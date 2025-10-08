While, naturally, there are outliers—up and down—the broad consensus among restaurant chains is the consumer remains challenged. BTIG analyst Peter Saleh, holding conversations with investors in recent months, said there’s not much appetite for the segment, in terms of buying shares, as discretionary spending took another leg down late summer.

His belief is back-to-school shopping layered another round of softness into what’s been a turbulent dynamic for a while. Also, in an evolving topic, Saleh estimates roughly a third of GLP-1 users are lower income—significantly reducing consumption and leading to a 50 to 100 basis point drag on the sector this year (more on this later).

TD Cowen released a note this week as well based on proprietary survey data that unpacked similar sentiments. It conducted collaborative analysis of younger consumers, among other weak pockets of restaurant spending (Hispanic, lower income, and liberal), leading the company to lower its Q3, Q4, and 2025 estimates for a few brands, including Dutch Bros, CAVA, Chipotle, Shake Shack, Starbucks, sweetgreen, and Wingstop.

Based on talks with restaurant management teams, unemployment data, and consumer confidence metrics, TD Cowen said it’s becoming increasingly clear there are segments of consumers under more pressure than the wider average. Those four, as noted, appear to be younger diners (about 40 percent of the pool), Democratic/liberal consumers (35 percent), low-income guests (31 percent), and Hispanic (20 percent).

Each of these groups, TD Cowen noted, presented a negative correlation to recent same-store sales, suggesting the more exposure certain brands had to these cohorts, the more hurdles they faced. Wingstop, Popeyes, and Jack in the Box boasted the most interaction in TD Cowen’s coverage. Jack in the Box posted negative same-store sales of 7.1 percent last quarter (in its case, Q3). CEO Lance Tucker attributed the result to lower-income consumers and Hispanic guests pulling back spending. Wingstop was down 1.9 percent and Popeyes 0.9 percent (U.S.)

Oscar Muñoz, TD Cowen’s chief U.S. macro strategic, forecasted a tightening employment backdrop throughout Q1 2026, too, meaning there could be further tests ahead.

Bloomberg Second Measure data backed a slowdown in quick-service sales from Q2 to Q3, including a month-to-month hit from July to August to September (as Saleh referenced).

Here are some brand-by-brand breakdowns of the demographic exposure:

TD Cowen said it typically attributes fast casual downturns to outsized exposure to younger and Democratic consumer groups. And, in some cases, Hispanic guests, as opposed to idiosyncratic brand challenges. In turn, it’s projecting Q3, Q4, and 2025 sales, earnings per share, and EBITDA to remain depressed given these are larger, macro pressures versus anything specific brands are doing.

Investors frequently cite lower full-service industry pricing relative to quick-serves as an explanation for outperformance. While TD Cowen considers this “partially true,” it does not believe it’s the primary explanation considering full service pricing since 2019 of 32.9 percent only slightly trails quick service’s 36.7 percent, and year-over-year figures exceeded quick service since February.

TD Cowen still views fast casual as the industry’s long-term structural growth vehicle given unit economics, greater valuation discounts relative to history, better value propositions, digital advantages, and tangible sales drivers beyond value initiatives, like menu innovation, advertising, and speed of service.

And amid investor debate on the root of the QSR category’s slowdown, TD Cowen shared two reasons it feels this latest dip is cyclical versus a product of restaurant oversupply, or GLP-1 (this being a point of differing opinion with Saleh).

TD Cowen wrote investors are concerned about oversupply (too many restaurants) following COVID closures. Interestingly, the company explained, the debate centers on quick-serves, although, according to the BLS, it’s a sector that only recently overtook full-service restaurants in store counts. The company argues this shows we’re not at a point of industry oversaturation following food-away-from-home share gains relative to food-at-home in the pandemic’s wake.

And on the topic of GLP-1, TD Cowen pharmaceutical analyst Michael Nedelcovyc said about 2.1 million more people use the weight loss drugs today versus last year—some 0.6 percent of the U.S. population. If this pool of people previously consumed 25 percent more calories than the average person and then reduced consumption by 20 percent, it’s a 0.15 percent headwind to total calories consumed.

More on trends and brand results

Saleh, concerning his coverage area, is also reducing estimates on Wingstop, Shake Shack, Texas Roadhouse, and Chipotle. Yet all for different reasons.

