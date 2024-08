GO TO THE CHARTS:

2023 Rank Company Category 2023 U.S. Sales Millions 2023 AUV Thousands 2023 Franchisedlicensed Units 2023 Company Units 2023 Total Units Total Change in Units from 2022 1 Taco Bell Global 15,000 2,100 6,922 483 7,405 207 2 Chipotle Global 9,872 3,018 0 3,437 3,437 271 3 Panda Express Global 5,885 2,551 172 2,248 2,420 62 4 QDOBA* Global 1,154 1,540 587 164 751 21 5 Del Taco Global 974 1,639 421 171 592 1 6 Moe's Southwest Grill Global 731 1,226 606 6 612 -25

About the QSR 50/

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2024.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

** Indicates a number estimated by Datassential. Chain operators were invited to share unit and systemwide sales figures, and Datassential supplemented those numbers with data from its analytics platforms, including and especially the Datassential Operators platform, as well as Concept Testing and Brand Performance. Publicly available brand data from securities filings, investor research, and franchise disclosures also informed Datassential estimates. Where specific chain information was not available, estimates were made based on growth rates seen in the industry overall and among similar chains.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.