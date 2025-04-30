While the ordering rush outside the four walls was hardly a pandemic trigger, it did create lasting consumer habits. The National Restaurant Association’s latest 2025 Off-Premises Restaurant Trends Report showed nearly 75 percent of all traffic now happens off-premises—meaning nearly three out of four restaurant orders are taken to go. Off-premises dining today accounts for a larger share of sales for 58 percent of quick-service and 41 percent full-service operators compared with 2019.
This isn’t likely to abate, either. Two-thirds of Gen Z and millennials respondents—cohorts only becoming larger spenders in the restaurant marketplace—said takeout was essential to their lifestyle and roughly six in 10 were using takeout or drive-thru at least weekly. More than 60 percent said they were ordering off-premises more than a year ago.
Some more stats:
Mobile ordering was being used by 57 percent of adults, including 74 percent of millennials and 65 percent Gen Z. Older diners still preferred in-person ordering. Takeout was the most frequent off-premises option, followed by drive-thru and delivery.
The majority of urban customers said takeout or drive-thru was essential, while 67 percent of rural guests wished they had more options for takeout.
Sixty-five percent of quick-service operators said they now offer delivery, with many expecting curbside and dedicated takeout areas to be more common in 2025. Fewer full-service restaurants were offering off-premises services. However, they saw whitespace in doing so: 43 percent felt curbside was poised to grow, 31 percent anticipated more dedicated takeout counters, and 12 percent foresaw more drive-thru lanes.
Ninety-four percent of consumers said speed was critical, with more than nine in 10 citing customer service as a top priority. Three-quarters of delivery users noted they value tech-enabled ordering and payment.
North of 80 percent of customers said they were tapping deals like BOGO offers, combo meals, or real-time specials. With loyalty, 65 percent of drive-thru users and more than 60 percent of takeout and delivery diners said membership affected their restaurant choices.
Additionally, 90 percent of people said they’d order a greater variety of items if the food held on-premises quality during delivery (stressing the important of packaging), and more than half would pay more for premium packaging that supported quality during transport.
Sixty-seven percent were interested in bundled meals, 70 percent in meal kits, and 62 percent in subscriptions.
And with tech, half of Gen Z adults (50 percent) and millennials (52 percent) said they’d consider ordering from an AI-generated video assistant.
There were plenty of findings, but for this piece, we’ll focus on the drive-thru.
Drive-thru trends and findings
More than four in 10 adults surveyed by the Association said they used drive-thru at least once per week. Forty-two percent added they order food or beverages from one at the same rate, led by millennials (55 percent) and Gen Z adults (54 percent).
Younger adults were the most frequent drive-thru goers, with 13 percent of millennials and 12 percent of Gen Z adults claiming to use the drive thru at least once a day.
