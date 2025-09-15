Marcia Mead
President, M Squared Franchise Consulting
How have some of the macro challenges, from inflation to regulations to tariffs, affected the franchising industry, in your view?
The franchising industry is far from immune to the pressures of broad economic forces. From inflation to shifting regulations and global trade policies, these macroeconomic challenges continue to influence both consumer behavior and investor confidence—key pillars of franchise success.
When consumer confidence declines, we see a direct correlation in franchise performance. It’s a sentiment-driven business, and when people tighten their wallets, franchise revenues often reflect that restraint.
Global trade tensions, including tariffs, have also left a mark. Tariffs tend to discourage consumer spending, which can significantly impact the profitability of individual franchisees. It’s a chain reaction—higher costs for goods often translate to reduced demand at the local level affecting the success of individual franchisees.The investment side of franchising isn’t immune either. Market volatility, especially when triggered by tariff news or geopolitical uncertainty, can make prospective franchisees more risk-averse. When the stock market dips and potential franchisees see smaller investment balances, we often see a slowdown in franchise sales or expansion plans.
Finally, access to capital remains a persistent challenge. Elevated interest rates have made SBA and other small business loans less appealing. For many would-be franchisees, financing terms are a deciding factor—and in a high-rate environment, that can become a significant hurdle.
These macroeconomic headwinds may ebb and flow, but their impact on franchising underscores the need for adaptability, strategic planning, and strong support systems across the franchise ecosystem.
If you were advising a prospective franchisee, or somebody looking to grow their portfolio, on what to look for in a brand they’re considering investing in, where would you begin?
For prospective franchisees or multi-unit investors exploring their next opportunity, due diligence is everything. I emphasize that the most successful franchise investments start with a disciplined approach and a clear sense of purpose. I recommend beginning with the following due diligence steps:
Validate Relentlessly
Speak with current franchisees until every one of your questions has been answered—honestly and thoroughly. Peer feedback provides invaluable insight into the day-to-day realities of the business, as well as the quality of support delivered by the franchisor.
Go Beyond the Franchise Disclosure Document
Reading the FDD is a legal necessity, but truly understanding it is where your protection lies. Sit down with a representative from the franchisor to walk through any points of concern or confusion. Ask about the financials, obligations, territory rules, and any red flags in Item 19 or the litigation section.
Passion Matters
Franchise businesses may offer a structured path to ownership, but they still require grit and personal investment. Choose a concept that aligns with your passion and interests. That intrinsic motivation will carry you through the inevitable challenges of business ownership.
Prioritize Staying Power Over Trendiness
While buzzy concepts might be tempting, long-term success often lies in brands with proven durability. Look for concepts that fill lasting consumer needs rather than short-lived market fads.
Franchise investment is not just about the numbers—it’s about fit, foresight, and long-term vision. With the right research and mindset, franchise ownership can be both rewarding and resilient.
What do you think is going to be the biggest topic in the franchising space in 2025?
Franchise development lead flow drop off. Franchisors keep expanding budgets and it is harder and harder to compete for the right potential franchisees.
Franchise Development in 2025: A Lead Generation Crossroads
One of the most pressing topics expected to dominate the franchising landscape in 2025 is the continued drop-off in franchise development lead flow. As franchisors increase marketing budgets in an effort to capture attention, the competition for high-quality, qualified candidates has never been more intense.
Budgets continue to expand in the search for the best potential franchisees via digital marketing, portals, and broker networks, but the pool of serious, well-capitalized prospects isn’t expanding at the same pace. This tightening of the funnel is forcing many brands to rethink their strategies—emphasizing more targeted, personalized outreach, and a deeper focus on storytelling, brand differentiation, and validation strength. In 2025, success in franchise development may not go to the brands with the biggest spend, but to those with the smartest, most strategic approach.
DOWNLOAD THE FULL QSR BEST FRANCHISE DEALS REPORT
Michelle Rowan
President and COO of Franchise Business Review
How have some of the macro challenges, from inflation to regulations to tariffs, affected the franchising industry, in your view?
Franchising, particularly in the quick-service space, continues to face significant pressures from inflation, evolving regulations, and trade tariffs. At Franchise Business Review, we hear directly from franchisees how rising ingredient, labor, and supply chain costs have dramatically squeezed profit margins. Just like we saw during the chaos COVID brought—successful franchise brands have their corporate team getting proactive in communicating and supporting franchisees through the unknown. They are helping to navigate pricing changes and supply chain strategies. Staying on top of regulations around labor, particularly wage increases. Overall, brands focused on proactive financial transparency, strong supplier relationships, and agile pricing strategies have navigated these challenges best.
