Self-ordering kiosks are clearly growing in importance among QSR and fast casual restaurants, and for good reason. They can bring down labor costs by reducing or eliminating the need for restaurant employee frontline order takers.

Despite their proven labor-saving benefit, many of today’s self-ordering restaurant kiosks are not delivering another key benefit: revenue generation. This is because of the “missing link” The missing link being a well thought out and clearly articulated menu strategy that is tied to high level business objectives.

This is a document that outlines how the brand’s menu categories and products are prioritized, and how they (along with specific tactics) will help the brand achieve its business objectives. In addition, and importantly, the menu strategy is used to guide the development of the self-ordering kiosk’s menu communications, as well as all of the brand’s other menu communications (i.e., mobile app, web, menuboards).

The problems and shortcomings with many of today’s self-ordering kiosks is their menu design and communications have been developed without a menu strategy. The kiosk interface has been developed by software specialists and engineers whose strengths and capabilities are not in menu strategy development.

As a result, software specialists rely on personal opinions and preferences, subjectivity and clever graphics to develop a self-ordering kiosk menu design that they convert into a piece of menu software. On the other hand, an accomplished menu strategist first develops a clearly focused menu strategy based on sound business analytics and factual consumer insights.

After it has been developed and agreed to, the menu strategy is used to guide the development of the self-ordering kiosk menu design and communications. To note, it is at this point numerous kiosk menu strategic design alternatives can be developed and tested among consumers to determine which one performs best at generating revenue and improved profitability.

Last but not least, once the optimum kiosk strategic menu design alternative has been identified, it is then turned over to the software specialists and engineers where it is converted into a software menu design solution which is integrated with the self-ordering kiosk hardware.

The Six Key Steps for Developing a Menu Strategy

1. Establish Business Objectives. What are the business objectives you want to accomplish from your menu? Examples might include grow average check; increase sales between the lunch and dinner day part; increase beverage sales; increase food and beverage attach, etc. There might be a dozen or more on your wish list. These business objectives should be prioritized in order of importance (which will have the greatest positive impact on the business).

2. Identify and Prioritize Your Food Platforms. List your food platforms and/or categories and put them in the order of strategic importance. Are beverage sales more important to your business than sandwiches? Are sides more important than desserts? This step will require a good understanding of where your sales and profits are coming from now, and where key opportunities lie.

3. Identify “Key Tactics.” For each of the “business objectives” provide a specific tactical example of how you will accomplish each stated objective. These are the executional things you will do to realize each of your business objectives. There may be more than a single tactic for each of the business objectives.

4. Understand Success Factors. These are your menu strengths, characteristics, and signature products that your brand is known for and does well. This is what differentiates your brand from the competition. These should be leveraged to your advantage as you develop the Menu Strategy.

5. Understand Weaknesses. These are things that you don’t do well from a menu item standpoint. Identifying these in your Menu Strategy helps you circumvent or correct these weaknesses. You may, for example, decide to drop a menu item that is sub-quality to other offerings.

6. Identify Risks. These are typically outside forces that could prevent you from reaching your business objectives. An example might include competitors with similar or better products and menu offerings. You need to get these on the table as they may ultimately impact your Menu Strategy.

