Quick-service restaurants are embracing innovative menus with protein-caffeine fusions. As consumers seek functional food and beverages that provide energy and satiety—from protein-coffee shakes to caffeine-powered breakfast bowls—these offerings are increasingly shaping dining decisions.

There is also a customer segment focused on health and wellness, which many QSRs view as an opportunity to differentiate themselves and attract new clientele. By integrating two popular elements—caffeine and protein—the fast-paced food service landscape can better serve health-conscious people interested in all-in-one menu solutions to fuel their day.

What Is Driving the Protein and Caffeine Craze?

Functional drinks like protein coffee align with a growing health trend. According to a McKinsey survey, at least 70 percent of respondents reported a desire to be healthier, while 50 percent prioritized improving their diet. Several people indicated their intention to consume less processed food, sugar and red meat to achieve this.

Many vegetarians and vegans already struggle to get enough protein. This has led to the lab-grown meat craze, which avoids livestock reproduction and mitigates the effects of climate change.

QSRs have noticed these changing consumer habits and are shifting toward protein-based offerings, particularly with caffeine. The Cleveland Clinic says protein coffee benefits include:

Delivering a jolt of energy to start the day or before a workout

Curbing hunger pangs for longer, helping with weight management and a stable metabolism

Flavoring coffee or other beverages instead of using sugary creamer additives

Helping meet daily protein goals for those taking weight loss medicine

Something similar is happening in the packaged goods sector. Danone North America, maker of yogurt brands like Oikos, Activia, Dannon and Silk, is releasing a protein-packed product line for the increasing number of people on Wegovy, Zebpound, Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications. Nestlé, Conagra and Smoothie King have also followed suit.

Creative Ways QSRs Are Combining Protein and Caffeine

QSRs have gotten creative in developing functional drinks for their menus, from protein coffee shakes to caffeinated energy bowls and freshly made energy bars.

Starbucks recently added Protein Cold Foams to its Protein Latte line, using 2 percent protein-enhanced milk. The Protein Cold Foam increases protein by 15 grams in any iced beverage, averaging 19 to 26 grams for a medium-sized drink. Those who order the Protein Latte benefit from about 27 to 36 grams.

Operationally, QSRs hope to improve customer satisfaction by ensuring consistent coffee flavor and rapid preparation. Single-serve coffee pods reduce the time spent brewing and maintaining machines, allowing staff to concentrate on more critical tasks.

Sales, Customer Loyalty and Brand Differentiation

Protein coffee drinks have the potential to boost sales and customer engagement for QSRs whose innovations meet the demand for functional beverages. Some consumers are also willing to pay a premium for on-trend beverages.

Dunkin’ Chief Marketing Officer Jill Nelson says the brand considers Gen Z in its promotional content. She highlights the importance of creating unique beverages that are not easily replicated at home, so patrons feel clued in when they enter the drive-thru.

Loyalty programs further increase repeat customers and excitement around trying new protein-caffeine creations. Deloitte’s 2024 Customer Loyalty Survey suggests brands should personalize online marketing around individual preferences to build deeper customer relationships and better tailor recommendations and offers. Providing rewards also incentivizes the purchase of functional drinks in a health-conscious market.

Challenges and Considerations for QSR Operators

Although protein-caffeine menu mashups have excellent business potential, QSRs face several integration challenges. For example, they must adhere to stringent regulatory requirements for nutritional transparency, accurately disclosing information that addresses consumer health and safety concerns.

Another difficulty is finding ways to blend nutrition, taste and operations. QSRs must source high-quality protein and caffeine products to create drinks without straining the supply chain. Additionally, offering mashups may require more inventory and enhanced training.

Quick-serve establishments must plan menu solutions carefully and communicate clearly to ensure that new offerings improve business operations and customer satisfaction rather than disrupt them.

What Is Next for Functional Drink Innovations?

QSRs that serve functional drink innovations and protein-caffeine mashups show no signs of slowing down. Experts predict the global functional food and beverage market will expand by a 10.33 percent compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2032, reaching $793.60 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic, increased marketing initiatives and health specialist recommendations to eat more nutritionally dense foods greatly influenced this industry.

Beyond protein coffee drinks, smoothies and fruit juices are leading the United Kingdom’s QSR sector as consumers want to receive as many vitamins and minerals as possible. According to one insights leader, magnesium could be the next popular additive to functional beverages—a key nutrient missing from people’s diets. Considering how quickly trends spread, other markets can expect similar expectations.

Packing a Punch With Protein and Caffeine

Adding protein-caffeine drinks to the menu can help QSRs stand out from the competition and meet the growing demand for functional beverage options. Piloting limited-time offers is a practical way to gauge the preferences of health-conscious consumers and publicly communicate the benefits of these product innovations.

Emily Newton is the Editor-in-Chief of Revolutionized Magazine. She has over five years experience writing for the food and beverage industry.