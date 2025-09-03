Years before Mike Carmody rose to Cousins Maine Lobster’s chief of operations, he was almost certain he would be fired.

It was 2017 and he was manning a food truck at cofounder Sabin Lomac’s family friend’s house in Maine—an event with around 50 people in attendance.

Carmody knew it was a big deal. Lomac wanted the CML truck to be here. He thought to himself, “We’ve got to nail this,” especially after coming off a week in which he posted an unacceptably high payroll.

A rainstorm came and everybody went inside. As soon as the skies cleared, all the party-goers ventured outside toward the truck. The first order was a lobster tail, and a guest returned to let Carmody know it was undercooked.

Later on, his phone rings and it’s Lomac.

“I’m ready to be fired,” Carmody says.

Immediately, he begins explaining himself. It was raining. Everybody rushed the truck. The lobster tail was undercooked by mistake. So much was happening at once.

But Lomac wasn’t interested in any of that.

“‘No, no, no, I don’t care about the event. How are you doing?’” says Carmody, recalling what Lomac said to him over the phone. “I’m like, well, it’s starting to get better. Payroll is starting to get better. He’s like, ‘Mikey. I don’t give a shit about that. How are you doing? How are you feeling? Are you happy?’ And it was the weight of the world off my shoulders.”

This was Carmody’s moment. The time when he fully recognized what CML was about.

Thirteen years ago, when Lomac and his cousin Jim Tselikis founded CML, they put “family first” on the back of their T-shirts. It sounds cheesy and like a marketing ploy, but it’s simply a representation of how the two were raised.

The cousins wanted that message to be part of the fabric of the food truck business—whether that’s people eating the food and being reminded of a trip to Maine and spending time in the Northeast or the feeling of creating happiness around a backyard barbecue. It’s also true in how they hire. Carmody grew up playing youth hockey with Tselikis, and they lived together briefly. Brand president Shaun Higgins met Lomac at Hofstra University and joined the business in 2014, two years after it was founded.

From the beginning, Lomac and Tselikis pushed for CML to be a fun, enjoyable experience for everyone. It’s a place where clear communication, hard work, independent thinking, and transparency are emphasized and micromanaging is discouraged.

“I’m really thankful it happened,” Lomac says. “I pinch myself. I created a life that I’ve always dreamed of, and I’m really thankful. I love what I do. I love who I do it with, and I’m really proud of the business. Part of me, I’m tired. It’s been hard. This is not easy. It’s not for the weak. This type of business is not for the weak. Jim wouldn’t give up. I’m the same way.”

CML reached $1 billion in sales for the first time in 2025.

CML—at roughly 85 food trucks and two brick-and-mortar restaurants as of late June—was born from a family reunion.

Lomac was living in Los Angeles, selling real estate, doing some acting, and traveling a few months out of the year. Tselikis, based in Boston, had a similarly comfortable life working for Stryker, an orthopaedics medical device sales company.

One day, Lomac received a text from Tselikis, who was in town. The two hadn’t seen each other in a couple of years, but when Lomac embraced his cousin for the first time, right away it felt electric. Something had clicked. The two caught up for a few minutes and decided to go out for dinner at Katana, a trendy sushi spot on Sunset Boulevard.

They drank, laughed, and talked about their family and how important it was to spend time with them. Somewhere between the espresso martinis and the tequila, Lomac and Tselikis began throwing around ideas.

“The more we drank, the more it sounded good,” Lomac says. “And we said, well, what do we do? What about this? What about this? What about lobster? That’s genius. We could do a food truck, we could do a restaurant. Yes, perfect, and it was like the most genius idea known to man.”

The next morning, Tselikis flew home. A week or two later, Tselikis called and asked Lomac about the lobster truck idea. Lomac admits he wasn’t as interested after sobering up, but Tselikis kept calling, texting, and sending spreadsheets showing how many lobster rolls they’d need to sell to break even.

Eventually Lomac said “yes”—not because he was into the idea, but because he recognized Tselikis was too determined to let it fail.

The cousins began researching restaurant spaces and decided food trucks were a more affordable option. Lomac began following food trucks around L.A., counting tickets at each stop. He’d sit there for hours watching how many customers they served.

The next year was spent working on the name, brand, colors, font, and menu, sourcing from Maine, and practicing making rolls in Lomac’s apartment, where he didn’t even own utensils. They didn’t tell anyone at first because they didn’t want to hear negativity or be talked out of opening a lobster food truck.

A few days before launching, Lomac posted an old photo of him and Tselikis as kids with their grandfather in Maine. He tweeted it out—maybe 40 followers total—encouraging people to come out in L.A. to enjoy fresh Maine lobster. UrbanDaddy, a media company that publishes lifestyle content, picked it up and featured it as one of the hottest things to do in L.A.

On April 27, 2012, the first CML truck made its debut—no test runs, no trained staff, no cash register, a failed generator, and a line of dozens of hungry customers. But the two came away with thousands of dollars in cash.

