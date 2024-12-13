My journey in the restaurant industry started with washing dishes at a local Clam Jumper on the West Coast. That first job gave me the foundation I needed, allowing me to climb the ladder from various hourly roles to executive positions. Along the way, I’ve been fortunate to build strong teams that have played a significant role in the success of every brand I’ve worked with. At Hopdoddy Burger Bar, I was proud to help expand the brand to multiple locations as COO. My time as a Master Franchisee at Pieology taught me a lot about driving growth through unit sales. And my 26 years at Clam Jumper, where I went from dishwasher to Vice President, really speaks to my dedication and ability to adapt.

Now, as president of Rusty Taco, my focus is on revitalizing the brand and making sure we stand out in the market. It’s a big challenge, but I’m excited about it. My goal is to open 20 stores a year and put Rusty Taco on the map as one of the top Mexican limited-service chains in the country.

One of the best career moves I made was joining Hopdoddy Burger Bar, where I was able to scale the brand from 15 to 48 locations. That experience sharpened my skills in operational excellence, development, and market positioning, which are all things I carry with me into my role at Rusty Taco. I’m also inspired by leaders like Scott McIntosh, who taught me the importance of paying attention to the little things, whether it’s people, restaurants, or food.

When it comes to business, my motto is “Does it taco?” I’m always looking for new things to stuff into a taco! But more seriously, I’m passionate about people and processes. I believe in finding the right people for the right roles and then surrounding them with solid processes because “people drive process, and process drives results.” For me, it’s not just about the food—it’s about having the right teams in place.

In business, I always try to understand a situation before seeking to be understood. I believe that with enough time, energy, and focus, almost anything can be accomplished. My management style is rooted in servant leadership, and I’m constantly learning from the many great leaders out there. People describe me as serious, high-energy, passionate, and motivated. I give my team room to innovate by making sure their authority matches their responsibility—they manage their own lanes, but we’re all working towards the same goals.

At my core, I’m an operator, but I’ve learned a lot about finance, marketing, and supply chain over the years. We’ve adjusted our marketing strategy to focus more on social media, which is more important than ever. When it comes to training and retaining employees, it starts with hiring the right people and offering them competitive pay, the right tools, and clear objectives.

What do most people not know about you?

I have five kids, including identical twin boys who are 20 and attend Texas A&M. My daughter was a coach for the CrossFit Games!

Guilty pleasure?

Ice cream—I don’t eat it often, but when I do, I destroy the lid and commit to finishing the whole container.

What are some of you interests outside of work?

Outside of work, I love surfing and CrossFit. My wife and I even founded a CrossFit gym in San Diego, and it’s something our whole family is passionate about.

How do you maintain a work-life balance?

Balancing life and work isn’t my thing. I think more about work-life integration, blending work and personal time as needed. My family understands that sometimes I work on weekends, and if I need personal time during the week, I make it work.