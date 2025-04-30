While the ordering rush outside the four walls was hardly a pandemic trigger, it did create lasting consumer habits. The National Restaurant Association’s latest 2025 Off-Premises Restaurant Trends Report showed nearly 75 percent of all traffic now happens off-premises—meaning nearly three out of four restaurant orders are taken to go. Off-premises dining today accounts for a larger share of sales for 58 percent of quick-service and 41 percent full-service operators compared with 2019.

This isn’t likely to abate, either. Two-thirds of Gen Z and millennials respondents—cohorts only becoming larger spenders in the restaurant marketplace—said takeout was essential to their lifestyle and roughly six in 10 were using takeout or drive-thru at least weekly. More than 60 percent said they were ordering off-premises more than a year ago.

Some more stats:

Mobile ordering was being used by 57 percent of adults, including 74 percent of millennials and 65 percent Gen Z. Older diners still preferred in-person ordering. Takeout was the most frequent off-premises option, followed by drive-thru and delivery.

The majority of urban customers said takeout or drive-thru was essential, while 67 percent of rural guests wished they had more options for takeout.

Sixty-five percent of quick-service operators said they now offer delivery, with many expecting curbside and dedicated takeout areas to be more common in 2025. Fewer full-service restaurants were offering off-premises services. However, they saw whitespace in doing so: 43 percent felt curbside was poised to grow, 31 percent anticipated more dedicated takeout counters, and 12 percent foresaw more drive-thru lanes.

Ninety-four percent of consumers said speed was critical, with more than nine in 10 citing customer service as a top priority. Three-quarters of delivery users noted they value tech-enabled ordering and payment.

North of 80 percent of customers said they were tapping deals like BOGO offers, combo meals, or real-time specials. With loyalty, 65 percent of drive-thru users and more than 60 percent of takeout and delivery diners said membership affected their restaurant choices.

Additionally, 90 percent of people said they’d order a greater variety of items if the food held on-premises quality during delivery (stressing the important of packaging), and more than half would pay more for premium packaging that supported quality during transport.

Sixty-seven percent were interested in bundled meals, 70 percent in meal kits, and 62 percent in subscriptions.

And with tech, half of Gen Z adults (50 percent) and millennials (52 percent) said they’d consider ordering from an AI-generated video assistant.

There were plenty of findings, but for this piece, we’ll focus on the drive-thru.

Drive-thru trends and findings

More than four in 10 adults surveyed by the Association said they used drive-thru at least once per week. Forty-two percent added they order food or beverages from one at the same rate, led by millennials (55 percent) and Gen Z adults (54 percent).

Younger adults were the most frequent drive-thru goers, with 13 percent of millennials and 12 percent of Gen Z adults claiming to use the drive thru at least once a day.

How often consumers order from a drive-thru

(at a restaurant, coffee shop, snack place, or deli)

Multiple times a day

All adults: 2 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 4 percent

Millennials (29–44): 4 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 1 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): Less than 0.5 percent

Urban consumers: 3 percent

Suburban consumers: 2 percent

Rural consumers: 1 percent

Daily

All adults: 5 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 8 percent

Millennials (29–44): 9 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 4 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 2 percent

Urban consumers: 8 percent

Suburban consumers: 5 percent

Rural consumers: 2 percent

Several times a week

All adults: 18 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 25 percent

Millennials (29–44): 22 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 20 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 8 percent

Urban consumers: 19 percent

Suburban consumers: 19 percent

Rural consumers: 15 percent

Once a week

All adults: 17 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 17 percent

Millennials (29–44): 19 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 16 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 16 percent

Urban consumers: 15 percent

Suburban consumers: 19 percent

Rural consumers: 13 percent

At least once a week

All adults: 42 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 54 percent

Millennials (29–44): 55 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 41 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 26 percent

Urban consumers: 47 percent

Suburban consumers: 44 percent

Rural consumers: 32 percent

Several times a month

All adults: 19 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 21 percent

Millennials (29–44): 19 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 19 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 18 percent

