2023 RankCompanyCategory2023 U.S. SALES MILLIONS2023 AUV THOUSANDS2023 Franchisedlicensed Units2023 Company Units2023 Total UnitsTotal Change In Units From 2022
1McDonald'sBurger53,1354,00112,77268513,45713
2Starbucks*Snack28,7001,8206,7019,64516,346473
3Chick-fil-A*Chicken21,5867,4502,494582,552141
4Taco BellGlobal15,0002,1006,9224837,405207
5Wendy'sBurger12,2852,0605,6274036,03036
6Dunkin'Snack11,9181,3009,548329,580210
7Burger KingBurger10,9571,6426,6401386,778-264
8Subway*Sandwich9,92549320,133020,133-443
9ChipotleGlobal9,8723,01803,4373,437271
10Domino'sPizza9,0261,3176,5662886,854168
11Panera Bread*Sandwich7,1573,3001,1939762,16948
12Panda ExpressGlobal5,8852,5511722,2482,42062
13Pizza HutPizza5,6001,0156,58676,59332
14Sonic Drive-InBurger5,5341,6003,1953263,521-25
15Popeyes Louisiana KitchenChicken5,5111,8973,035413,076130
16KFCChicken5,2001,3863,745463,791-127
17Dairy QueenBurger4,9681,1684,25224,254-53
18Arby'sSandwich4,6171,4002,3161,0973,413-2
19Jack in the BoxBurger4,3552,0322,0431422,1855
20Papa Johns*Pizza3,8461,2312,6895313,22040
21WhataburgerBurger3,7693,96217182699772
22Raising Cane'sChicken3,7585,6902470372781
23WingstopChicken3,4821,8271,877491,926205
24Little Caesars*Pizza3,3657983,6425754,21744
25Jersey Mike'sSandwich3,3421,3002,665192,684287
26Culver'sBurger3,0003,487937794452
27Five Guys**Burger2,6261,8118905941,48467
28Jimmy John'sSandwich2,5519362,604402,6447
29Zaxby'sChicken2,5202,72079714594220
30Hardee's*Burger1,9811,1601,5121951,707-45
31BojanglesChicken1,7812,26952828581325
32Carl's Jr.*Burger1,5461,4501,018481,066-2
33Dutch BrosSnack1,4441,973289542831160
34Tropical Smoothie CafeSnack1,2539801,37111,372174
35In-N-Out Burger*Burger1,2463,130039839819
36Shake Shack*Burger1,1993,9003929533447
37QDOBA*Global1,1541,54058716475121
38Firehouse SubsSandwich1,1389631,170391,20922
39El Pollo LocoChicken1,0502,2001723234955
40Marco's PizzaPizza1,0419431,101431,14477
41McAlister's DeliSandwich1,0221,9685063353914
42Del TacoGlobal9741,6394211715921
43Freddy's Frozen Custard & SteakburgersBurger9251,8984823351559
44Checkers/Rally'sBurger8831,100546238784-27
45Church's ChickenChicken8031,009633156789-23
46Auntie Anne'sSnack7627691,187111,19819
47Papa Murphy'sPizza7586671,11981,127-41
48Tim HortonsSnack7511,26464206426
49Moe's Southwest GrillGlobal7311,2266066612-25
50Smoothie KingSnack7226611,093591,15249

About the QSR 50

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2024.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

** Indicates a number estimated by Datassential. Chain operators were invited to share unit and systemwide sales figures, and Datassential supplemented those numbers with data from its analytics platforms, including and especially the Datassential Operators platform, as well as Concept Testing and Brand Performance. Publicly available brand data from securities filings, investor research, and franchise disclosures also informed Datassential estimates. Where specific chain information was not available, estimates were made based on growth rates seen in the industry overall and among similar chains.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.

Fast Casual, Fast Food, Finance, Special Reports, Story