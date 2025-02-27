This article originally appeared on LinkedIn here.

As chaotic as they are in the moment, those early days of creating something—a company, a project, even raising kids—can feel romantic. You’re always going to look back fondly on the trials, even if you’d never want to return and do it again. Year 1 of the QSR Evolution Conference felt like that to me. I came into the process with zero events experience (outside of attending them), moderation, or any of the logistical fire skills anybody who throws in-person activations can relate to. I ended up hosting all four big-stage talks, about 13 other panels, and our entire staff as a whole spread across the five tracks all day long, for two straight days. It was both insane and something we’ll put in a memory bank forever.

The point of this is I’ve arrived at a very different moment in Year 3, even compared to Year 2. And I’d best define that evolution as “help.” If there’s one thing I’ve begun to tap into it, it’s the network. And it’s not just that I don’t need to do this all myself—it’s honestly better if I don’t. That’s one of the themes you’ll start to see as I unpack this year’s event. I realized pretty quickly yesterday I couldn’t get anywhere near explaining all the happenings in a single post.

THE LINKS YOU NEED

QSR Evolution Agenda/Speakers/More: https://www.qsrevolutionconference.com/

NextGen Restaurant Summit (the co-located full-service track of the event; one ticket is entry to both): https://www.nextgenrestaurantsummit.com/

Direct registration is here: https://web.cvent.com/event/b2b75b1a-57f0-40b7-95b7-51a54bb82440/regProcessStep1?RefId=websiteattendee&rp=63e2619f-5486-4fea-839a-38873f823d6d

So let’s start at the beginning. Year 1 to Year 2 was a crazy thing because you had to take this new idea and try to grow it. Year 2 to Year 3 feels more like searching for a sweet spot and, also, still expanding it further. Back in November I sketched out the vision and, honestly, it made me sweat a bit. I had no clue if I could pull it off, but I wanted to at least start with something that scared me. There’s no elevation in plug-and-repeat. My thought was, let’s bring in a bevy of fresh speakers (why I did a lot of outreach on this platform), develop topics that lend themselves to more open conversations (so maybe somewhat less specific at times), and then find parallel content opportunities that support the center of the event.

Inside a welcome reception unlike any other

One of the indelible moments of that debut year was Chick-fil-A Restaurants CEO Andrew Cathy giving the keynote. We talked about reading PnL statements to kids (or in my case, The Best Nest story of owls), Andrew’s coaching career, and, naturally, things like how the third-highest earning restaurant in America fosters a culture of owner-operator-led excellence and customer service. I was on a call with the amazing Kali Caldwell a couple of months ago trying to understand how we might collaborate again. And out of that back-and-forth we ideated this vision of throwing a “Welcome to Atlanta” party on the opening night (September 2).

Time-warp: What I learned from Chick-fil-A’s Andrew Cathy

We’re still working through details, but what you can expect, I know for certain, is Andrew’s insight, peek into the brand’s purpose and process, all wrapped into a celebratory-style night unlike any other. We might do swag drops. There could be a special guest … all of that will be unveiled in the days to come. I can say, there’s nothing like this out there, anywhere, to take in on the restaurant conference circuit. It’s going to be a one-of-a-kind opportunity to be in the room with one of the most-admired leaders in all of business. And we’re going to have fun doing it.

The keynotes, and on that topic of help again

I broke down the keynotes yesterday, so I won’t take a ton of time doing so here. But again, for emphasis, we are always going to be a content-forward conference. That is the premise and promise, and it won’t ever change. So what you see is designed for restaurant operators, through the lens of operators, meant to offer takeaways and insights into the topics and brands worth aspiring toward. How we generally achieve this is our program is created entirely on the editorial side before it’s shown to anybody.

The Opener: We’re doing a Yum! Brands roundtable this year with a focus on marketing with Jack Hinchliffe, CMO, Habit, Amy Ellis Durini, CMO, Taco Bell International, Anna Faktorovich, VP of Brand Management, KFC U.S., Neha DK, senior director of marketing, Pizza Hut Global.

While specifics are still being fleshed out, what you can expect is a very nuanced and deep dive into what it takes to reach today’s customer. How are they changing? What does balancing innovation and legacy feel like now? Social media? TikTok? And on and on this keynote will go. It’s going to be a wild one.

The Day 1 Closer: Whataburger CEO Debbie Stroud. This has truly been on my mind since The Women of Whataburger keynote at our first WiRL event. As anybody who attended that could attest, it was one of the best hours I’ve ever spent in this industry. It was other-worldly. Debbie is one of those leaders who speaks on a plane that’s relatable, empathic, and just stocked with tips to improve your career and your life. That last part is not hyperbole. I was just having this discussion with somebody in Nashville relating back.

The Day 2 Opener: Inspire Brands CFO Kate Jaspon. We’ve been hosting Inspire Brands keynotes since the outset of QSR Evolution. Kate follows CGO Christian Charnaux and CBO Scott Murphy. Both set the bar insanely high (I even got a Dunkings track suit last year). Kate, the former CFO of Dunkin’ Brands, now oversees functions for some 37,000 locations. There will be so many things to talk about. She’s been on my personal speaker wish list for a long time.

