The key to leveraging technology effectively in hospitality is to play to its strengths. And a good way to operationalize this mindset is to treat any platform decision in the same way you would think about candidate selection, onboarding, and development for staff members. It’s a great way to identify digital friction points and uncover ways to make technology a more effective member of the team.

We all experience these friction points. At work, I’m always tweaking my personal “tech stack” to help me collaborate better and stay on top of to-dos. However, I’m quick to admit that integrating new technology into my life doesn’t always work out as intended.

Often these digital friction points are rooted in misunderstanding or lack of context, not a technology issue. Either the customer using the technology, or the staff assigned to take action based on the technology have a knowledge or expectation gap. In both cases, real humans didn’t know how to quickly and easily troubleshoot the technology.

Friction like this can arise when technology is leveraged with a “replacement mind-set.” Instead, think of technology as a part of the team.

Hire digital platforms like you would hire a new staff member.

In her TED Talk, Nadjia Yousif asks “What if we treated technology like a team member?” After interviewing professionals from multiple industries, including restaurants, she proposes that all technologies are added into company organizational charts.

This can help you identify important dynamics, like:

Are critical technologies reporting to the right person? Are any floating around without an owner, or possibly assigned to too many areas?

Are your technologies viewed as valuable team members? What would their performance review look like?

Are your staff stretched too thin by managing too many technologies? Perhaps the reporting structure needs to change as if they were direct reports?

Similar to how your team will develop emerging leaders, they can do the same for technologies. Or even identify when technologies reach “retirement age.”

By ensuring your team has a good relationship with the digital platforms, they will in turn help your customers do the same.

Optimize digital experiences by focusing on the specific use cases

Perhaps you’ve launched a new digital platform and haven’t yet seen the efficiencies or outputs you expected. Before you start searching for a replacement, here are a few tips for getting the most out of what you already have in place.

Focus first on getting more out of the digital assets that are already deployed. It may seem easier to replace broken things than it is to fix them. However, with digital assets or systems the “breakage” often lies not with the software, but in the implementation, and if implementation is the problem, buying a new system won’t provide a solution. Certainly, I’m not advocating for keeping antiquated tech, but with your newer systems, how has rollout, adoption, and upskilling been managed? This part of the process requires as much care as the technology itself to avoid your staff utilizing workarounds that can negatively impact the intended customer benefits.

Be careful that digital experiences don’t produce MORE work for team members: Even if implementation is strong, it’s important to pre-test the new experience with your staff via a limited roll-out or a test location. You can do this in-house by creating scenarios to test that push the limits of the tech to see how that trickles down to the staff. For example, if digital orders don’t offer robust customization options, team members might have to stop their workflow to troubleshoot requests that the customer can’t accomplish digitally. This allows you to either adjust the tech before a broader launch or create standard work-arounds for staff to use when they experience a problem.

Digital enhancements are not one size fits all for customers. At a fast-food or quick-serve restaurant, a digital-first experience may help provide faster service, but some diners want to savor the experience and interact with the staff—a speedier meal is not their goal. The interactions these customers have with servers at your restaurant might play a key role in their day; for example, helping to fight loneliness. How can you create moments in your restaurants for connection? That’s exactly what Dutch grocer Jumbo is doing by creating “chat checkouts,” which are designated locations where people can stop for a friendly conversation.

Technology is a tool, not an end in itself. If existing technology isn’t working out, first check how it’s being implemented and maintained—replicating poor implementation with a new technology won’t produce different results. Remember, customers aren’t doing business with you for your technology; they’re there for the experience you provide. So, as companies in the hospitality industry review their digital strategies, make sure technology helps enhance the experience that customers desire and the ability of team members to serve them.

Tricia Houston is vice president of discovery and design at the strategic consultancy and market research firm, KS&R. Houston previously founded The ExperienceBuilt Group (EBG), where she led initiatives to reimagine processes, enhance services, and work directly with frontline employees on training and development.