Urban consumers: 18 percent

Suburban consumers: 18 percent

Rural consumers: 21 percent

Once a month

All adults: 11 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 11 percent

Millennials (29–44): 8 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 13 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 13 percent

Urban consumers: 9 percent

Suburban consumers: 11 percent

Rural consumers: 16 percent

Once every few months

All adults: 11 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 7 percent

Millennials (29–44): 9 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 11 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 16 percent

Urban consumers: 8 percent

Suburban consumers: 13 percent

Rural consumers: 12 percent

Once or twice a year

All adults: 7 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 3 percent

Millennials (29–44): 4 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 6 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 12 percent

Urban consumers: 6 percent

Suburban consumers: 7 percent

Rural consumers: 9 percent

Never

All adults: 9 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 4 percent

Millennials (29–44): 5 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 10 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 15 percent

Urban consumers: 13 percent

Suburban consumers: 7 percent

Rural consumers: 9 percent

By and large, consumers were happy with their drive-thru experiences. Roughly nine in 10 said they were very or somewhat satisfied with eight of the nine drive-thru experience attributes. The exception was the cost of the food, which was still viewed positively by 77 percent of respondents. Gen Z was generally somewhat less satisfied than older guests with the drive-thru.

Percentage of customers who said they were very or somewhat satisfied with the following attributes of their most recent drive-thru order

How easy it was to order and pay for the food

All adults: 94 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 85 percent

Millennials (29–44): 93 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 97 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 98 percent

Urban consumers: 94 percent

Suburban consumers: 93 percent

Rural consumers: 95 percent

Overall food quality

All adults: 92 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 86 percent

Millennials (29–44): 93 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 93 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 95 percent

Urban consumers: 93 percent

Suburban consumers: 92 percent

Rural consumers: 91 percent

Temperature of the food

All adults: 90 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 83 percent

Millennials (29–44): 90 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 95 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 91 percent

Urban consumers: 93 percent

Suburban consumers: 89 percent

Rural consumers: 92 percent

Packaging that contained the food

All adults: 90 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 81 percent

Millennials (29–44): 90 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 94 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 94 percent

Urban consumers: 92 percent

Suburban consumers: 89 percent

Rural consumers: 93 percent

How convenient it was to get in and out of the restaurant area

All adults: 90 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 77 percent

Millennials (29–44): 90 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 96 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 96 percent

Urban consumers: 89 percent

Suburban consumers: 89 percent

Rural consumers: 94 percent

Customer service

All adults: 90 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 81 percent

Millennials (29–44): 89 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 93 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 95 percent

Urban consumers: 88 percent

Suburban consumers: 90 percent

Rural consumers: 92 percent

Amount of time it took to receive your order

All adults: 90 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 83 percent

Millennials (29–44): 88 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 94 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 92 percent

Urban consumers: 90 percent

Suburban consumers: 89 percent

Rural consumers: 90 percent

Accuracy of your order

All adults: 90 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 78 percent

Millennials (29–44): 90 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 94 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 94 percent

Urban consumers: 90 percent

Suburban consumers: 90 percent

Rural consumers: 88 percent

Cost of the food (including taxes and tips)

All adults: 77 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 68 percent

Millennials (29–44): 74 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 84 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 79 percent

Urban consumers: 79 percent

Suburban consumers: 76 percent

Rural consumers: 73 percent

Asked to identify areas they’d like to see drive-thru restaurants improve, the consensus rolled toward food quality and shorter wait times. Respondents also would like operators to better maintain food temperatures and make it more convenient to get in and out of the restaurant area.

