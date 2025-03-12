Whataburger’s 75th-anniversary festivities are just getting underway, and one of the more unique offerings includes an immersive gallery and art experience in downtown Austin during South by Southwest (SXSW).

The gallery features fan-made art installations of all shapes and sizes, from Whataburger-themed acrylic nails to crocheted Whatameals, oil paintings, action figures, embroidered hats, and even a miniature Whataburger motorcycle. No matter the art form or style, the theme remains the same: a genuine love and appreciation for the legacy brand and personal interpretations of what it means to fans.

One of the gallery’s standout pieces is a digital illustration of people gathered inside a Whataburger sharing a meal. The work, titled “Convos & Comfort Food,” was created by Houston-based artist Khia Ancalade (@khiascanvas).

“While creating this piece, I reflected on how comfort food has a way of bringing people together, especially students navigating the highs and lows of life,” Ancalade wrote in her artist statement. “A simple meal can turn into late-night debates, deep conversations, and moments of laughter that shape lifelong connections.”

Bringing the Whataburger Museum of Art to life has been years in the making. The concept was co-created in 2020 by Whataburger’s agency of record, McGarrah Jessee, after recognizing the volume of fan art being created. They saw an opportunity to celebrate both the brand’s legacy and its devoted fan base.

After the pandemic halted plans for a physical WMOA gallery, the brand pivoted to Instagram in 2021, encouraging artists to tag their work for a chance to be featured. Today, the account boasts 22,600 followers and nearly 300 posts.

In partnership with McGarrah Jessee, Acceleration (Whataburger’s public relations agency of record), SXSW, and Wanderlust Wine Co., the brand determined its 75th anniversary was the perfect moment to debut the gallery’s physical launch—coinciding with the return of fan-favorite limited-time offerings like the Monterey Melt.

“We want the 75th anniversary to be about sharing the love with our fans. We are super fortunate to be such a beloved brand, and we want to give back,” says CMO Scott Hudler. “So we’re doing it through activations like the art gallery and bringing back fan-favorite menu items. We do read the comments on social media and consider them when we plan activations.”

Select art pieces were intentionally chosen for the physical gallery, with artists paid to showcase their work. The collection highlights a diverse range of artistic styles, reflecting the many ways fans express their love for Whataburger.

The brand plans to bring WMOA to multiple markets nationwide on a smaller scale, including a possible debut at the Whataburger convention in the fall. Additionally, a gallery wall is being created for the corporate office, underscoring the company’s commitment to its fans.

“We’ve got to continue to stoke that love—and in some cases—reignite the love for the brand with our products, our guest experience, and events like this,” Hudler says. “We want to celebrate with our fans and continue to acknowledge them and give back however we can.”

Whataburger CEO Debbie Stroud attended the exhibit alongside members of the founding family. Lynne Dobson, in particular, was surprised to find one of her own art pieces hanging on the wall. Stroud and Dobson emphasized the importance of experiencing Whataburger through art.

“The WMOA exhibit is a declaration of a community that believes in the power of art and being stronger together,” Stroud says. “It brings together inspiration and ways to express human connection and explore what love really feels like. When people express their love for Whataburger through art, the answer is this celebration of creativity and community. It’s inspiring, and I hope it continues to grow.”