How often consumers order from a drive-thru
(at a restaurant, coffee shop, snack place, or deli)
Multiple times a day
- All adults: 2 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 4 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 4 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 1 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): Less than 0.5 percent
- Urban consumers: 3 percent
- Suburban consumers: 2 percent
- Rural consumers: 1 percent
Daily
- All adults: 5 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 8 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 9 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 4 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 2 percent
- Urban consumers: 8 percent
- Suburban consumers: 5 percent
- Rural consumers: 2 percent
Several times a week
- All adults: 18 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 25 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 22 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 20 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 8 percent
- Urban consumers: 19 percent
- Suburban consumers: 19 percent
- Rural consumers: 15 percent
Once a week
- All adults: 17 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 17 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 19 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 16 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 16 percent
- Urban consumers: 15 percent
- Suburban consumers: 19 percent
- Rural consumers: 13 percent
At least once a week
- All adults: 42 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 54 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 55 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 41 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 26 percent
- Urban consumers: 47 percent
- Suburban consumers: 44 percent
- Rural consumers: 32 percent
Several times a month
- All adults: 19 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 21 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 19 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 19 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 18 percent
- Urban consumers: 18 percent
- Suburban consumers: 18 percent
- Rural consumers: 21 percent
Once a month
- All adults: 11 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 11 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 8 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 13 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 13 percent
- Urban consumers: 9 percent
- Suburban consumers: 11 percent
- Rural consumers: 16 percent
Once every few months
- All adults: 11 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 7 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 9 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 11 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 16 percent
- Urban consumers: 8 percent
- Suburban consumers: 13 percent
- Rural consumers: 12 percent
Once or twice a year
- All adults: 7 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 3 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 4 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 6 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 12 percent
- Urban consumers: 6 percent
- Suburban consumers: 7 percent
- Rural consumers: 9 percent
Never
- All adults: 9 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 4 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 5 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 10 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 15 percent
- Urban consumers: 13 percent
- Suburban consumers: 7 percent
- Rural consumers: 9 percent
By and large, consumers were happy with their drive-thru experiences. Roughly nine in 10 said they were very or somewhat satisfied with eight of the nine drive-thru experience attributes. The exception was the cost of the food, which was still viewed positively by 77 percent of respondents. Gen Z was generally somewhat less satisfied than older guests with the drive-thru.
Percentage of customers who said they were very or somewhat satisfied with the following attributes of their most recent drive-thru order
How easy it was to order and pay for the food
- All adults: 94 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 85 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 93 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 97 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 98 percent
- Urban consumers: 94 percent
- Suburban consumers: 93 percent
- Rural consumers: 95 percent
Overall food quality
- All adults: 92 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 86 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 93 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 93 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 95 percent
- Urban consumers: 93 percent
- Suburban consumers: 92 percent
- Rural consumers: 91 percent
Temperature of the food
- All adults: 90 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 83 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 90 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 95 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 91 percent
- Urban consumers: 93 percent
- Suburban consumers: 89 percent
- Rural consumers: 92 percent
Packaging that contained the food
- All adults: 90 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 81 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 90 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 94 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 94 percent
- Urban consumers: 92 percent
- Suburban consumers: 89 percent
- Rural consumers: 93 percent
How convenient it was to get in and out of the restaurant area
- All adults: 90 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 77 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 90 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 96 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 96 percent
- Urban consumers: 89 percent
- Suburban consumers: 89 percent
- Rural consumers: 94 percent
Customer service
- All adults: 90 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 81 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 89 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 93 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 95 percent
- Urban consumers: 88 percent
- Suburban consumers: 90 percent
- Rural consumers: 92 percent
Amount of time it took to receive your order
- All adults: 90 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 83 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 88 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 94 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 92 percent
- Urban consumers: 90 percent
- Suburban consumers: 89 percent
- Rural consumers: 90 percent
Accuracy of your order
- All adults: 90 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 78 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 90 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 94 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 94 percent
- Urban consumers: 90 percent
- Suburban consumers: 90 percent
- Rural consumers: 88 percent
Cost of the food (including taxes and tips)
- All adults: 77 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 68 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 74 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 84 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 79 percent
- Urban consumers: 79 percent
- Suburban consumers: 76 percent
- Rural consumers: 73 percent
Asked to identify areas they’d like to see drive-thru restaurants improve, the consensus rolled toward food quality and shorter wait times. Respondents also would like operators to better maintain food temperatures and make it more convenient to get in and out of the restaurant area.
