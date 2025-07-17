The quick-service restaurant industry is at an inflection point. Consumer preferences continue to shift toward convenience and digital-first experiences, with two-thirds of adults saying they’re more likely to order takeout food from a restaurant than they were before the pandemic. In response, restaurants are rapidly embracing automation and expanding digital ordering capabilities to increase efficiency and serve customers faster.

But while technology is transforming how food is ordered and delivered, the secret to QSR success still hinges on the human factor. Skilled workers, particularly in back-of-house roles, remain essential to maintaining quality, ensuring smooth operations, and adapting to new systems. These roles increasingly demand technical know-how, agility, and problem-solving: capabilities that cannot be automated away or done through AI.

Yet staffing remains a persistent challenge. Wage increases alone aren’t enough to attract and retain talent in a market where employees want more than a paycheck. To stay competitive, QSR leaders must rethink workforce development, starting with meaningful investments in education and career growth.

Stagnation drives turnover

For many frontline workers in quick-service restaurants, the job is first seen as a steppingstone, a temporary stop meant to pay the bills rather than build a long-term career. That mindset isn’t just coming from employees; it’s reinforced within companies by a lack of visible advancement opportunities. When workers can’t see a future beyond their current position, it’s no surprise they disengage and eventually move on.

The result is a cycle of churn that’s become all too familiar in the QSR sector. Operators are left constantly recruiting, hiring, and training new employees at significant cost. Beyond the direct expenses, high turnover disrupts team cohesion, reduces productivity, and undermines service quality. Limited advancement and development opportunities are a key driver of this dynamic. When employees feel stuck, they’re more likely to seek out roles in other industries that offer clearer growth trajectories, even if those roles come with similar pay. So, this challenge isn’t just about compensation; it’s about potential.

QSR leaders can break the cycle by shifting the narrative. Entry-level roles can become launchpads for meaningful careers. But that requires a deliberate investment in career and skill development, one that shows employees they have a future in the business and a path to grow within it.

Building loyalty and cultivating talent

When employees see a company investing in their growth, they’re more likely to invest in the company in return. Structured upskilling programs, ranging from leadership development to digital literacy to supply chain management, send a clear message: you’re not just here to do a job. You can also build a rewarding career.

That shift in perspective pays dividends for both the company and the employee. When workers see opportunities to advance, they’re more likely to stay engaged and take initiative. Clear career paths also open the door to developing internal talent pipelines, which are increasingly vital as technology creates new roles that require a blend of operational knowledge and technical skills.

Industry research indicates that educational opportunities significantly enhance employee retention and engagement. A survey by LinkedIn found that 94 percent of employees would stay at a company longer if it invested in their learning and development. Additionally, a Gallup study revealed that 45 percent of millennials consider professional or career development to be “very important” in a job. These findings suggest that when employees perceive a clear path for growth and skill acquisition, they are more likely to remain committed to their organization, reducing turnover and fostering a more skilled and motivated workforce.

There is a clear link between (sponsored) education and career advancement. Imagine a line cook who completes a digital operations course and is promoted to oversee mobile order fulfillment, or a team member trained in inventory analytics who advances into a shift lead role. These aren’t far-off scenarios. They’re real opportunities QSRs can create by pairing skill development with clear pathways to advancement.

Practical steps for QSR leaders

The benefits of workforce upskilling are clear, but realizing them requires thoughtful execution. For QSR operators looking to launch or strengthen upskilling initiatives, the key is designing programs that are accessible, aligned with business needs, and clearly connected to advancement opportunities.

Start with the roles that matter most. Identify the areas in which skills gaps are creating operational bottlenecks or limiting growth, such as digital order management, machine maintenance, food safety compliance, or shift supervision. Focus upskilling efforts on these critical areas to drive immediate value for both the business and employees.

Next, make learning flexible. Many upskilling programs fail because they don’t account for the realities of frontline work. QSR employees often juggle variable schedules and fast-paced shifts, leaving little room for traditional training formats. Offering mobile-friendly, on-demand courses that employees can access at their own pace makes participation more feasible and more likely.

Equally important is connecting training to tangible career pathways. Learning must feel purposeful, not performative. Employees need to see how newly acquired skills translate into real advancement opportunities, whether that means a promotion, a pay increase, or a transition into a more specialized role. Clear, structured pathways for internal mobility signal that the organization is invested in employees’ long-term growth, not just short-term performance.

Finally, commit to sustained, multi-level communication and support. Upskilling can’t be a one-time initiative or a checkbox during onboarding. Leaders and managers must actively champion these programs, celebrate participation and milestones, and regularly share success stories to build momentum. Peer encouragement and recognition go a long way in reinforcing a culture of growth.

Growing people, growing business

While technology will continue to reshape the quick-service industry, the competitive edge won’t come from automation alone, it will come from people. Operators that take a practical, employee-centered approach to workforce upskilling will be better positioned to maintain the adaptable and resilient workforce needed for long-term success. By creating real pathways for growth with the educational opportunities to get there, QSR leaders can reduce turnover, strengthen operations, and redefine what a career in this industry can be.

Patrick Donovan, Chief Operating Officer at InStride, is an experienced executive with a track record of leading mission-driven organizations that leverage technology and services to drive impact. At InStride, he oversees customer success, implementations, and internal client marketing. Previously, Patrick was Chief Operating Officer, Emerging Services at Bright Horizons, where he led Back-Up Care, EdAssist, and College Coach, overseeing operations, product management, account management, and marketing. Patrick holds a Bachelor of Science from MIT and an MBA from Harvard Business School.