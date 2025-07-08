The first bagel bakery in Los Angeles, Western Bagel opened its doors in 1947.

David Ustin worked in the New York City bagel scene from 9 years old, and moved to California in 1946 with his wife. After realizing that the West Coast had no bagel options, he took it upon himself to enlighten Angelenos.

78 years later, the brand is still going strong. David’s son, Steve, is now sitting president and CEO.

Like his father and grandfather, Jeff Ustin has never worked a non-bagel-related job. “I grew up in this business, I worked my way up, and that’s all I know,” Jeff says. From sweeping the store’s floors during the summers off school to running the sales division to year 15 as VP, he has learned everything from the bottom up.

One highlight is working closely with his family members. “I’m fortunate enough that I get to work with my dad every day; nothing can beat that. I worked with my grandfather, who passed in 1997, but I worked with him when I was in high school,” he says.

Jeff’s two college-age children have already joined the family business, working in the summers. “It’s nice to be in a family business where you know everybody’s name and you know everything about everybody. It’s different than corporate America, and I value that.”

As a union bagel baker in New York, Jeff says David “had a vision to come out here [to California], and be the first bagel bakery in Los Angeles. So, we’ll always have that title—no one can take that from us!”

In 1947, David curated his own formula, opting for a chewier dough. The brand now refers to his original recipe as “the Bagel that won the West.” In comparison to the heavy and dense New York bagels that David grew up making, Western Bagel’s signature concoction has an outer crust that reveals a soft and chewy interior. Jeff refers to the West Coast bagel as “a New York bagel with an LA touch, the best of both coasts.”

The first unit opened on Pico Avenue, and treated customers to fresh and fluffy bagels for 11 years until it relocated to Van Nuys, California. The Van Nuys location, still open today, is attached to one of the brand’s two factories, and faces streetside, serving bagels 24/7, 365 days a year.

Western Bagel has 10 retail stores across the Los Angeles area, but the brand also sells its bagels wholesale, in grocery chains, supermarkets, mom-and-pop shops, and restaurants. The popularity of the bagels has also led some of the stores to shift from smaller, to-go heavy shops to offering more seating, such as the Woodland Hills location, which seats around 35 guests for dine-in.

The wholesale division of the brand began in the 1970s, selling to the now-defunct Alpha Beta supermarket chain, which then grew to having products in Ralphs, Vons, Stater Bros. Markets, Walmart, Smart and Finals, and Whole Foods across the U.S. Jeff says a majority of the bagel production is for co-packing for private label business throughout the country.

One may wonder how 75 years of bagel-baking tradition melds with the trend-setting food scene of Los Angeles. Western Bagel doesn’t offer twisted rainbow dough or Instagrammable sprinkle-topped treats, but instead has chosen to hone in on its tried-and-true classics.

“We’re always revamping our menu, adding different sandwiches or different meats, improving the quality of stuff that we use, like using cage-free, higher-quality, organic eggs,” Jeff says. “We stick with the classic menu and try to keep improving on that.”

A recent shift has been the addition of a social media team. He says, laughing, “My 22-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son tell me ‘you gotta get on Instagram and TikTok,’ because that’s how you get the younger generation.”

Amid the millions of breakfast spots in L.A., Western Bagel’s reputation of being a well-known and high-quality establishment keeps guests coming back for their daily morning meal. “We’re consistent, we use the top ingredients, we’re not going to cut costs just to make a dollar, that’s just not how we’re built,” Jeff says. “There’s a lot of new competition out here, and we’ve held firm and stood our ground, and we believe in ourselves, our product, and our employees.”

With both lineage and brand history heavily ingrained within Los Angeles, Western Bagel makes an effort to give back to the lesser privileged populations. At the end of the day, leftover bagels are given to shelters, charities, and food banks. They also continually donate to nearby churches and temples. “We want to help, and that will always be who we are as a family and a business,” Jeff says.

When Jeff began working full-time in 1996, the brand was at seven stores. Over his almost 30 years with Western Bagel, three new stores have been added. He says they have tried out new forms of expansion, such as a ghost kitchen, which didn’t align with the brand’s focus on in-person connection.

“We’re always looking to try different things, but we want to make sure it’s an A+ location. It’s gotta be the right spot, the right time, the right location,” he says. “We definitely want to grow our business, and that’s our plan going forward—to add more retail stores, keep expanding our wholesale business, and keep growing.”

With upgraded manufacturing machinery at their factories, Jeff says opening new retail stores is on the horizon, probably in 2026 or 2027. He hints as well that Western Bagel will be opening a factory outside of California at some point in the future. “We continue to want to grow, but we want to do it the right way. We’ve been around and are established and we plan to be around, and my daughter Kodie and my son David, I hope they will come in the business and take it over, and that’s the plan. That’s the long-term goal.”

As a fourth-generation bagel baker and third-generation Western Bagel team member, Jeff Ustin says his experience in the business has been beyond rewarding. “My dad is my hero and my mentor; it’s second to none. We have family members that work here and we have long-term employees that have been here longer than I’ve been alive, and I’m 48!”

“My father and my grandfather taught me that you’re only as good as your employees — you treat them with respect and they treat you with respect—we know everyone’s names, we know about them and their families. The word gets around that we are not just a company trying to make a buck, we are here to support families and the community.”