“The cash, we went back to his apartment, it looked like a drug scene,” Tselikis says. “I’ve never been a part of one, but it was just cash everywhere. You didn’t have a bank account, never mind knowing what a P&L was. And that’s when [Lomac] says, ‘You got to move out here. You got to move out here.’”

One of the customers in line that day was a casting director from “Shark Tank,” who encouraged them to come on the show and showcase their business.

Tselikis and Lomac appreciated the offer, but declined more than once.

“They reached out multiple times and we said thanks for this, but we’re not going to do it,” Tselikis says. “We didn’t have any history, literally had done like weeks of sales. We didn’t want to give away our idea to millions of people because we didn’t know what it was yet. It was in our infancy. We also had zero business acumen or background or no restaurant experience. How are you going to take us seriously? We said ‘no’ twice and then an executive producer called us. I still remember being on a three-way call and she’s like, ‘You’re going to make the biggest mistake of your life if you don’t do this. Then we said, ‘OK.’”

After debuting in April, the two appeared on the show in July. The episode aired in October.

Beforehand, Lomac and Tselikis prepared with index cards, watched every episode of “Shark Tank” that was available, made sure they knew all of their financial information, and also did research on the judges (i.e. the duo learned that billionaire Daymond John used to work at Red Lobster). The two also took a personality test to make sure they were both aligned and fit each other’s needs.

“The night before they put you in a hotel and Sabin and I were in front of a mirror and I still remember we’re going back and forth with our pitch and he literally grabs, I think it’s a phone or a lamp, and he takes the cord and puts it around my neck and starts choking me but I’m still just standing, trying to do my thing,” Tselikis says.

The presentation was a success, and Barbara Corcoran invested $55,000 into the business in exchange for a 15 percent stake.

What followed was a decade-plus of measured, consistent growth that pushed CML to $1 billion in sales for the first time in 2025 and what should be 100 food trucks nationally by the end of the year.

“Thousands of people have gone on ‘Shark Tank,’ and the vast majority of them you don’t remember,” Lomac says. “So my biggest takeaway—and there’s a lot of them—when we talk to entrepreneurs, especially if you have an idea, just do it. Don’t overthink it and be prepared to work really, really hard, and everyone usually gets some sort of good fortune or some opportunity. It’s just whether they take it and if they really seize it and grasp it and don’t let it slip out of their hands. This could have slipped out of our hands a dozen times.”

CML searches for markets with unmet demand for premium seafood.

Tselikis looks for three traits in franchisees.

The first is to be coachable, with the theory that the CML team can always teach operators how to run a successful food truck, but the training does no good if it falls on deaf ears. The second is respect. To Tselikis, liquidity and restaurant experience mean very little if the person on the other side isn’t willing to have hard, communicative conversations when matters go awry like a food truck having a mechanical issue or lobster prices inflating. The third is what he calls “hustle and grind,” something that neither he nor Lomac can teach franchisees. Tselikis adds that operators don’t necessarily have to be in the weeds and trenches of the business for their entire tenure, but that’s certainly expected in the first few months when the truck needs key employees and management to get off the ground.

CML receives interest from corporate America as well as current business owners. Regardless, the chain wants to see an entrepreneurial mindset, says Lindsay Herberger, director of franchise development.

“A majority of our franchisees are multi-unit owner operators and so they’ve been able to do that from really just the way that they treated their people and the way they developed their people and taking those team members and having them grow within their own business to take on new markets,” Herberger says.

After a franchisee is approved, the team brings them to Portland, Maine, for two days. It’s a chance for the company to not only showcase the city but to fully immerse the operators into the lobster industry. They spend time on a lobster boat, meet with fishermen, tour a live fishery, and visit the processing plant—all to give them a better appreciation for what it takes to bring lobster to the markets they serve.

The brand also takes franchisees to Nashville, a company-operated market. Here, operators receive hands-on training. Franchisees spend about 10 days in the city doing a combination of classroom learning with the operations team and on-the-truck training to get firsthand experience in real service scenarios. The final phase involves the operations team traveling to the franchisees’ own market ahead of the grand opening and assisting with employee training and the initial high demand.

“I’m really excited just how we do our training and onboarding here,” Herberger says. “It’s so unique compared to really any other brand.”

Originally, CML thought it best fit in either warm weather cities or big markets such as New York City or San Francisco. Over the years, the brand has discovered that lobster rolls work everywhere in the nation. As of late June, the fast casual was based in 30 states and Washington, D.C., from Delaware to Portland, Oregon.

CML searches for markets with unmet demand for premium seafood. The brand has had success in landlocked trade areas. The Midwest has proven to be a major opportunity for the brand, according to Herberger.