For Wingstop, he’s pulling Q3 and Q4 same-store sales forecasts from 1.5–4 percent to negative 2.5–positive 1 percent, respectively. He feels domestic comps could be flat or slightly negative for the year versus guidance of about 1 percent.

Going forward, though, Saleh projects upturn at Wingstop thanks to the full deployment of its Smart Kitchen, perhaps the Winter Olympics in February, World Cup in June, potential launch of loyalty, as well as easier comparisons. More here on why the Smart Kitchen could evolve into a game-changer for the brand, which has seen its same-store sales climb nearly 50 percent over the past two calendars and average-unit volumes grow to $2.135 million at the end of Q1, well above a year-ago figure of $1.7 million.

Wingstop’s Q2 same-store sales drop of 1.9 percent was one of only three negative results since it went public in 2015. To note, however, the brand was lapping a gain of 28.7 percent in Q2 2024 and 16.8 percent in 2023.

At Shake Shack, Saleh is lowering BTIG’s adjusted EBITDA estimate for Q3 to $52.5 million from $56.8 million, as it fine-tunes G&A cadence for the rest of the year. Texas Roadhouse’s first-half 2025 margin assumptions are coming down due to persistent and stubborn beef inflation. While choice beef has slid off early September highs, Saleh said, it remains elevated and will likely drag margins more than initially expected.

Since its initial 2025 guidance on commodity inflation of 2–3 percent, shared about a year ago, the guidance at Texas Roadhouse has risen to 5 percent and could go higher in Q3. Since last quarter, choice beef prices have climbed another 6 percent or so, before reversing. If they don’t continue to retreat and stay at present levels, 2026 beef inflation could be mid-single digits with higher numbers in the first half of 2026 versus the second.

More broadly, though, peering at 2026, Saleh said there’s a chance, albeit small, labor inflation proves lower, year-over-year, as the economy weakens and availability improves. He still expects 1–2 percent standard wage inflation from minimum rate increases but believes merit-based and competitive hikes could be less than the recent past.

Low-single-digit labor inflation is possible in 2026, Saleh said, down from mid-single-digit, or higher, numbers since COVID. Texas Roadhouse, in one example, reduced its labor inflation outlook by 100 basis points to 4 percent, including about 1.5 percent from state-mandated minimum wages.

Saleh agreed with TD Cowen’s high-level view of fast casual and quick service compressing in recent months. Below BTIG broke down the current EV/EBITDA multiples compared to historical measures. Within segments, every brand in BTIG’s coverage umbrella is trading below its three- and five-year averages. Casual dining has held up better but remains off recent highs. “We have seen this movie before,” Saleh noted. “And while industry sales trends are under pressure, we believe names like Wingstop and Chipotle with healthy underlying unit growth should outperform the group.”

And Saleh doubled down on his thoughts on GLP-1. He said lower-income consumers ($45,000 per year household income, or less) account for roughly a third of GLP-1 users. That collective is negatively impacting restaurant sales by 50–100 basis points in just 2025. BTIG research suggests 70 percent of GLP-1 users are visiting restaurants “less” or “much less” since starting the medication, and users were most commonly reducing consumption of carbonated beverages, pizza, burgers, and alcohol.

By daypart, snacking was reduced the most (down 58 percent), while roughly a quarter of consumers reported cutting consumption at breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Saleh said. About a third reported reducing daily caloric intake by 500–800. Another 30 percent said it was 300–500.

Access to GLP-1 is quickly widening thanks to compound scripts from companies like Hims and Hers and LifeMD, which offer it for as low as $130 per month. Also, Medicaid programs in13 states now cover GLP-1s for obesity, per the Kaiser Family Foundation. The CDC stated 26 percent of GLP-1 users are at or below the Federal Poverty Line ($31,200 for a family of four), and half earn less than $62,400 annual. “These factors help support our findings that GLP-1 medications are becoming more accessible for lower-income earners, leading to a democratization of the user base since their introduction,” Saleh wrote. “More recently, we note that published reports suggest that Costco is starting to offer GLP-1 medications through its pharmacy at discounted rates as well. All this in an effort increase accessibility of the drugs. In our view, we have not yet reached peak GLP-1 usage, in which more consumers are dropping of GLP-1 versus starting the medication. We believe pressure on restaurant industry traffic will continue into 2026 as GLP-1 pills are eventually introduced.”