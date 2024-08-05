GO TO THE CHARTS:

2023 RankCompanyCategory2023 U.S. Sales Millions2023 AUV Thousands2023 Franchisedlicensed Units2023 Company Units2023 Total UnitsTotal Change in Units from 2022
1CAVAGlobal7172,639230931172
2Baskin-RobbinsSnack7083252,26102,2618
3Habit BurgerBurger7002,0045930736628
4White CastleBurger6841,9725337342-4
5Portillo'sSandwich6709,1000848411
6sweetgreen*Global6402,900022122135
7Einstein Bros.Snack5881,123345329674-24
8Captain D'sSeafood5681,0982243135377
9PotbellySandwich5601,300793454245
10JambaSnack5137197331734-3
11Hungry Howie'sPizza46889449133524-12
12Slim ChickensChicken3882,5191731018349
13Schlotzsky'sSandwich3611,14329522317-19
14Fazoli'sGlobal2881,36714958207-2
15CinnabonSnack2867209592298123
16SmashburgerBurger2751,187821272091
17Penn StationSandwich26784532213235
18Kona IceSnack2651351,67001,670194
19SbarroPizza25770122714737423
20Farmer BoysBurger2562,54068331010
21Lee's Famous Recipe ChickenChicken2291,80610716123-2
22DonatosPizza2131,216127511784
237 BrewSnack1911,80016119180142
24TOUS les JOURSSnack1724,998105210723
25Great American CookiesSnack160412402040234
26BurgerFiBurger1491,3788028108-6
27YogurtlandSnack1447371947201-7
28The Halal GuysGlobal1251,300885932
29Hawaiian BrosGlobal1193,15020284811
30PancherosGlobal1111,5674826744
31Handel's Homemade Ice CreamSnack1061,025117712430
32Bubbakoo's BurritosGlobal951,0501011311416
33Savvy SlidersBurger872,0754004020
34Pizza GuysPizza841,065745795
35Port of SubsSandwich7458811412126-6
36MOOYAHBurgers731,01274175-3
37Great Greek Mediterranean GrillGlobal501,4964385123
38Angry ChickzChicken412,000024247
39Naf NaffGlobal381,0001622380
40Vitality BowlsSnack3554759665-7
41Zaza Cuban ComfortGlobal283,5004591
42Wing SnobChicken259503203212
43Viva ChickenChicken231,800017171
44Bad Ass Coffee of HawaiiSnack19702312336
45Smalls SlidersBurger162,02692115
46My BurgerBurger101,1000880
47SambazonSnack71,2007185
48Uncle Sharkii Poke BarGlobal330010162620
49Bambuu Asian EateryGlobal1.61,6000111
50ATL Wing SpotChicken1.41,4000110

About the QSR 50/

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2024.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

** Indicates a number estimated by Datassential. Chain operators were invited to share unit and systemwide sales figures, and Datassential supplemented those numbers with data from its analytics platforms, including and especially the Datassential Operators platform, as well as Concept Testing and Brand Performance. Publicly available brand data from securities filings, investor research, and franchise disclosures also informed Datassential estimates. Where specific chain information was not available, estimates were made based on growth rates seen in the industry overall and among similar chains.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.

Fast Casual, Fast Food, Finance, Special Reports, Story