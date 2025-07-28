Just about a year ago, on a trip to New York City, Tim Sweetman and his wife made a pitstop for some “work research.” Having read Danny Meyer’s famed 2006 bestseller “Setting the Table,” Sweetman, a Chick-fil-A owner-operator out of Millsboro, Delaware, felt he had to visit one of the Union Square Hospitality luminary’s spots. He picked the nine-time James Beard Award-winning Flatiron District landmark Gramercy Tavern.

Sweetman, who grew up working in Chick-fil-A malls and opened his restaurant in April 2018, had never been to a Michelin-Starred eatery. But it wasn’t only a leisure trip; Sweetman planned to take mental notes.

In the back of his mind was a presentation from former Chick-fil-A CEO and current chairman Dan Cathy—the second top executive in the brand’s history, following his father, Truett, and before Dan’s son, Andrew, took over in 2021.

Dan that day shared thoughts with operators on how to elevate the dining room. He had an anecdote of making sure, whenever somebody asked for a refill, you put a napkin down underneath their drink. It might seem subtle and hard to gauge if customers noticed, yet it’s precisely the kind of granular detail, Dan explained, separating Chick-fil-A from the parameters of “typical fast food.” Sweetman, to this day, trains team members to do so.

Sweetman was taken by what he observed at Gramercy Tavern. “The thing that struck me the most is, you go through this whole process of eating some of the most incredible food you’ve ever eaten, drinking incredible drinks, and having this incredible service, and get to the end and go, ‘there’s no way this could be any better,’” he says.

But then, a server came over and dropped off a small “sweet bite” of chocolate and brought a loaf of breakfast bread they could take and eat the next morning.

And this reminded Sweetman of Dan’s presentation. One of the quick-service category’s historic principles, and undeniably a Chick-fil-A one rooting nearly 80 years in history, is the idea of translating high-level experiences into something accessible.

So going back to his teenage years roaming the mall Chick-fil-A, Sweetman remembers employees standing by with a sample. “I thought, man, sampling is such a powerful way in QSR to get people to try a full product,” he says. “There’s nothing better. You can’t taste plastic, or paper, in terms of coupons. You can’t eat those. But you can try a piece of chicken.”

Sweetman and his team began cutting up brownies in the back of the house and placing toothpicks in them. When they’d see a family nearing the end of their meal, they’d walk over and set the “sweet bite” down for a meal capper. “It costs so little to do something like that,” Sweetman says. “And the surprise at the end of the meal with the family and kids—they’re blown away.”

Sweetman’s Millsboro Chick-fil-A has been doing this ever since he got back from the Big Apple. He says they saw a roughly 20 percent increase in brownies sold per month as a result.

However, more than an uptick in volume, it’s accomplished a couple of things. Firstly, Sweetman says, it’s proved to be a retention play. The gesture made dining at the restaurant that much more personal. Customers get to know the store and employees on a deeper, less-transactional level.

And flipped, Sweetman says, it further emphasized to his employees how Chick-fil-A wants to treat people. What it often calls, “second-mile service.”

Sweetman references Will Guidara’s “Unreasonable Hospitality” as a guide here as well. The larger premise of the former Make It Nice hospitality group (Eleven Madison Park, No Mad) co-owner’s vision was to empower employees to provide surprise-and-delight moments of service. There are a lot of ideas in Guidara’s book, Sweetman says, he likely couldn’t emulate at scale given he serves thousands of people every day, six days a week.

For instance, he was standing in the dining room recently and saw a grandmother, mom, and young boy sitting down. A team member walked over and dropped off a plush cow. For simple inventory and cost purposes, it’s something that couldn’t happen each and every time arrives.

The brownies, though? “Those have been the winner,” Sweetman says. “And people love it. It’s been a lot of fun.”

This experience was hardly a one-off for Sweetman. His holistic take on hospitality is that it elevates not only the people receiving it, but also those who give it. Sweetman prescribes to one of entrepreneur couple John and Ashley Marsh’s sayings of, “hospitality is thinking about somebody before they arrive.” Even in QSR, Sweetman says, this can be the case.

A while back, he devised a “secret area” behind the play place called the “Sunshine Shop.”

“Difficult to say, but cool to write,” Sweetman jokes.

It’s a floor-to-ceiling shelf stocked with all sorts of items, from birthday to anniversary cards to diapers, wipes, and Chick-fil-A swag. It’s a constantly cataloguing room of random things employees feel a customer might ask for at some point. Picture a dining room hostess overhearing a family say, “we forgot the sunscreen,” and running to the back to grab some and carry it over. “You name it, we have it ready and prepared,” Sweetman says.

Once, a teenager arrived with his parents wearing a Chick-fil-A bucket hat. Employees went into the Sunshine Room and picked cows and keychains and wrote a note, packaged it in a box, and handed it to the customer. “His parents were sitting there like, what’s going on? And he went crazy,” Sweetman says.

Employees all have a key and access. They’re empowered, “Unreasonable Hospitality” style, to go inside and select whatever they feel might provide elevated service. It gets refilled regularly and added to as ideas pop up and inspiration stems from listening to guests.

“Who are our customers? And put yourself in the place of that customer and ask, how would I like to be treated?” Sweetman says. “What does a surprise and delight moment, a wow moment, look like? And then go execute on that.”

Sweetman’s restaurant offers mouthwash in bathrooms and, inspired by Buc-ee’s dog-relief areas, usually accompanied, as is often the case for the C-store brand, with some offbeat branding, built its own for diners who might be traveling with pets.