Areas in which customers would like restaurants that offer drive-thru to improve
Improve the quality of the food
- All adults: 46 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 49 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 45 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 47 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 41 percent
- Urban consumers: 46 percent
- Suburban consumers: 45 percent
- Rural consumers: 46 percent
Reduce the wait time to receive the order
- All adults: 44 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 44 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 38 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 45 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 51 percent
- Urban consumers: 37 percent
- Suburban consumers: 46 percent
- Rural consumers: 50 percent
Maintain the proper temperature of the food
- All adults: 39 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 28 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 37 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 43 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 47 percent
- Urban consumers: 38 percent
- Suburban consumers: 39 percent
- Rural consumers: 39 percent
Make it more convenient to get in and out of the restaurant area
- All adults: 35 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 36 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 34 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 34 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 36 percent
- Urban consumers: 34 percent
- Suburban consumers: 35 percent
- Rural consumers: 36 percent
Improve the accuracy of orders
- All adults: 32 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 38 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 37 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 28 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 28 percent
- Urban consumers: 35 percent
- Suburban consumers: 33 percent
- Rural consumers: 28 percent
Increase the variety of food options
- All adults: 29 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 25 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 26 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 32 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 30 percent
- Urban consumers: 27 percent
- Suburban consumers: 30 percent
- Rural consumers: 27 percent
Make it easier to order and pay for the food
- All adults: 28 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 28 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 36 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 27 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 21 percent
- Urban consumers: 32 percent
- Suburban consumers: 24 percent
- Rural consumers: 30 percent
Make it easier to customize orders
- All adults: 27 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 24 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 27 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 25 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 32 percent
- Urban consumers: 24 percent
- Suburban consumers: 28 percent
- Rural consumers: 28 percent
Improve the packaging that contains the food
- All adults: 15 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 21 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 15 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 13 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 12 percent
- Urban consumers: 23 percent
- Suburban consumers: 12 percent
- Rural consumers: 11 percent
As for what’s getting guests to the drive-thru, 81 percent said they’d take advantage of discounts for visiting a drive-thru during less busy times of the day. There was a strong overall interest in value, led by BOGO (89 percent), value/combo meals (88 percent), and daily specials or LTOs (88 percent).
Percentage of drive-thru customers who said they’d likely use the following options if they were offered by a restaurant that offers drive-thru in their area
BOGO offers
- All adults: 89 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 84 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 91 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 93 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 87 percent
- Urban consumers: 90 percent
- Suburban consumers: 89 percent
- Rural consumers: 87 percent
Value/combo meals at a reduced price
- All adults: 88 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 78 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 91 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 94 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 89 percent
- Urban consumers: 91 percent
- Suburban consumers: 88 percent
- Rural consumers: 86 percent
Daily specials or LTOS at a reduced price
- All adults: 88 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 81 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 88 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 92 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 89 percent
- Urban consumers: 89 percent
- Suburban consumers: 89 percent
- Rural consumers: 82 percent
Discounts for ordering on less busy days of the week
- All adults: 82 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 84 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 83 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 84 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 81 percent
- Urban consumers: 80 percent
- Suburban consumers: 84 percent
- Rural consumers: 82 percent
Discounts for ordering during less busy times of the day
- All adults: 81 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 81 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 83 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 84 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 79 percent
- Urban consumers: 82 percent
- Suburban consumers: 81 percent
- Rural consumers: 81 percent
Option to order larger-sized portions at the regular price
- All adults: 80 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 78 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 86 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 86 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 68 percent
- Urban consumers: 86 percent
- Suburban consumers: 78 percent
- Rural consumers: 77 percent
Discounted add-on, such as a dessert or drink
- All adults: 80 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 81 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 85 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 87 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 65 percent
- Urban consumers: 86 percent
- Suburban consumers: 76 percent
- Rural consumers: 77 percent
Option to order smaller-sized portions for a lower price
- All adults: 75 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 68 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 80 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 77 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 75 percent
- Urban consumers: 75 percent
- Suburban consumers: 76 percent
- Rural consumers: 74 percent
Discounts for paying in cash instead of a credit/debit card
- All adults: 72 percent
- Gen Z adults (18–28): 69 percent
- Millennials (29–44): 72 percent
- Gen Xers (45–60): 78 percent
- Baby Boomers (61–79): 68 percent
- Urban consumers: 78 percent
- Suburban consumers: 68 percent
- Rural consumers: 70 percent