Technology has always excited Katerina Borodich, an engineer by education and an entrepreneur at heart. As Dodo Pizza UK’s COO, she gained valuable experience leading a tech-powered food company.

Dodo Brands, the parent company of Dodo Pizza, has long championed sustainable, tech-driven food concepts. In May, Dodo Pizza partnered with ChatGPT to provide customers with a customizable, unique, and streamlined ordering experience.

In 2022, the international conglomerate introduced its newest concept Drinkit UAE, aiming to define the “coffee on-demand” category through high-quality, customizable drinks and cutting-edge technology.

Katerina Borodich, current CEO of Drinkit UAE

Borodich was instantly intrigued by Drinkit’s digital model, where more than 95 percent of orders come through the app or self-order kiosks. She took over the small chain as its CEO in 2022, determined to prove that customers didn’t need to engage with baristas to have a great experience.

“The potential to innovate in the food-tech space by leveraging digital tools to transform the customer experience was an opportunity I couldn’t resist,” Borodich says. “When we first launched, everyone claimed customers needed personal interactions with baristas … but the reality is that people value their time. Customers have quickly embraced our model, and it recharges them in the middle of the day when they are the busiest.”

Drinkit’s main selling point is its ability to let customers order beverages on the way to work. Counters with displays showing guests’ names and order numbers streamline the pickup process and prioritize speed and accuracy.

The app suggests drinks based on guests’ preferences and order history and offers highly customizable options. There are more than 60 beverages available, with adjustments for coffee beans, milk types, temperature, and sweetness levels.

“Guests don’t have to wait in lines at Drinkit. They can order from their office or upon arriving at our coffee shop, avoiding queues. Because our employees are solely focused on preparing drinks, they make them quickly and accurately,” Borodich adds. “Our technology makes many of our processes automated, from staff operations to inventory management. It also allows us to increase personalization for customers, using their data to simplify the decision-making process during ordering.”

Dodo Brands’ commitment to sustainability extends to Drinkit, which sources all its products locally. Strawless lids and “in your own cup” options are available through the app. Internal tech systems help minimize waste by optimizing stock levels, deliveries, and demand forecasting.

Launching Drinkit in Dubai, one of the most competitive—and patriarchal—markets in the world brought unique challenges. Borodich says she has had to adapt to different cultures and remain persistent.

“When you build a business in your home market, it’s like operating in zero gravity, where movements are easy. Working in foreign markets requires constantly overcoming challenges as you build a reputation for yourself where none existed before. Patience is key, and consistency is everything,” Borodich says.

Finding real estate in Dubai was the biggest bottleneck for Drinkit. The model requires high-traffic shops, preferably in business districts. With major brands vying for market share, Borodich had to think on her feet, build a strong network from scratch, and convince landlords to open her first three locations. Three more are currently under construction in Dubai.

“Negotiations took many months to go through, and the hardest part was staying committed to securing high-quality locations,” Borodich says. “I didn’t want to compromise and settle for any available space just to get started. I needed to stand firm on the importance of those first locations, no matter how long it took.”

Drinkit is currently seeking franchise partners to scale its business. Borodich says the brand is young but selective in its pursuit of growth. With the backing of Dodo Brands, Drinkit offers security and a world-class IT infrastructure. The next step, she says, is setting up mass production systems and leveraging its app, which is easy to innovate and scale.

As a female CEO in a tech-driven industry working in foreign markets, Borodich stresses the importance of flexibility and embracing the entrepreneurial spirit. She believes everyone has their unique path to success—hers has taught her to stay resilient.

“Historically, the media industries have presented many models of successful men but very few of successful women. Many women have grown up seeing a male-oriented image of success, but men and women are different. The female journey is different—it’s more complex, more winding, but also more interesting,” Borodich says. “Your leadership style might not be the same as what is often portrayed in films. You might not always walk into a room and speak with unwavering authority. You may want to first talk with your team, support them emotionally, and lead with a more personal touch. You will develop your unique leadership style.”