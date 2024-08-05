DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT HERE

2023 Rank Company Category 2023 U.S. SALES MILLIONS 2023 AUV THOUSANDS 2023 Franchisedlicensed Units 2023 Company Units 2023 Total Units Total Change In Units From 2022 1 McDonald's Burger 53,135 4,001 12,772 685 13,457 13 2 Starbucks* Snack 28,700 1,820 6,701 9,645 16,346 473 3 Chick-fil-A* Chicken 21,586 7,450 2,494 58 2,552 141 4 Taco Bell Global 15,000 2,100 6,922 483 7,405 207 5 Wendy's Burger 12,285 2,060 5,627 403 6,030 36 6 Dunkin' Snack 11,918 1,300 9,548 32 9,580 210 7 Burger King Burger 10,957 1,642 6,640 138 6,778 -264 8 Subway* Sandwich 9,925 493 20,133 0 20,133 -443 9 Chipotle Global 9,872 3,018 0 3,437 3,437 271 10 Domino's Pizza 9,026 1,317 6,566 288 6,854 168 11 Panera Bread* Sandwich 7,157 3,300 1,193 976 2,169 48 12 Panda Express Global 5,885 2,551 172 2,248 2,420 62 13 Pizza Hut Pizza 5,600 1,015 6,586 7 6,593 32 14 Sonic Drive-In Burger 5,534 1,600 3,195 326 3,521 -25 15 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Chicken 5,511 1,897 3,035 41 3,076 130 16 KFC Chicken 5,200 1,386 3,745 46 3,791 -127 17 Dairy Queen Burger 4,968 1,168 4,252 2 4,254 -53 18 Arby's Sandwich 4,617 1,400 2,316 1,097 3,413 -2 19 Jack in the Box Burger 4,355 2,032 2,043 142 2,185 5 20 Papa Johns* Pizza 3,846 1,231 2,689 531 3,220 40 21 Whataburger Burger 3,769 3,962 171 826 997 72 22 Raising Cane's Chicken 3,758 5,690 24 703 727 81 23 Wingstop Chicken 3,482 1,827 1,877 49 1,926 205 24 Little Caesars* Pizza 3,365 798 3,642 575 4,217 44 25 Jersey Mike's Sandwich 3,342 1,300 2,665 19 2,684 287 26 Culver's Burger 3,000 3,487 937 7 944 52 27 Five Guys** Burger 2,626 1,811 890 594 1,484 67 28 Jimmy John's Sandwich 2,551 936 2,604 40 2,644 7 29 Zaxby's Chicken 2,520 2,720 797 145 942 20 30 Hardee's* Burger 1,981 1,160 1,512 195 1,707 -45 31 Bojangles Chicken 1,781 2,269 528 285 813 25 32 Carl's Jr.* Burger 1,546 1,450 1,018 48 1,066 -2 33 Dutch Bros Snack 1,444 1,973 289 542 831 160 34 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Snack 1,253 980 1,371 1 1,372 174 35 In-N-Out Burger* Burger 1,246 3,130 0 398 398 19 36 Shake Shack* Burger 1,199 3,900 39 295 334 47 37 QDOBA* Global 1,154 1,540 587 164 751 21 38 Firehouse Subs Sandwich 1,138 963 1,170 39 1,209 22 39 El Pollo Loco Chicken 1,050 2,200 172 323 495 5 40 Marco's Pizza Pizza 1,041 943 1,101 43 1,144 77 41 McAlister's Deli Sandwich 1,022 1,968 506 33 539 14 42 Del Taco Global 974 1,639 421 171 592 1 43 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Burger 925 1,898 482 33 515 59 44 Checkers/Rally's Burger 883 1,100 546 238 784 -27 45 Church's Chicken Chicken 803 1,009 633 156 789 -23 46 Auntie Anne's Snack 762 769 1,187 11 1,198 19 47 Papa Murphy's Pizza 758 667 1,119 8 1,127 -41 48 Tim Hortons Snack 751 1,264 642 0 642 6 49 Moe's Southwest Grill Global 731 1,226 606 6 612 -25 50 Smoothie King Snack 722 661 1,093 59 1,152 49

About the QSR 50/

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2024.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

** Indicates a number estimated by Datassential. Chain operators were invited to share unit and systemwide sales figures, and Datassential supplemented those numbers with data from its analytics platforms, including and especially the Datassential Operators platform, as well as Concept Testing and Brand Performance. Publicly available brand data from securities filings, investor research, and franchise disclosures also informed Datassential estimates. Where specific chain information was not available, estimates were made based on growth rates seen in the industry overall and among similar chains.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.