If you were advising a prospective franchisee, or somebody looking to grow their portfolio, on what to look for in a brand they’re considering investing in, where would you begin?
My advice always starts with the two most crucial pieces that help gauge stability and growth potential: franchisee satisfaction and profitability. At Franchise Business Review, we find the most success comes when people invest in brands that clearly demonstrate strong unit economics, consistent performance, and high franchisee engagement. Look beyond marketing promises and dig into the data- talk to existing franchisees to understand the relationship with corporate. Ask about the culture, how they work together and work through tension when it arises, and responsiveness. Ask about financial performance—did they break even when they thought they would, how has revenue/profit fluctuated over the years they have been in business. Also critical is the franchisor’s leadership stability, transparency, and the franchisee community’s willingness to recommend the brand. The goal is a partnership that thrives not only in good times but also through inevitable market challenges.
What do you think is going to be the biggest topic in the franchising space in 2025?
The biggest challenges in franchising for 2025 will remain about people challenges—finding labor to run locations, increased labor costs, and retention. As far as innovation topics, the critical role of technology in driving profitability, customer experience, and operational efficiency. Brands that leverage AI, automation, and robust analytics effectively will pull ahead. Especially in quick service, where customer expectations around convenience, speed, and personalization continue to be on the rise. We’re seeing leading brands differentiate by strategically investing in technology platforms that support franchisee profitability, optimize labor costs, enhance real-time decision-making, and enrich the consumer experience. Franchisees and franchisors who embrace technology as an essential, strategic tool rather than a secondary enhancement will lead the next phase of industry growth.
Stan Friedman, CFE
President of FRM Solutions and Host and Producer of Franchise Today podcast
How have some of the macro challenges, from inflation to regulations to tariffs, affected the franchising industry, in your view?
They have bred uncertainty, which generally leads to indecision. An old adage says: “confused minds don’t make decisions.”
If you were advising a prospective franchisee, or somebody looking to grow their portfolio, on what to look for in a brand they’re considering investing in, where would you begin?
I would suggest that he/she look at brands that are least impacted by those things causing uncertainty. Look at products/service offerings that that are homegrown and with parts made in America, such that they are immune from tariffs. I’d look for low cost of entry and high margin businesses that have long “lifetime value of customers.” Services in spaces that are generally bulletproof like child care, senior care and services with recurring revenues, not services that are one and done.
What do you think is going to be the biggest topic in the franchising space in 2025?
Without a doubt, how to get our heads around AI and it’s rapidly evolving role in franchise development, operations, and support.
Liane Caruso, CFE
Cofounder, Franchise Assembly
How have some of the macro challenges, from inflation to regulations to tariffs, affected the franchising industry, in your view?
There’s no doubt the macro environment has added pressure. Inflation is squeezing margins, and changing regulations are making franchisors rethink how they market and sell. It’s shifted the focus from just growing fast to growing smart. Franchisors are being more intentional about unit economics and how they support franchisees on the ground. I’m also seeing more education and transparency in the development process. Candidates are cautious right now, and that’s fair. It means brands have to be crystal clear on their value and build real relationships instead of relying on flashy selling points.
If you were advising a prospective franchisee, or somebody looking to grow their portfolio, on what to look for in a brand they’re considering investing in, where would you begin?
I’d start with the leadership team. You’re not just investing in a brand, you’re investing in the people behind it. Do they have a clear vision? Are they accessible and supportive? Then I’d look at the unit economics and how realistic the ramp-up looks in today’s market. Not just what’s on paper, but how it’s playing out for current franchisees. I’d also want to understand the brand’s support structure. How do they help with marketing, technology, and ongoing training? And lastly, I’d always recommend talking to franchisees. Are they happy? Do they feel heard? That kind of feedback says a lot.
What do you think is going to be the biggest topic in the franchising space in 2025?
I think the biggest topic in 2025 will be how franchisors support franchisees in staying competitive, especially as AI rapidly changes how we market at the local level. Tools are evolving so fast that even Google doesn’t fully know how it’s going to impact the landscape. That means brands and marketers can’t afford to stay static. We need to keep testing, learning, and adjusting so franchisees aren’t the ones feeling the fallout from constant platform shifts. AI has huge potential, but only if it’s implemented in a way that makes things easier and more effective for the people actually using it.
