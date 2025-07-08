Wendy’s is on the hunt for a new CEO.

The company announced Tuesday that former leader Kirk Tanner will officially leave on July 18 to become CEO of The Hershey Company. CFO Ken Cook will serve as interim CEO as Wendy’s searches for Tanner’s replacement.

“It has been a privilege to lead Wendy’s, an iconic brand, and I leave with a sense of gratitude for our employees and franchisees who make the Company a truly special place,” Tanner said in a statement. “The brand is of the highest quality in the quick service restaurant industry, and I believe there is tremendous growth potential ahead for all Wendy’s stakeholders.”

Tanner served in the role for just a year and a half, replacing Todd Penegor, who is now CEO of Papa Johns.

In his short time, he made big promises. During Investor Day in March, Wendy’s announced strategies to add 1,000 net new restaurants globally by 2028. That’s in addition to $17.5 billion to $18 billion in global system sales (up from $14.5 billion) and $650 million to $700 million in adjusted EBITDA (up from $544 million). Beyond that, the chain said it wanted a long-term algorithm of 3 to 4 percent net unit growth, 5 to 6 percent system sales growth, and 7 to 8 percent adjusted EBITDA growth.

Early into his tenure, Wendy’s also unveiled plans for a $100 million investment in breakfast and the digital business, including plans to enhance mobile pay and loyalty capabilities and upgrade digital menu boards. Additionally, the burger giant significantly expanded its drive-thru AI test to hundreds of locations.

U.S. same-store sales fell 2.8 percent in Q1, driven by adverse weather in January and February, and guests concerned about their wallets, which continued through March.

“Our senior leadership team has established a very clear strategic blueprint for growth and is already beginning to execute on this strategy,” Art Winkleblack, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “We are grateful to Ken for accepting the role of interim CEO and have the utmost confidence in him and the senior leadership team to lead the Company and to continue to execute on our growth plan.”

Before joining Wendy’s, Cook spent 20 years at UPS, most recently serving as head of financial planning and analysis. Prior to that, he served as CFO for the U.S. segment of UPS.

“I look forward to executing on the strategic priorities we shared at our Investor Day: providing fresh, famous food, delivering an exceptional customer experience, and accelerating global net unit growth,” Cook said in a statement. “We have a strong team and the right strategy in place to create value for our customers, franchisees, employees and shareholders.”

In other leadership news, Wendy’s said Bradley G. Peltz was elected to serve as a board member and replaced Matthew H. Peltz, who resigned from the board, effective today, to devote more time to other commitments.