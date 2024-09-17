Matt Martin, CEO, RocketBarn

I would advise potential franchisees to start with assessing what you are personally passionate about. If you are able to find a handful of successful brands that you can imagine yourself being proud to stand behind, it will set you on the right path and help you through the challenges of business ownership that will inevitably come along the way.

After finding some good options at face value, I would of course look closely at each of their FDD’s to get clear insight on the financial performance history and requirements. I would plan for the worst of the numbers presented to you, so that you are mentally and financially prepared and not caught in a resentful or over exposed position should you face difficult challenges in your first 1-2 years (it happens).

And finally, I would learn as much as you can about the franchisor leadership and operations team that will be working with you. Are you confident in their track record? Do you feel a strong sense of shared values and vision? Are you clear on how you will work effectively together to follow the model and make your business successful? Effective teamwork is one of the greatest “make or break” elements to success in business … and you are buying into a model that will be taught to you by these people.