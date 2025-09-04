Graeter’s Ice Cream knows exactly what it is and what it isn’t. More than a century after it was founded, the family-owned brand is still focused on winning by staying in its lane.

Graeter’s operates about 60 shops across nine states, in cities like Chicago, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. Most stores sit within 100 miles of Cincinnati, where the brand was born. You can still find Graeter’s outside the Midwest, but only in the grocery aisle.

When it comes to the brick-and-mortar ice cream shops, which drive over 70 percent of the company’s total revenue, Graeter’s isn’t chasing rapid expansion or fixated on unit count. The entire network is corporately owned, with no franchising, no licensing, and no pressure to plant flags just for growth’s sake.

“We are not looking to be a coast-to-coast ice cream brand. We couldn’t do that and remain who we are,” says CEO Richard Graeter. “We make ice cream at our own factory. Every drop is made by us, two and a half gallons at a time. Most of that is sold in stores we own and operate. So, our tradition is making small-batch ice cream and opening new stores to bring it to more families. That’s still who we are 155 years later.”

Right now, the brand sees opportunity in Indianapolis, a Midwest market it views as a natural fit. Graeter’s already has a few stores there and believes the city could support around a dozen. But growth will follow a measured pace and reflect the brand’s focus on building experiences—not just outlets. That’s evident in the stores themselves.

Unlike the grab-and-go layouts common in the category, Graeter’s shops are typically 2,500–3,000 square feet, with some as large as 5,000. These are meant as places to linger with friends and family, not just rush through a line.

“Most ice cream stores are pretty cheap to open,” Graeter says. “They’re little shotgun affairs, maybe 1,000 square feet. A Graeter’s store is usually at least twice that size, sometimes three or four times. For the biggest, it could take $3 million to build. Most ice cream stores are a tenth of that.”

That investment-first mindset extends to the product. Graeter says there’s a clear parallel between how the company builds its stores and how it makes its ice cream: no cutting corners, even as costs rise and the economy shifts. Being family-owned means no private equity, no quarterly earnings pressures—and that independence, he believes, keeps them grounded.

Graeter says the moment many ice cream brands decide to scale is when the product starts to slip. To increase output and cut costs, they move production to large co-packers. Graeter’s has done the opposite. Its new plant uses 41 small-batch machines, each producing just two and a half gallons at a time—the same method it’s used for generations. It’s labor-intensive and limits growth speed. But that’s the point.

Graeter jokes that no one else is “crazy enough” to make ice cream this way, but says the results speak for themselves. The process prevents excess air from being whipped in, creating a denser, creamier pint you can feel the difference in. Many competitors, he adds, can’t legally call their product “ice cream” because it contains too little butterfat or too much air, and must be labeled as “frozen dessert.”

For Graeter’s, staying small is the strategy. The brand won’t overhaul its model or chase new revenue streams if it means sacrificing what makes it special. That long-game approach resonates with another Ohio-based brand: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. Founded in 1945 in Youngstown, the company has scaled significantly while staying grounded in the same core mindset.

Handel’s Ice Cream was founded in 1945.

CEO Jennifer Schuler says one of the brand’s most rewarding discoveries was finding founder Alice Handel’s handwritten recipe notebooks. What they found wasn’t just a list of ingredients. It was a mission statement in its own right.

“She would write things down in her notes like ‘don’t be stingy’ when talking about adding pistachios to the pistachio ice cream,” Schuler says. “The whole team totally cracked up when we found that, because one of the tag lines we use now is ‘we never skimp.’ We are very generous with our portions, and it all goes back to what she imbued into the brand way back then.”

Handel’s has grown to around 160 locations across 15 states, but still makes ice cream fresh daily in-store. It uses milk within a week of production and handcrafts each batch on-site. Generous mix-ins—whole pistachios, brownie chunks, cherries—ensure every scoop is balanced. That attention to detail drives repeat visits and, Schuler notes, strong unit-level performance.

“I think the proof is in the pudding,” she says. “If you look at the AUV score of Handel’s and you compare it to other ice cream franchises out there, you’ll see that we’re beating them by two and sometimes three times the sales volume of the players who are manufacturing off site.”

Guest experience is another priority. Team members are trained to walk customers through the 48 daily flavors, offering recommendations and guidance. Schuler calls it a “sommelier-like” model designed to turn a purchase into a memory. And when it comes to flavor innovation, she says everything starts with brand alignment. Macro trends are considered, but always filtered through Handel’s identity and values.

Lately, the focus has been on “retro, nostalgic flavors” that create emotional connections and spark multi-generational memories. Recent limited-time offerings include Sticky Fingers (peanut butter ice cream with chocolate brownie pieces and a caramel swirl), and Frosted Animal Cookie (a pale pink, cake-flavored base with vanilla frosting and animal cookie crumbles).

When she joined Handel’s last year, Schuler noticed that new flavor development had come to a halt. She saw that as a problem. The “joy of ice cream” and the “excitement of new flavors,” she says, are what energize the brand—and what inspired many franchisees to get into the business in the first place. In response, she’s formalizing the flavor submission process and building an internal testing system to ensure new launches meet Handel’s standards while keeping innovation at the forefront. A key part of that strategy moving forward is leveraging input from the franchisee community

“We get over 100 flavor ideas every year directly from our franchisees,” Schuler says. “When they’re making ice cream from scratch in the store every day, there’s just a lot of discovery and innovation that happens.”