2023 Rank Company Category 2023 U.S. Sales Millions 2023 AUV Thousands 2023 Franchisedlicensed Units 2023 Company Units 2023 Total Units Total Change in Units from 2022 1 CAVA Global 717 2,639 2 309 311 72 2 Baskin-Robbins Snack 708 325 2,261 0 2,261 8 3 Habit Burger Burger 700 2,004 59 307 366 28 4 White Castle Burger 684 1,972 5 337 342 -4 5 Portillo's Sandwich 670 9,100 0 84 84 11 6 sweetgreen* Global 640 2,900 0 221 221 35 7 Einstein Bros. Snack 588 1,123 345 329 674 -24 8 Captain D's Seafood 568 1,098 224 313 537 7 9 Potbelly Sandwich 560 1,300 79 345 424 5 10 Jamba Snack 513 719 733 1 734 -3 11 Hungry Howie's Pizza 468 894 491 33 524 -12 12 Slim Chickens Chicken 388 2,519 173 10 183 49 13 Schlotzsky's Sandwich 361 1,143 295 22 317 -19 14 Fazoli's Global 288 1,367 149 58 207 -2 15 Cinnabon Snack 286 720 959 22 981 23 16 Smashburger Burger 275 1,187 82 127 209 1 17 Penn Station Sandwich 267 845 322 1 323 5 18 Kona Ice Snack 265 135 1,670 0 1,670 194 19 Sbarro Pizza 257 701 227 147 374 23 20 Farmer Boys Burger 256 2,540 68 33 101 0 21 Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Chicken 229 1,806 107 16 123 -2 22 Donatos Pizza 213 1,216 127 51 178 4 23 7 Brew Snack 191 1,800 161 19 180 142 24 TOUS les JOURS Snack 172 4,998 105 2 107 23 25 Great American Cookies Snack 160 412 402 0 402 34 26 BurgerFi Burger 149 1,378 80 28 108 -6 27 Yogurtland Snack 144 737 194 7 201 -7 28 The Halal Guys Global 125 1,300 88 5 93 2 29 Hawaiian Bros Global 119 3,150 20 28 48 11 30 Pancheros Global 111 1,567 48 26 74 4 31 Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Snack 106 1,025 117 7 124 30 32 Bubbakoo's Burritos Global 95 1,050 101 13 114 16 33 Savvy Sliders Burger 87 2,075 40 0 40 20 34 Pizza Guys Pizza 84 1,065 74 5 79 5 35 Port of Subs Sandwich 74 588 114 12 126 -6 36 MOOYAH Burgers 73 1,012 74 1 75 -3 37 Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Global 50 1,496 43 8 51 23 38 Angry Chickz Chicken 41 2,000 0 24 24 7 39 Naf Naff Global 38 1,000 16 22 38 0 40 Vitality Bowls Snack 35 547 59 6 65 -7 41 Zaza Cuban Comfort Global 28 3,500 4 5 9 1 42 Wing Snob Chicken 25 950 32 0 32 12 43 Viva Chicken Chicken 23 1,800 0 17 17 1 44 Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Snack 19 702 31 2 33 6 45 Smalls Sliders Burger 16 2,026 9 2 11 5 46 My Burger Burger 10 1,100 0 8 8 0 47 Sambazon Snack 7 1,200 7 1 8 5 48 Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Global 3 300 10 16 26 20 49 Bambuu Asian Eatery Global 1.6 1,600 0 1 1 1 50 ATL Wing Spot Chicken 1.4 1,400 0 1 1 0

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2024.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

** Indicates a number estimated by Datassential. Chain operators were invited to share unit and systemwide sales figures, and Datassential supplemented those numbers with data from its analytics platforms, including and especially the Datassential Operators platform, as well as Concept Testing and Brand Performance. Publicly available brand data from securities filings, investor research, and franchise disclosures also informed Datassential estimates. Where specific chain information was not available, estimates were made based on growth rates seen in the industry overall and among similar chains.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.