DOWNLOAD THE FULL QSR BEST FRANCHISE DEALS REPORT
Dawn Abbamondi
CMO, SMB Franchise Advisors
How have some of the macro challenges, from inflation to regulations to tariffs, affected the franchising industry, in your view?
In some cases, it has meant a slow-down in development, which is sort of typical. People who are nervous about change will not jump into new units or continue their development plan (as planned.) On the positive side, I have heard of proactive updates to offerings whether in the menu offerings or in the supplies needed to serve/package products. Innovation can come from being forced to look at the status-quo and come out ahead of the competition who might just try to absorb the cost increases from inflation or tariff changes.
If you were advising a prospective franchisee, or somebody looking to grow their portfolio, on what to look for in a brand they’re considering investing in, where would you begin?
Doing what I do in my role as CMO at SMB Franchise Advisors, I have to be honest and admit that am partial to emerging brands. They are nimble and innovative because they do not need to convince a larger system to adopt and accept new products, marketing methods, or operations processes. There is (usually) territory available in the preferred market and it might even be a larger area than future franchisees will be able to acquire. There is less bureaucracy and debate (believe me, I worked in a 1,000-unit brand, so I know first-hand how long things can take). Early adopters and “inaugural” franchisees often have the ear of the founder; they can impact the brand positively with great ideas that are perhaps driven by market specific needs but are good for the long-term growth of the franchise. If you are looking to become a franchise owner or invest in an emerging brand, these are some of the real benefits to factor into the decision-making process.
What do you think is going to be the biggest topic in the franchising space in 2025?
I hope, when we look back on the year, that we talk most about the innovation brands brought to the market—in new products, improving margins in spite of rising cost of goods through efficiency in operations, and expansion of world-wide flavors. When I look back on the last 10 to 15 years I love how the restaurant, food and beverage industry has become so much more interesting and varied. Size of footprint, ways to deliver products, ingredients and flavors that we have integrated into our daily or weekly routines. This is no longer a boring scene with the same-old breakfast, lunch or dinner. We look forward to dining out—or bringing food in, to enjoy with family, friends and colleagues many times throughout the week. I see more dependence and reliance on restaurants by all ages of people who are busy, working from home or traveling, and want to spend their free time doing the things they like better (than cooking).
Elyse Lupin
Founder and President of Elysium Marketing Group,
How have some of the macro challenges, from inflation to regulations to tariffs, affected the franchising industry, in your view?
Economic uncertainty is causing a hesitancy to commit to a major investment until there’s more confidence around market stability. Overall, there has been a decline in industry specific franchise development searches in the first half of 2025, so the research and consideration phase has been longer. This drives home the importance of retargeting and the omni-channel approach in Fran Dev marketing.
If you were advising a prospective franchisee, or somebody looking to grow their portfolio, on what to look for in a brand they’re considering investing in, where would you begin?
I’d advise them to take their time and thoroughly research any franchise they’re considering. Review the Item 19 closely, connect with the corporate team and existing franchisees to get a true sense of the culture, and make sure you fully understand the strengths and potential challenges of each system before making a commitment.
What do you think is going to be the biggest topic in the franchising space in 2025?
The obvious answer is AI. For food franchises, it’s a powerful tool to reduce costs and boost efficiency. Rather than avoiding it, they should lean into what’s working—whether it’s streamlining online and onsite ordering, automating operations, or enhancing the customer experience.
Graham Chapman
Franchise Coach, FranCoach
How have some of the macro challenges, from inflation to regulations to tariffs, affected the franchising industry, in your view?
Nothing has changed as far as what prospective buyers (first time franchisees or multi-unit folks looking for their next business) should look for in a brand they’re considering. First and foremost, franchising is, and has always been, a people business. It’s imperative that new owners trust and believe in the executives leading the brand and feel confident they’re joining a franchise family comprised of franchisees who share their values and support other owners. If that critical relationship piece is right (including knowing the brand’s people and culture align with their “why” and personal values) and they’re willing to follow the blueprint the brand has built/refined with a positive attitude, then they’ve found their franchise fit.
What do you think is going to be the biggest topic in the franchising space in 2025?
While tariffs and international conflict currently dominate headlines, I predict AI will endure as the biggest topic in franchising circles. What’s next with AI? What will it be capable of just six months from now? How can we use it to make our business more efficient/profitable? How should it/will it change our labor model? While tariffs are disruptive, they are temporary, and it appears AI is just in phase one of what will be the most pivotal landscape shift since the internet’s rapid growth at the turn of the century.