Tselikis says “elbow markets”—or the smaller cities with a food truck—often do better than the typical metropolis because lobster isn’t as accessible and the quality doesn’t exist. Another benefit is that the trucks are mobile. In one example, an operator based in Chicago did a road trip to North Dakota and did “amazing sales.”

“So we’ve got the ability to almost have a moving billboard advertising ourselves,” Tselikis says. “And you end up in these markets that we maybe weren’t targeting or thinking about and people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, we haven’t had this in North Dakota. I need a restaurant.’”

Peter Sztankovits, one of CML’s largest franchisees at 10 trucks throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, first joined the company in 2019. He came from a machinery background, but was always interested in starting his own business.

The second day of his grand opening weekend, 6,000 people showed up to the truck when it was parked at a winery, with wait times of up to five hours.

“It was tough in the beginning getting your feet wet and understanding the business and really being able to master it and then just hire the staff that you can trust to take a step back,” Sztankovits says. “And once we were able to do that, obviously, we’re doing well financially and we’re doing well staffing wise, and we felt comfortable that we could take on more.”

He adds that warm or cold, customers love lobster and want to visit, as long as social media promotion is where it needs to be and trucks are parked in the right locations.

“One of the things that got me into Cousins is we visited the truck in the winter and there were still people waiting in line to go see it, I think, because it’s such a novelty and you can’t really get the food anywhere. Even in the colder months, people still have to eat so you’re not changing your eating habits necessarily,” Sztankovits says.

In addition to the dozens of food trucks, CML oversees two brick-and-mortar restaurants. These locations have performed well in terms of AUVs, according to Tselikis, and franchisees—who also operate food trucks—are eager to expand further.

CML believes in more streetside expansion because of the untapped potential and the flexible physical footprint. While some quick-service restaurants are 1,500 to 2,000 square feet, CML has proven it can operate out of much smaller spaces—even under 100 square feet—thanks to its experience with food trucks and carts. Tselikis believes the brand could find success in a variety of designs, like a small waterfront kiosk, a shipping container setup, or a spot in a small town.

“We got a lot of whitespace and we just feel we’re still in infancy even though we’re 13 years in,” Tselikis says.

CML projects that it will open 30 new units in 2026, and it is actively exploring international markets, including Dubai. Trucks earned $1.3 million in AUV in 2024.

There have been recent openings in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Albany, New York; Northwest Pennsylvania; Morgantown, West Virginia; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and more.

This growth started with humble beginnings.

Back at the start of the CML journey, Tselikis remembers speaking to his friend’s dad who was a higher-up at Staples and being told that only one out of 37 startups make it.

It isn’t what he wanted to hear before diving into a new food truck business, but that was reality.

He feels fortunate that he found the right people to make the leap with.

“I think in doing so, finding the right partner is really imperative,” Tselikis says. “A lot of people say don’t work with family. There’s no one I’d rather do this with because we’re aligned, we’re very similar, we’re also different versus doing it with someone else that wouldn’t get it. But I always say that if you trust blood or your partner, and you’ve got a lot riding on it, not just the business but the representation of Maine and our family, you don’t want that to fall apart. So if you trust them, then who the hell would you rather have when you feel like your business is going to fall apart?”

That’s how Higgins—who views Lomac as a brother—came to join the brand. The two lived together in Queens before Lomac moved to the West Coast and eventually began the CML business.

That closeness, that fellowship, is what Higgins tries to uphold as president. He often relates the job to his past experience being on soccer teams. There’s a connection on the field, but that doesn’t go away when the players leave the locker room. The same is true of the CML corporate team outside of work hours.

“We genuinely care about each other,” Higgins says. “We know the birthdays of kids and so on and so forth. I think that camaraderie really helps us because I know that if I have an issue or if I have something that I’d like to discuss, I could call Jim. I could call Mike at any time. They’ll pick up the phone. Same thing with the franchisees. I guess the best way that I sum it up is when we look for team members or franchisees to come into the system, we feel confident at this stage in the game that we could teach the business but we can’t teach somebody how to be optimistically warm, how to be polite, how to be kind, how to really manage staff, and interact with people. Those are values that I think we look for.”

According to Lomac, he and Tselikis’ goal was to make it an environment where you wanted to root for the person next to you or even have a beer with them. A place where you could be fair and firm, but genuinely wanted to be around the people you work with—that goes for corporate staff and franchisees alike.

Over the first few years, CML came close to bending those principles. Everyone told them, “you can’t be too nice,” or “you can’t be friends with people—this is business.”

However, the cousins never broke away from what they believed family to mean.

“Professionalism doesn’t have to be stuffy. That’s what we’ve created and it’s really unbelievable. It’s really one of a kind, and I don’t think there’s anything like it. And you have a lot of people that work with us on our corporate team, and they’re young and they have a lot of friends that work in corporate America, and they wouldn’t trade their experience to work with us for anything,” Lomac says. “It’s not always about money. It’s about the culture and just the environment that you’ve created.”