Closing keynote: TBD (stay tuned)

OK, so let’s get into some wider changes. I have an outside moderator for every session this year on the QSR side. They are:

Jennifer Dodd, Graham Chapman, CFE, Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg, Jenifer Kern, Felicia White Ed.D, CHT, Joseph Szala, GSD, DCMJ, DNSME, Jonathan Bowyer, Tricia Houston, Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, 🍔🍟🍕🎙 David “Rev” Ciancio, Kelly McCutcheon, Shannon O’Shields, Jason E. Brooks, Cheryl Whiting-Kish, RACHEL JC FU, 💥Jo Ann Herold, MBA, ACC, Melissa Doolin-Koehne, Kelly Grogan, James Hacon.

And for NextGen:

Eleni Kouvatsos Gates, Scott Taylor, CFE, Talia Solomon.

Again, it’s about “help.” I didn’t do this because I’ve grown lazy and don’t want to moderate panels anymore. It stemmed from last year and the feedback people offered of our experts. They’re like adding another speaker. Somebody with that direct knowledge is both a resource to the audience and to other panelists. If we’re trying to lead with content-rich ideas, this is an anchor.

Presentations: We’ve sprinkled these in previously, but Year 3, the goal was to add more. So Troy Hooper of Pepper Lunch is giving an first-person look at implementing AI, from the perspective of a restaurant CEO. Emily Litzinger and Courtney Leyes, of Fisher Phillips, return to talk about post-election labor laws (better them than me …). David McClaskey and Billy Schaefer are breaking down how to reduce turnover without raising costs. If you’re not familiar with the McClaskey Excellence Institute, the roots owe to Pal’s Sudden Service and the famed Pal’s Business Excellence Institute that started 25 years ago. There are few restaurant brands in the country that have perfected the model of employee-driven culture and operational excellence more so than Pal’s. This is the key.

Food Futurist Liz Moskow is presenting on how tech-enabled hospitality can empower teams. Liz was a keynoter at the NRA Show last year and has been a resource and confidant of mine for many, many years. She’s as good as it gets.

And while these are not presentations necessary, I linked up with CHART, The Giving Kitchen, and the University of Florida on panels this year. Respectively, Onboarding to Everboarding, How Doing Good is Good for Business, and AI & Robotics in the Restaurant Industry.

Additionally, in Year 2 we had Sarah Beckett and Laura Livers from Intouch Insight present our Drive-Thru Report findings before the day two keynote. That’s coming back (although we’re going to try to amp up the energy), but we’re also adding a Datassential presentation before the day one closing keynote on the state of things in QSR. More details to come.

I think the picture is starting to become clear, however—over the winding years of doing events, I have engaged with a lot of very intelligent people. Why not empower them to take larger roles and improve the breadth of what we’re doing? That’s exactly what’s going on.

Our esteemed emcee: Speaking of such things, I hosted a podcast with Dustin Portillo 🎤 a while back. He has a storybook background—former Boss Clown at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey (yes that’s a thing), former Ronald McDonald at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (also true), former community relations executive with one of the most successful McDonald’s franchises. For me, though, his personality was the hook. There was a point, maybe six months ago, when I decided to investigate bringing in a master of ceremonies. The truth is my personality is … kind of what it is. I get feedback about it a lot (I blame my dad for this; I tend to emulate him without realizing it). Am I the most energetic human ever? No. I try to be authentic, and I care intensely about everything I do. But I’m self-aware enough to realize I needed help with this sort of setting. I was headed down to Atlanta, fittingly, one day when I called Dustin about it. Would he come and welcome the crowd, direct traffic, serve as the heartbeat and positive undercurrent of this event? So here we are. I feel a lot better about what’s happening in September because Dustin is involved. That’s the best way I can put it. You’ll all understand my sentiment the moment he takes the stage.

Overall. There are a lot of speakers (there always will be at this event; that’s simply our signature). I won’t name them all, but I will break out our fireside chats. This has become one of my favorite elements of how we operate.

The Women in Restaurant Leadership Networking hour is back (we will cover this more later). We’re doing a speakeasy in the basement. A new after party. Lots of other stuff going on.

I could keep going, and this conversation will unravel as we get closer, but the message today is I asked for help and people responded. The end result, I believe, is the best version of this event we’ve set out into the world since we started. I hope you’ll join us.

If you have any questions, my messages are always open. You can also email me at dklein@wtwhmedia.com.

All registration links above but here they are again for good measure. See you in Atlanta.

QSR Evolution Agenda/Speakers/More: https://www.qsrevolutionconference.com/

NextGen Restaurant Summit (the co-located full-service track of the event; one ticket is entry to both): https://www.nextgenrestaurantsummit.com/

Direct registration is here: https://web.cvent.com/event/b2b75b1a-57f0-40b7-95b7-51a54bb82440/regProcessStep1?RefId=websiteattendee&rp=63e2619f-5486-4fea-839a-38873f823d6d