A few years ago, a small-town mayor proudly backed a wave of ICE raids, until his favorite taco truck disappeared. Overnight, restaurant owners were gone, kitchens went quiet, and “Help Wanted” signs filled every window. The town that had cheered for the raids suddenly faced empty dining rooms and drive-thru lines that stretched for blocks.

That story can (and is) unfolding anywhere in America. Immigrants make up a substantial share of the restaurant workforce with estimates ranging from 20 to 33 percent, depending on the definition of restaurant work, and an even higher share in quick-service restaurants. Yet for many, the looming possibility of deportation has created an invisible crisis in our kitchens and counters.

Across the country, restaurant managers are reporting people not showing up for shifts, staff members distracted or anxious, and a growing sense of fear making its way through crews that once ran like clockwork. When fear becomes part of the workplace, it not only hurts employees, it hurts business, too.

Understanding What Workers Are Facing

It’s hard to imagine trying to get ready for the dinner rush while worrying who will pick up your kids if you don’t make it home. Or trying to count the money at the end of a shift when you’ve stopped depositing paychecks because you’re afraid your bank account could be frozen. For many immigrant workers, and for other workers who have immigrant family members, these scenarios are more and more a part of daily life.

Employers have a responsibility to support employees through this fear from both a personnel and well-being perspective, as well as from a business necessity perspective. Restaurants rely on teamwork and reliability, which are qualities that crumble under stress, fear and uncertainty, leading to a slip in focus, a drop in morale, and ultimately, turnover.

How Employers Can Make a Difference

You don’t have to take a political position to take care of your team, the same way it isn’t political to support them through any other stressful or scary life circumstances. These aren’t partisan issues, they’re human ones and it’s about keeping teams safe, steady, and able to do their jobs. Low-risk, high-impact actions can create a safer, more stable workplace:

Reaffirm dignity and respect. In every interaction, let employees know their contributions are valued and their safety matters. Recognize good work in front of peers when it feels right, thank staff for their efforts, and model professional, respectful behavior even under stress. Maintaining consistent respect builds trust and helps employees feel secure enough to focus on their work.

Listen and acknowledge fear. Simple acts of empathy like checking in and validating concerns can go a long way. Take time to ask employees how they’re doing. Showing consistent attentiveness signals that their experiences and emotions are seen and taken seriously.

Equip your managers to communicate with care. Frontline supervisors often set the tone for how safe employees feel. Train them to respond calmly to questions, use empathetic language, and know what resources they can share. A well-informed manager can diffuse fear and model the steady leadership teams need.

Leverage trusted networks. Connect with local advocacy groups, legal aid providers, or HR experts to provide support discreetly. Many states’ restaurant associations provide resources, guidance, and best practices to help employees navigate challenges. Making sure your employees are aware of these resources will help you support them.

From listening to sharing information, subtle gestures can have an enormous impact in an industry built on human connection.

A Practical Tool for Employers and Workers

Supporting your team through times of fear strengthens your operation. When employees can work without the weight of anxiety, your kitchens run smoother, your service remains consistent, and your brand and community thrive.

To help employees prepare without fear, the Appleseed Network offers the Deportation Preparation Manual, a free, anonymous online tool that allows immigrant families to make practical, confidential plans for deportation. It covers child custody arrangements, safeguarding finances, powers of attorney, and coping strategies for the emotional toll of separation.

The manual is private, written in both English and Spanish, and guided by attorneys and experts across the country. Employers can quietly share this resource with staff or simply familiarize themselves with its contents to better understand what employees may be experiencing or could do to prepare.

Annette LoVoi is a Senior Advisor at the Appleseed Network and the original developer of the Deportation Preparation Manual for Immigrant Families. She has spent more than two decades advocating for low-income and immigrant families through national policy reform and systemic advocacy.