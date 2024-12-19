Whataburger and Wrangler brought a taste of Texas to Las Vegas during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) last week to celebrate their upcoming merchandise collaboration. Set to debut in spring 2025, this limited-edition fashion line will include denim jackets, vests, jeans, graphic tees, and ball caps—all paying homage to two legendary “W” brands.

With both companies boasting over 75 years of history, the partnership came naturally as a way to champion their shared Texas heritage and the growing nationwide love of nostalgic “cowboy culture.” Rachael Jones, Whataburger’s director of CPG, licensing, and retail segment operations, has worked closely on the project since 2020.

“This idea was many years in the making. We’ve worked back and forth on this line, and we probably had about three or four different iterations of what this collaboration would look like,” Jones said. “We wanted clear nods to the legacy of both brands to reflect in the clothes. It’s such a fun way to do something different for our fans and allow them to feel proud of their hometown burger joint.”

From orange-and-white-striped pants to cowboy-themed patches on jean jackets, the 24-piece collection combines vintage and modern elements that feel distinctively “WhataWrangler.” The colors, designs, and logos were carefully chosen to tell the story of both brands and connect with fans.

Real rodeo cowboys modeled the clothing—16-year-old junior world champion bareback rider Kash Loyd and 77-year-old Bob Tallman, a legendary rodeo announcer. The marketing campaign features vintage Whataburger buildings and cowboys ordering through the drive-thru, grabbing their favorite burgers on horseback.

“The WhataWrangler partnership is rooted in two brands with strong ties to the Texas community. After rodeos and football games, people are coming to Whataburger. And I think there’s a strong chance these people are also wearing Wrangler products when they come into our restaurants,” said Scott Hudler, Whataburger’s CMO. “Rachael and her team have done a great job building us into a lifestyle brand, and it connects us to younger generations. This is so valuable for a heritage brand like us.”

While the collaboration aims to appeal strongly to loyal Texas fans, Wrangler’s nationwide footprint will help introduce Whataburger to customers outside its geographic territory. Hudler described the fashion line as the “brainchild” of both brands and a way for customers to take a piece of Whataburger with them beyond the restaurant’s four walls.

This isn’t Whataburger’s first venture into retail. From dog leashes and holiday pajamas to kettle-cooked chips sold at H-E-B and custom T-shirts for Teacher Appreciation Day, the brand is no stranger to merchandising. These collaborations further solidify Whataburger’s status as a lifestyle brand focused on expanding its reach beyond Texas while continuing to captivate its loyal fan base.

The WhataWrangler fashion line will be available in limited supply starting in spring 2025. Customers can purchase the collection on Wrangler’s and Whataburger’s websites, as well as at select Western retailers across the country.