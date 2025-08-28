On a cloudy but comfortable April day in Blooming Grove, Texas—a little more than an hour south of Fort Worth—dozens of members of the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB), including restaurant representatives, gathered at 77 Ranch to learn more about good environmental practices.

Owner Gary Price demonstrated benefits his cattle brought to the land, discussed soil carbon sequestration, explained how he protects water resources, and shared how he partners with others to collect important carbon data.

The visit was part of the USRSB’s General Assembly gathering. This year marked the group’s 10th anniversary. The organization is dedicated to advancing, supporting, and communicating improvement and sustainability across the U.S. beef industry.

“Lots of people come to meetings and lots of people like to go to the celebration after the meetings. But in between those meetings, there’s work to be done and it’s hard work,” said Wayne Morgan, a former chair of the USRSB, describing the group’s main purpose. “It takes you away from your daily task, or what your real job is, but for a volunteer organization to really thrive, we have to have work. We have to have people willing to do that work.”

The USRSB works collaboratively with several sectors in the beef supply chain, including packers/processors, producers, environmental agencies, and retail/foodservice. Restaurants involved in the group are Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, Culver’s, Bloomin’ Brands, and Darden.

Beef is one of Wendy’s most complex supply chains with the greatest potential for impact, according to Anna Blitz, VP, corporate social responsibility. The burger giant believes shifts in practices to reduce sourcing emissions across the industry require collaboration and implementation deeper in the supply chain.

The chain is working alongside the USRSB to encourage adoption of farming practices that improve soil health, water and biodiversity for ingredient and feed production for its protein supply chain, and grazing practices for beef.

“Our ability to achieve emissions reductions in agricultural supply chains, particularly in beef supply chains, is contingent on larger industry partnership and progress, constantly evolving technologies and industry standards, and broader alignment on measurement and traceability,” Blitz says. “By joining the Roundtable, restaurants can have an active voice in discussions about the environmental, social and economic sustainability of the beef industry.”

In alignment with its mission, the USRSB developed a U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework to guide and support continuous improvement across the beef value chain. It provides tools, metrics, and guidelines to help producers, processors, retailers, and other stakeholders evaluate and enhance their sustainability performance.

The framework is built around six high priority indicators of sustainability: greenhouse gas emissions, land resources, water resources, employee safety and well-being, animal health and wellbeing, and efficiency and yield. Each USRSB sector has individual goals to work on underneath each priority indicator. For instance, when it comes to land resources, the overall target is to maintain and improve grazing lands under the care of U.S. beef producers.

Retail/foodservice organizations are doing their part by assessing conversion risk in their U.S. supply chain, setting science-based goals, and by 2025, implementing a strategy to reduce conversion (i.e. deforestation, turning wetlands into residential developments, using prairie land to increase solar energy capacity). Also, all USRSB members and retail/foodservice companies are working with organizations to support farmers in developing grazing management plans on 385 million acres by 2050.

As a member of the foodservice/retail sector of the USRSB, Wendy’s has aligned with its sector-specific targets, including completing the 2025 target to encourage the adoption of the U.S. Beef Industry Framework metrics, according to Blitz. In 2024, it completed a water risk assessment of its direct beef suppliers, achieving USRSB’s 2025 direct supplier water tracing goal. The targets also have goals to improve land use within the U.S. beef supply chain, which Wendy’s is working toward as part of its no-deforestation goal for primary commodities most at risk, including beef.

USRSB executive director Sam Werth notes that industry leaders often talk about carbon myopia, or the tendency to look at reducing carbon dioxide emissions as the most important solution to sustainability. Over time, she’s seen the beef segment focus on several more key areas.

“Carbon is still a big focus, but now we’re also thinking about water and ecosystem services, and there are all of these other things that we’re thinking about when we’re managing these landscapes,” Werth says. “That’s been a shift that I’ve seen over the past five years or so. And I think moving forward, this is an area of opportunity for us to really lean into these things so that we can really capture value for the industry and make sure that we’re really doing the best that we can for producers and for society.”

To Werth, the biggest value of the USRSB is bringing the industry together and providing a mechanism to have tough conversations to come to collaborative and productive solutions so that when stakeholders are tasked with significant challenges, they’re not just “flailing around and everyone’s doing whatever they want to do.”

The organization is becoming strategic and organized on how it approaches obstacles and it’s ensuring those methods work for the entire supply chain.