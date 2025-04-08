The moment my suitcase hit the floor after WiRL Together Summit Year 2, my brain was already buzzing with more ideas—more ways to bring this incredible community together and expand our reach.

Since then, my inbox (and heart) have been overflowing with inspiration. Ideas. Advice. Offers to help. I soak it all in like a sponge—then get to work finding the best ways to elevate, educate, and empower others through this platform.

Last week, I had a conversation with the brilliant Jennifer Dodd, and her words stuck with me: In a turbulent industry, the power of steadfast positivity is immense.

That’s what WiRL was built to be—a platform that unites, leads, and inspires. And today, it’s more than that. It’s a movement. One that uplifts and supports while also smashing through barriers and challenging the status quo.

A quick recap on how WiRL is growing 🌱👇

Our annual Together Summit (mark your calendar for February 2026 in Charleston!)

The WiRL podcast, featuring authentic stories from industry leaders

Articles (print + digital), our weekly newsletter, and webinars

Monthly #WiRLPower Hour virtual meetups for real connection

The iconic WiRL Networking Reception and State of the Union Panels at QSR Evolution and FSR NextGen—the birthplace of this movement

Wondering what’s next? We’re bringing the WiRL experience to Atlanta this year—and it’s going to be BIG.

Links You’ll Need ✨

✨ QSR Evolution / WiRL State of the Union Panel Info: https://www.qsrevolutionconference.com/wirl/

✨ FSR NextGen / WiRL State of the Union Panel Info: https://www.nextgenrestaurantsummit.com/wirl/

✨ Direct link to register for QSR Evolution / FSR NextGen: https://web.cvent.com/event/b2b75b1a-57f0-40b7-95b7-51a54bb82440/regProcessStep1?RefId=websiteattendee&rp=63e2619f-5486-4fea-839a-38873f823d6d

✨ Main WiRL Website: https://www.womenleadrestaurants.com/

✨ The WiRL experience is coming to Atlanta!

As many of you know, the QSR Evolution Conference and FSR NextGen Restaurant Summit are where the WiRL movement first came to life. And this year? We’re taking things to a whole new level. The WiRL experience is back—bigger, bolder, and filled with even more opportunities to connect, learn, and most importantly… have fun.

We’re thrilled to welcome not just one, but five powerhouse keynote speakers to the stage: Neha DK from Pizza Hut, Amy Ellis Durini from Taco Bell, Anna F. from KFC, Debbie Stroud from Whataburger, and Kate Jaspon from Inspire.

We’re also rolling out two dedicated content tracks packed with powerful stories from women leading across the industry. The QSR State of the Union panel includes insights from Maggie Gordon, Jane Grote Abell, Shannon Iverson, CFE, Michele Maerz, Kelly McCutcheon, Tonya McCoy, Alexis Parra, and Jennifer Schuler. The FSR wing features Jennifer Pecoraro-Striepling, Roberta Frierson, Toni Ronayne, Jennifer Loper, Kristen Hohl, Elizabeth Brasch, and Reem Fahoum.

And yes … if you loved Nashville’s Barbie Party, you’re in for a treat. Introducing the WiRL Murder Mystery Networking Reception—because traditional networking is so last year. In partnership with Olo, we’re transforming the evening into an immersive, interactive mystery filled with costumes, props, signature cocktails, and a cast of charmingly suspicious characters. Stick around for the after-party: our Speakeasy Soirée promises more fun, more mingling, and a few surprises.

You’re invited to a networking hour unlike any other in Atlanta. Click the graphic above to learn more about the conference and be sure to add the Women in Restaurant Leadership Networking hour during registration.

Oh—and one more thing. We’re cooking up something extra special: For the first time ever, we’re introducing the WiRL Workshop Experience, coming to Atlanta this fall. Picture a mini Together Summit: four exclusive workshops, all focused on leadership development, connection, and growth. More details coming soon!

Lastly, this summer, I’m teaming up with Mariana Marques at Firehouse Subs and Ashley Bilbrey at Chicken N Pickle to continue growing this community and pushing our mission forward through local, bite-sized activations.

WiRL isn’t just an initiative. It’s family. And together, we can be the bridge that connects women to opportunity, support, and success in this ever-changing industry. Whether it’s through an event, a story, or even just a virtual coffee chat—I’ll be here. Leading with optimism. Acting with purpose. And championing this incredible community every step of the way.

Connect with Satyne on LinkedIn.