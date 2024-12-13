In fast-casual dining, the use of data analytics extends beyond just tracking trends—it’s about integrating technology into everyday operations to make informed decisions that impact both efficiency and guest experiences. Operations leaders play a crucial role in harnessing this data to ensure that every facet of the business operates smoothly, from kitchen efficiencies to customer service.

By leveraging data-backed tools like advanced POS systems and smart kitchen equipment, leaders can track key performance indicators, forecast peak demand and optimize resource management. This allows for real-time adjustments that enhance operational performance, improve order accuracy and reduce wait times, ultimately ensuring a seamless, high-quality experience for both staff and guests.

Integrating Data-backed Tech Into Everyday Service

What use is data if you’re not learning from it and keeping up with new ways to harvest it? In an ever-evolving tech landscape, brands need to be able to take advantage of new tech rolling out in everyday kitchen items, like grills, fryers and point-of-sale systems.

Bobby’s Burgers’ flagship Charlotte kitchen features a Garland clamshell grill, soon to be fully integrated with the company’s tech stack—which includes the Toast POS system, Olo, and Thanx integrations. Bobby’s is also able to monitor how often fryers are used, track oil efficiency with self-filtering fryers and receive alerts when equipment isn’t functioning correctly.

Tech-driven integrations like these in your franchise’s kitchen and sales systems integrate every point of operation seamlessly, giving your teams better ability to track key performance indicators across multiple locations and compare results. Not only does this help leverage data, but also allows owners to cross-reference results, target problems with equipment or services before they make a substantial impact on business, identify peak customer demand times and dates and provide a better guest experience, enhancing accuracy in areas like order preparation and pickup time.

Enhancing Scalability and Brand Experience With Tech-Backed Operations

Operations data can help you paint a complete picture of your business when looking to scale and build a reputable, trusted brand name and image.

Sales data can complete the puzzle and offer a clear path forward. A new item could initially fly off the shelves but decline in sales the following week. Sales data won’t explain why it dropped in popularity—but it begins crucial conversations in leadership on offerings and customer preferences. Data also helps your brand establish staple items that attracted guests in the first place—allowing you to use these as the backbone of your branding. Most people know household brand’s by one or a few key items that have built their reputations. By blending quantitative data with qualitative insights, you can ensure your decisions are both data-driven and grounded in real customer experiences.

Maintaining a Human Element

When we talk about data analytics, we’re often discussing processes backed by tech. But we need to remember that we’re integrating technology and analytics to enhance hospitality, not transform it into a cold, calculated, numbers-only game. Robots and kiosks are out there, and sure, that may work for some businesses. But many fast-casual brands may see the advantage of focusing on using technology to support guests and team members, not completely replace them. Finding the balance to ensure hospitality team members and data-driven tech work seamlessly together to enhance the guest experience is paramount.

No matter how much data insight we have, at the end of the day, kitchen teams still need to collaborate closely to ensure quality and consistency, especially during high-traffic times. A reliable process guarantees that each customer, no matter where they dine, gets the same high-quality experience.

And feedback shouldn’t be limited to your guests. For restaurateurs who own multiple locations, looking at data on employees—like satisfaction and turnover—can be invaluable when designing efficient processes. Finding out how the fastest teams get it done so quickly or how the best cook makes their burgers so flavorful will play a guiding role as you expand and create that consistent experience across the board.

Connecting with your guests and gathering feedback will help you shape an experience that isn’t just trendy but truly meaningful. At Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, our approach is built on insights, analysis and a commitment to listening to our customers. The result? An experience that’s exciting, crave-worthy and engaging. In other words, “unbeatable.”

Patric Knapp is the vice president of operations of Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, the unbeatable burger experience co-founded by renowned chef Bobby Flay. As a reflection of Flay’s successful 40-plus-year career in the restaurant industry, Flay has handcrafted every ingredient and menu item to create both a craveable and approachable Bobby Flay dining experience. Backed by a team of veterans in the restaurant industry, Bobby’s Burgers offers tailored support from experts to ensure that every location has the highest-quality burger experience.