Areas in which customers would like restaurants that offer drive-thru to improve

Improve the quality of the food

All adults: 46 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 49 percent

Millennials (29–44): 45 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 47 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 41 percent

Urban consumers: 46 percent

Suburban consumers: 45 percent

Rural consumers: 46 percent

Reduce the wait time to receive the order

All adults: 44 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 44 percent

Millennials (29–44): 38 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 45 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 51 percent

Urban consumers: 37 percent

Suburban consumers: 46 percent

Rural consumers: 50 percent

Maintain the proper temperature of the food

All adults: 39 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 28 percent

Millennials (29–44): 37 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 43 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 47 percent

Urban consumers: 38 percent

Suburban consumers: 39 percent

Rural consumers: 39 percent

Make it more convenient to get in and out of the restaurant area

All adults: 35 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 36 percent

Millennials (29–44): 34 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 34 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 36 percent

Urban consumers: 34 percent

Suburban consumers: 35 percent

Rural consumers: 36 percent

Improve the accuracy of orders

All adults: 32 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 38 percent

Millennials (29–44): 37 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 28 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 28 percent

Urban consumers: 35 percent

Suburban consumers: 33 percent

Rural consumers: 28 percent

Increase the variety of food options

All adults: 29 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 25 percent

Millennials (29–44): 26 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 32 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 30 percent

Urban consumers: 27 percent

Suburban consumers: 30 percent

Rural consumers: 27 percent

Make it easier to order and pay for the food

All adults: 28 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 28 percent

Millennials (29–44): 36 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 27 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 21 percent

Urban consumers: 32 percent

Suburban consumers: 24 percent

Rural consumers: 30 percent

Make it easier to customize orders

All adults: 27 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 24 percent

Millennials (29–44): 27 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 25 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 32 percent

Urban consumers: 24 percent

Suburban consumers: 28 percent

Rural consumers: 28 percent

Improve the packaging that contains the food

All adults: 15 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 21 percent

Millennials (29–44): 15 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 13 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 12 percent

Urban consumers: 23 percent

Suburban consumers: 12 percent

Rural consumers: 11 percent

As for what’s getting guests to the drive-thru, 81 percent said they’d take advantage of discounts for visiting a drive-thru during less busy times of the day. There was a strong overall interest in value, led by BOGO (89 percent), value/combo meals (88 percent), and daily specials or LTOs (88 percent).

Percentage of drive-thru customers who said they’d likely use the following options if they were offered by a restaurant that offers drive-thru in their area

BOGO offers

All adults: 89 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 84 percent

Millennials (29–44): 91 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 93 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 87 percent

Urban consumers: 90 percent

Suburban consumers: 89 percent

Rural consumers: 87 percent

Value/combo meals at a reduced price

All adults: 88 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 78 percent

Millennials (29–44): 91 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 94 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 89 percent

Urban consumers: 91 percent

Suburban consumers: 88 percent

Rural consumers: 86 percent

Daily specials or LTOS at a reduced price

All adults: 88 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 81 percent

Millennials (29–44): 88 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 92 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 89 percent

Urban consumers: 89 percent

Suburban consumers: 89 percent

Rural consumers: 82 percent

Discounts for ordering on less busy days of the week

All adults: 82 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 84 percent

Millennials (29–44): 83 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 84 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 81 percent

Urban consumers: 80 percent

Suburban consumers: 84 percent

Rural consumers: 82 percent

Discounts for ordering during less busy times of the day

All adults: 81 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 81 percent

Millennials (29–44): 83 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 84 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 79 percent

Urban consumers: 82 percent

Suburban consumers: 81 percent

Rural consumers: 81 percent

Option to order larger-sized portions at the regular price

All adults: 80 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 78 percent

Millennials (29–44): 86 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 86 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 68 percent

Urban consumers: 86 percent

Suburban consumers: 78 percent

Rural consumers: 77 percent

Discounted add-on, such as a dessert or drink

All adults: 80 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 81 percent

Millennials (29–44): 85 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 87 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 65 percent

Urban consumers: 86 percent

Suburban consumers: 76 percent

Rural consumers: 77 percent

Option to order smaller-sized portions for a lower price

All adults: 75 percent

Gen Z adults (18–28): 68 percent

Millennials (29–44): 80 percent

Gen Xers (45–60): 77 percent

Baby Boomers (61–79): 75 percent

Urban consumers: 75 percent

Suburban consumers: 76 percent

Rural consumers: 74 percent

Discounts for paying in cash instead of a credit/debit card