flavor trends, whether it’s protein coffee, spicy chicken, pickle-mania or dirty sodas, and bringing back fan-favorites drives excitement and sales, even if it’s just to try a seemingly outrageous flavor or to get that epic cheese pull video for TikTok. Tapping the nostalgia factor with flavors from the past like McRibs, collectible plushies like Labubus or the revival of iconic characters like McDonald’s Grimace, can re-engage previously loyal customers and those looking for a little joy in times of economic uncertainty.

Diners’ value perception comes from a variety of attributes like quality, product size, unique flavors, health and wellness benefits, and even a sprinkle of star power and nostalgia. Once you understand what attributes are most important to your target audiences, you can strategically beef up your value proposition.

Reaching Diners Throughout the Journey to Rise Above Competition

Even with the perfect value offer, if it’s not reaching the right diner at the right time, it’s dead in the water. There are countless brands competing for the same share of stomach, which means marketers must adopt a full-funnel approach to ensure they’re consistently reaching target audiences, leading up to those final moments of consideration.

The 24-48 hour window before their next restaurant trip is the most pivotal. Identify when target audiences are regularly visiting your chain or a competitor. Are they often looking for a family dinner at a casual dining chain on Friday nights to celebrate the end of the week? Are they stopping by for lunch on Thursdays when they’re in the office with their coworkers? Maybe they’re splurging on coffee on Sunday mornings or breakfast on Mondays to shake the Sunday scaries.

Consistently reach them with compelling offers leading up to those meal occasions, such as mouthwatering CTV ads displaying your newest seasonal product line-ups or lean on celebrities and influencers to pique interest on social media. Complement those top-of-the-funnel efforts with interactive mobile ad experiences that let them create their ideal meal combo and quickly order online as they’re near your chain, ultimately driving that sale. Don’t let your delicious offerings and unbeatable value be forgotten.

Maximizing Real-World Outcomes with Real-Time Measurement & Optimization & Guaranteed Performance

As marketers are experimenting with creative strategies, evaluating the success of product launches or stunty experiences and more, the ability to understand the real-world impact, like incremental sales, visits and incremental return on ad spend, in real time is critical. An outcomes-obsessed approach will also ensure you’re optimizing towards the creatives, offers and markets driving the greatest impact for the bottom line while the campaign’s in flight.

Take it a step further with a unified approach and measurement partner that can feed those real-time performance insights into scenario planning, budgets and predictive modeling to ensure long-term plans meet the current market’s demands, not those from six months ago when dining behaviors looked vastly different. Got a goal, KPI or benchmark to hit? The availability of data, AI and real-time capabilities has given many providers the ability to optimize in real-time toward expressed KPIs and goals, including guaranteed performance, and it doesn’t hurt to ask, particularly during these uncertain times.

Despite talk of slipping sales and negative outlooks, restaurant brands have shown resiliency as economic uncertainty persists. Don’t succumb to the pressure. Take this Great Restaurant Reset Era as an opportunity to get creative and meet the moment. Focus on experimentation, innovation and doubling down on proven strategies and real-time technologies for driving interest, demand and sales.