“[These kinds of things] transform customer experience,” Sweetman says. “It transforms the team. People are always asking about that—how do you retain employees? How do I keep people? How do I find good employees. I’m telling you, the great employees who are out there, they love doing this stuff.”

“And it gets addictive, and they want to keep doing it over and over again,” he adds. “It’s addictive to me. It’s the most fun I think I’ve had running a restaurant in a really long time—getting creative on hospitality and providing it this way.”

Sweetman hears stories around the system on how other owner-operators deliver hospitality. Chick-fil-A’s fleet has always been designed to place levers into the hands of in-store leaders. It’s why the deliberation process is so curated (it’s easier to get into Harvard than get a Chick-fil-A). Owner-operators start with brand experience and can only expand after they’ve seen success. That focused approach encourages Chick-fil-A leaders to give back to local communities and embed themselves into their markets and consumer bases.

Sweetman has seen everything from being intentional with fresh flowers to operators giving special coins to veterans. “It really is good business,” he says. “It often feels like, do I really want to spend money on that and is there really a ROI, I’m not sure? There absolutely is. Even if it’s just a retention play. It totally makes sense to gain people. And for us, we spoil people.”

Operational excellence has to serve as the foundation of customer service.

Hospitality through lessons

Sweetman, who is 35 years old, began his road to the owner-operator level under Michael Edmonds. Edmonds, a Chick-fil-A team member since 1986 and owner-operator starting in 1992, directs a couple of Annapolis, Maryland, stores and one in Edgewater. Sweetman worked for Edmonds in high school before leaving for college, where he thought he might pursue a calling in pastoral ministry. It turned out to not be his path, which brought him back to Edmonds and Chick-fil-A in 2015.

Sweetman spent a couple of years there before being selected at the end of 2017 to become an owner-operator and open the Millsboro store the following April.

These past seven years, he says, have been “life changing and life shaping.” But it wasn’t always a linear ride. Just as he learned a lesson in hospitality from a Michelin-Starred icon, Sweetman received the same education during the COVID era from a local couple.

The pandemic, while Chick-fil-A surged from a sales standpoint thanks to its drive-thrus, things felt like they got off track a bit, Sweetman says. At least for him personally. The reality of closing dining rooms and shifting to drive-thru-only cut off one of the brand’s direct hospitality lifelines at the source. The sheer volume that flowed outside forced innovation, from dual lanes to checkpoints, and many other changes. At times, though, it felt less like what Sweetman had gotten into the business for and more of “processing car mode.”

This was a common point in QSR over that rebound. Chipotle, for example, reverted to a “Project Square One” initiative to recalibrate in-store experience after the industry’s digital rush pulled it too far in the transactional direction.

The aforementioned couple would show up to Sweetman’s Chick-fil-A once a week and complain about the fries being undercooked. Eventually, they wrote him a terse letter. Normally, Sweetman says, his response would have been, “I’m here to serve the customers. I’m here to listen.” But, he says, he had gotten out of practice. Sweetman was focused on serving throngs of customers as fast as possible. It was more like a factory.

Sweetman got to a point where he wrote back and said he couldn’t serve them, and suggested they eat elsewhere.

A few weeks later, Sweetman stood in the dining room when a woman turned to him and read his name tag. “I quickly realized in that moment this was the couple,” Sweetman recalls.

They dressed him down, showed him the email, and Sweetman became frustrated and left. “I said, ‘listen, I don’t want to talk about this anymore.’ I got up and walked to the back,” he says. “I remember going through the swinging door, walking to the kitchen, and I could see somebody pulling up some hot, fresh fries, and I realized I had lost my love for the customers that we were serving. We treat them as guests. I had forgotten why we do what we do.”

Sweetman later wrote an essay titled, “Spiritual Visions of Waffle Fries.” As he explains it, he suddenly found perspective. Sweetman returned to the dining room and sat across the table. They spoke for 90 minutes. Sweetman figured out how to cook the fries to their expectation. Now, the couple shows up two to three times per week. They’ve gotten to know each other well over the years.

Sweetman also found out they were big baseball fans—Baltimore Orioles—and collectors of the miniature bats you see at minor league games. They were missing one. Sweetman pulled up eBay that night, found it, and expedited delivery so he could bring it to the restaurant. The next time he saw them, Sweetman handed the bat over and the wife started to cry.

“It was just kind of a full-circle moment,” Sweetman says. “This is what it’s all about. … It was sort of the reawakening for me post-COVID. I went, man, I got to lean back in and do this right. That kind of perspective has radically changed my business and enjoyment of doing it.”

Sweetman says lessons in hospitality are everywhere. It takes humility, listening, and acceptance to see them. He’s a fan of Marcus Buckingham’s work around “love” being the key to career success. The difference in, say, how the DMV might create “loving designs” versus the way a well-run restaurant might.

“How can we change the game?” Sweetman says. “How can we be leaders in the game? And this, of course, is built on a foundation of operational excellence. You can’t do these surprise and delights if the food is incorrect. You can’t do these surprise and delights if the food isn’t hot or if the order is incorrect or the restaurant is dirty. It’s all built on the foundation of operational excellence. So when you pull onto the lot, you’re not necessarily thinking about I’m about to get a great experience, but we’re preparing you for that moment.”

Each morning, Sweetman walks around the restaurant outside picking up trash (his employees even recently made a video of him doing so). He checks on the landscape and invests in the circular approach. This includes everything from cleanliness to décor to the type of talent he hires. It has to be a place people want to come to and employees want to work.

“You want to set that environment,” Sweetman says. “I’m doing that before any guest gets here. And everybody on the team is doing the exact same thing.”