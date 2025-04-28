In 2024, QSRs relied heavily on discounts and value menus to attract customers grappling with rising costs. While these strategies succeeded in maintaining traffic, they failed to build long-term loyalty. Now, as consumer spending and QSR traffic rise, and as there are more alternatives for that same wallet, customer expectations are shifting.

Customers seek dining experiences that feel intentional, rewarding, and personal. It’s the difference between a meal that merely meets expectations and one that delights with thoughtful service, memorable menu options, or an environment that makes people want to come back again and again.

For QSRs, the playbook has changed. Yesterday’s strategies no longer suffice, and brands that fail to adapt risk losing relevance and a loyal customer base. Evolving expectations demand bold, refreshed approaches to building loyalty and engagement.

Why the value of a price-driven menu is limited

Discounting and value menus serve a purpose, drawing price-conscious customers to QSRs when eating out may be more difficult due to economic conditions. But price alone isn’t enough to sustain loyalty. With fast-casual restaurants offering elevated experiences at similar price points, customers now have more choices than ever while still being able to be cost conscious.

Price-driven strategies also miss the mark when it comes to long-term loyalty programs. Customers who are motivated solely by discounts are less likely to engage with apps or loyalty systems, undermining opportunities to build meaningful connections.

In 2025, customers are ready to spend and their preferences are changing. True value now includes personalized service, inviting environments, and experiences that foster meaningful connections. To stay competitive, QSRs must expand beyond price as the sole lever for customer engagement.

What it will take to build QSR loyalty in 2025

The path to loyalty in 2025 lies in delivering intentional experiences that cater to customers’ evolving expectations. Successful brands will focus on creativity, connection, and technology to set themselves apart.

1. Eliminate friction and chaos from in-person dining

The in-person experience is still a critical touchpoint for QSRs. Customers who choose to dine in should have a smooth, intuitive, and convenient experience. Long lines, crowded pickup areas, or confusing layouts can frustrate customers and influence where they choose to eat next.

Technology can help minimize these pain points. Kiosks enable faster ordering, while dedicated areas for mobile pickups reduce congestion and streamline the flow of service. Strategic layouts that prioritize both efficiency and comfort create an environment where customers feel their time and patronage is respected.

Actionable focus: Redesign in-store layouts to eliminate friction in the customer journey. Use strategically-placed kiosks to speed up ordering and designate clear areas for mobile pickups to make in-person visits smooth and hassle-free.

Fresh interactions turn routine visits into memorable moments

Customers appreciate consistency, but a lack of novelty can cause even loyal customers to lose interest. Seasonal menu items, bold flavors, and creative and personalized loyalty rewards are key. Limited-time offerings, when integrated with personalized app promotions, can also help make each visit feel fresh and exciting.

In-store touchpoints reinforce these experiences. QR codes on tables, digital menu boards, and app-exclusive perks encourage customers to explore new menu items or unlock loyalty rewards in real time. These interactions bridge the gap between the physical and digital experience, driving deeper customer engagement.

Actionable focus: Use in-store prompts like QR codes or digital screens to encourage app engagement. Pair seasonal menu updates with personalized loyalty perks to create a dynamic experience that keeps customers excited and engaged.

3. Promotions rooted in shared moments resonate better

Promotions tied to meaningful events help customers feel emotionally connected to a brand. Aligning offers with local sports victories, holidays, or cultural milestones can create shared excitement that resonates with customers. These shared moments build a sense of community and make QSRs feel like more than just a transactional experience.

Local icons and personalities strengthen brand connections, while customer insights make promotions more relevant. Data from past purchases, ordering habits, and engagement trends helps brands deliver messaging that feels more personal and timely. And as always, in-store promotions that complement app-exclusive offers ensure both physical and digital touchpoints work seamlessly together. For example, featuring a local celebrity or team on in-store displays ties the brand to the local community while extending app campaigns into the physical space.

Actionable focus: Use promotions to connect your brand to meaningful local or cultural events, such as community traditions or sports celebrations. In-store signage, themed campaigns, and app-exclusive rewards should work together to create a cohesive and memorable experience.

Value must evolve to keep customers coming back

Price still matters, but customers now expect more from their dining experiences. QSRs that succeed in 2025 will focus on creating value that connects physical and digital touchpoints, ensuring they work together seamlessly. This integration builds trust and keeps customers engaged, making every visit feel intentional and rewarding.

QSRs that embrace these shifts will strengthen relationships with their customers and stand out in a competitive industry. This is the time to adapt, innovate, and create experiences that turn occasional visits into lasting loyalty.

Hope Neiman is the Chief Marketing Officer of Tillster, a leading global player in the burgeoning restaurant technology space.