A successful restaurant requires more than just a great menu. From the corner office to the kitchen, every employee must bring their A-game to take a concept to the next level. Creating an environment that sets every team member up for success is the secret ingredient to thriving in a competitive industry. So, how do you get the best out of everyone, regardless of their role? Here’s the recipe:

The Universal Truths of Hiring

Mastering the art of hiring is no easy task, but there are tried-and-true practices, as well as modern technology to make the process a lot less strenuous. Across all levels—from executives to hourly workers—finding the right fit requires strategy and precision. For example, leveraging AI tools can simplify your hiring efforts by creating targeted job descriptions to help you wade through extensive piles of resumes and applications.

At Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, we use an AI software called Paradox to hire management and staff in our restaurants. This conversational recruiting platform automates up to 99 percent of the hiring process and saves us hours every day while delivering a truly frictionless candidate experience.

By tailoring your approach to each role, you can attract high-quality candidates who align with your company’s values and needs. Both interviews and skill assessments can help you determine if candidates are the right fit—both in skill and temperament. Remember, great hiring isn’t just about filling positions, it’s about laying the foundation for long-term success.

So, once we find the right people for the necessary roles, how do we retain them while steering the ship toward optimal outcomes?

Clear Communication: The Base Layer

In 2016, writer David Grossman published a study with The Society of Human Resource Management titled, “The Cost of Poor Communication.” Grossman surveyed 400 companies with 100,000 or more employees and found that poor communication can cause a company of that size to lose an average of $62.4 million per year. According to other pieces of research in the study, smaller brands stand to lose even more by comparison.

Think of communication as the foundation of your operation. Holding weekly meetings and having one-on-one time between supervisors and employees are two highly effective ways of ensuring teams are on the same page. But it’s not a one-way street, creating channels for open feedback empowers employees to voice ideas and concerns. Personalizing communication, holding regular meetings and having an open-door policy builds trust and fosters a culture where everyone feels heard.

Recognition and Reward: Sprinkle Generously

What is the biggest motivating incentive you can offer an employee? If you guessed anything other than money, you might just have too much of it. This is another universal truth. An empirical research study conducted by researchers at the University of Chicago found that a raise in the minimum wage generated higher productivity among employees. Offering your workers and executives monetary rewards and regular raises will incentivize hard work while increasing productivity and company loyalty.

As effective as bonuses and raises are on employee productivity and retention, there’s a second strategy that works well in conjunction. If cash is the cake, then verbal recognition is the icing. How many times have you heard someone refer to their job as “thankless?”

From a dishwasher staying late to a senior executive landing a big partnership, recognizing achievements and celebrating those who go above and beyond across the board is essential. Publicly celebrating successes and aligning rewards with individual preferences can turn everyday efforts into exceptional performance. Pro tip: it doesn’t always have to be big. Even a sincere “thank you” goes a long way.

Growth Opportunities: The Secret Sauce

What happens when all that praise doesn’t translate to opportunity? In the eyes of most people, praise becomes nothing more than empty words if there is no actionable growth. Everyone has a hunger for advancement, whether it’s an executive refining leadership skills or a line cook mastering a new recipe.

There are several reasons why an employee desires to climb the ladder. Maybe the employee seeks a new challenge with their role after mastering the current skill set. Perhaps they feel less trusted than their colleagues which results in a disconnect and has negative effects on their work. Either way, growth opportunities drive those who care about their work to perform at their best level.

Personalized training programs and mentorship opportunities not only boost skill sets but also show your investment in their future. When employees feel their career matters, they’ll bring more to the table.

Tailored Strategies: The Final Touch

This strategy is simple but can often be overlooked. Every employee is different. They have different skills, different needs and different plans for the future. “One-size-fits-all” doesn’t cut it when it comes to training and growth.

If you want your employees and business to be successful, then you have to tailor training, responsibilities and growth to each individual employee. At Bobby’s Burgers, we host franchisees and their teams in our flagship restaurant in the SouthPark neighborhood of Charlotte so they have hands-on experience crafting our recipes developed directly from chef Bobby Flay that set us apart from the competition.

Executives thrive on clear alignment with company vision and strategic empowerment. Mid-level managers need leadership development and team-building tools. Hourly workers flourish with flexibility, immediate recognition and visible paths for advancement. Meeting people where they are isn’t just kind, it’s smart.

The Cost of Substandard Leadership: A Recipe for Disaster

Poor leadership can create an unfavorable work environment, leading to low morale, decreased productivity and high turnover rates. Employees who feel undervalued or unsupported will have no loyalty and are unlikely to stick around. Experiencing frequent turnover further disrupts team dynamics while driving up hiring costs. Turnover is not cheap and is usually a byproduct of substandard leadership.

The Take-Out

Creating a thriving workplace requires more than just a good plan, it demands commitment to every layer of your organization. When you invest in your people—from the boardroom to the makeline—you’re not just building a team, you’re building the backbone of success. By fostering communication, celebrating achievements, encouraging growth and promoting inclusion, you’ll find that your entire operation becomes greater than the sum of its parts.

Michael McGill is the resident of Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, the Unbeatable Burger Experience co-founded by renowned chef Bobby Flay. As a reflection of his successful 40-plus-year career in the restaurant industry, Flay has handcrafted every ingredient and menu item to create both a craveable and approachable Bobby Flay dining experience. Backed by a team of veterans in the restaurant industry, Bobby’s Burgers offers tailored support from experts to ensure that every location has the highest-quality burger experience.