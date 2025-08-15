The quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector is doubling down on cutting-edge digital signage solutions to captivate customers, streamline operations and boost profit margins. Digital signage displays serve as powerful communication tools, delivering vivid, real-time content that can elevate the customer experience and spark spontaneous purchases.

As customers increasingly opt for drive-thru or external window service over dining inside the QSR, major chains are experimenting with smaller interior footprints, reducing seating and even adding extra drive-thru lanes. This has led to an increased demand for durable, high-visibility digital displays that can withstand outdoor conditions without sacrificing image quality or visual impact.

The Sun is an Outdoor Display’s Enemy



Exposure to the sun’s rays can cause a display’s colors to fade over time, resulting in muted or washed-out visuals and “screen-yellowing,” detracting from the overall experience – diminishing the effectiveness of digital signage and kiosk menus, advertisements and promotions. And, of course, issues with display intelligibility in bright sunshine is a daily challenge for QSR owners and their patrons.

This is where anti-discoloration and high-brightness technologies come into play. Ideal for outdoor displays and kiosks, and out-facing indoor displays, these innovations are transforming the QSR landscape. By enhancing display durability and performance under direct sunlight, they help prevent degradation, ensuring vibrant and dynamic visuals. This not only improves operational efficiency but also increases profit margins and reduces costs—all while continuing to captivate customers even in bright sunlight.

Anti-Discoloration Technology Offers New Benefits

Advanced new anti-discoloration technology, as verified by UL Solutions,* utilizes specialized materials, coatings and manufacturing techniques to protect displays, helping to guard against the degradation of color and vibrancy, and ensuring that displays retain their striking appeal over an extended period. The maintenance of crisp, eye-catching visuals can support sustained customer interest, which can lead to increased sales—all while playing a pivotal role in maintaining a restaurant’s brand identity.

High-brightness technology increases the luminance of digital displays, often up to five times brighter than standard screens, assisting customers to easily read menu items, view promotions and engage with digital content even in bright sunlight. Whether it’s a drive-thru kiosk or an outward-facing, in-window digital menu board, high-brightness displays are designed to provide consistently clear and legible information.

Traditionally, high-brightness signage displays have been seen as costly and maintenance-intensive. However, recent R&D innovations have reduced maintenance requirements and increased product lifespans. Today, QSR solutions span a wide range of screen sizes and use cases—from 22-inch LCDs with waterproof housings to 55-inch outdoor-rated displays that require no housing at all—delivering brightness levels of up to 4,000 nits.

Anti-Discoloration Technology Can Enhance the Staff Experience

While the impact of advanced digital signage on the customer experience is clear, the benefits extend to restaurant staff as well. Anti-discoloration technology allows staff to focus on providing excellent customer service rather than dealing with equipment issues. With fewer instances of fading or malfunctioning screens, staff time is better utilized in customer-facing roles.

Crystal clear digital signage, either because of anti-discoloration or high-brightness technologies, or both, can also reduce the number of customer inquiries, as patrons can more easily read the information displayed on the screens. This creates a more efficient work environment for QSR staff, because of reduced customer frustration, allowing employees to focus on their tasks.

Additionally, high-brightness displays with wide viewing angles can improve menu content legibility even when viewed off-center—whether from a vehicle at an angle or from a distance in a multi-lane drive-thru. This increased visibility can reduce dwell time, speed up order-taking and lift sales by enabling customers to scan the full menu quickly and make more confident decisions. By clearly showcasing limited-time offers or high-margin items in any lighting or viewing condition, QSRs can boost impulse purchases and drive revenue growth.



The Financial Benefits are Clearly Brighter Too



The combination of anti-discoloration and high-brightness technologies can also add to the profitability of the QSR’s overall business, because the displays that feature these technologies can drive increased sales through better menu visibility. What’s more, the reduced need for maintenance and equipment replacements translates into lower long-term operational expenses.

The bottom line is the bottom line: new QSR display technologies aim to support higher profit margins as a result of improved and enhanced customer engagement; fewer costs associated with staff issues; and improved ROI for display purchases.

Additional Innovations Benefit Owner-Operators



Outdoor displays are often designed to be protected from water and dust. Some displays even feature IK10 Certified Protective Glass, tempered and laminated for outdoor extremes, and they are equipped with anti-scattering technology that minimize damage from external impacts.

Double-sided displays are also particularly useful for outdoor- and indoor-facing requirements, and many models offer touch capabilities for easy-ordering at the drive-thru or shopfront. Integrated web monitoring programs also enable real-time diagnosis and control of various parameters, including ambient light, further enhancing high-brightness display capabilities and helping to further prolong product longevity.



For QSRs with indoor and outdoor displays, using a single display manufacturer can help simplify compatibility, support and content delivery, ensuring that components work correctly together while being controlled by the same interface.

Advances in anti-discoloration and high-brightness digital signage technology are rapidly becoming an indispensable tool for QSRs across the United States. By offering improved visibility, reduced maintenance and enhanced customer engagement, these innovations are enriching the user experience and contributing to the owner-operator’s bottom line. As the QSR industry continues to evolve, embracing these cutting-edge technologies will be key to maintaining a competitive edge, improving working conditions, and maximizing profitability.

Looking Ahead: Why Apps Alone Are Not Enough

A growing trend in the QSR industry is the increased adoption of mobile apps and loyalty programs to streamline ordering and drive customer retention. Major players have even started stepping away from traditional outdoor menu boards (OMBs), shifting customer behavior toward app-based pre-ordering and contactless pickup. In fact, McDonald’s has recently experienced a 30 percent increase in sales from loyalty app users—clearly demonstrating the profitability potential of these digital tools.

Of course, this shift hasn’t come without trade-offs. As more drive-thru lanes are added and reliance on mobile apps increases, the lack of properly designed and strategically deployed digital OMBs has, in some cases, slowed the individual ordering experience. Customers are growing impatient with the new norm, often juggling screens or navigating lane confusion when a well-designed, easily visible menu board could have helped them order more quickly and confidently.

There’s also a missed opportunity for sales uplift: dynamic, high-brightness content on menu boards can trigger impulse purchases in the moment, something static app screens simply can’t replicate. The takeaway? It’s not about choosing between an app or an outdoor menu board. The best strategy is to integrate both technologies, delivering a connected, streamlined experience that maximizes convenience and sales. Combining advance new displays with innovations like DVLED ribbons and mobile ordering allows QSRs to build a unified ecosystem that boosts speed, enhances guest satisfaction, and elevates per-customer profitability.

With more than 25 years of experience in the retail, packaged goods and foodservice industries David Boerlin brings a wealth of expertise in driving innovation and optimizing operational performance. During his career, he has always been an early adopter of new and emerging technologies that serve to improve and expand guest experience and sales efficiencies.

*UL Solutions independently assessed and verified that LG Electronics anti-discoloration technology helps prevent screen yellowing, marking the industry’s first such third-party verification for QSR digital signage displays.