Marcia Mead

President, M Squared Franchise Consulting

How have some of the macro challenges, from inflation to regulations to tariffs, affected the franchising industry, in your view?

The franchising industry is far from immune to the pressures of broad economic forces. From inflation to shifting regulations and global trade policies, these macroeconomic challenges continue to influence both consumer behavior and investor confidence—key pillars of franchise success.

When consumer confidence declines, we see a direct correlation in franchise performance. It’s a sentiment-driven business, and when people tighten their wallets, franchise revenues often reflect that restraint.

Global trade tensions, including tariffs, have also left a mark. Tariffs tend to discourage consumer spending, which can significantly impact the profitability of individual franchisees. It’s a chain reaction—higher costs for goods often translate to reduced demand at the local level affecting the success of individual franchisees.The investment side of franchising isn’t immune either. Market volatility, especially when triggered by tariff news or geopolitical uncertainty, can make prospective franchisees more risk-averse. When the stock market dips and potential franchisees see smaller investment balances, we often see a slowdown in franchise sales or expansion plans.

Finally, access to capital remains a persistent challenge. Elevated interest rates have made SBA and other small business loans less appealing. For many would-be franchisees, financing terms are a deciding factor—and in a high-rate environment, that can become a significant hurdle.

These macroeconomic headwinds may ebb and flow, but their impact on franchising underscores the need for adaptability, strategic planning, and strong support systems across the franchise ecosystem.

If you were advising a prospective franchisee, or somebody looking to grow their portfolio, on what to look for in a brand they’re considering investing in, where would you begin?

For prospective franchisees or multi-unit investors exploring their next opportunity, due diligence is everything. I emphasize that the most successful franchise investments start with a disciplined approach and a clear sense of purpose. I recommend beginning with the following due diligence steps:

Validate Relentlessly

Speak with current franchisees until every one of your questions has been answered—honestly and thoroughly. Peer feedback provides invaluable insight into the day-to-day realities of the business, as well as the quality of support delivered by the franchisor.

Go Beyond the Franchise Disclosure Document

Reading the FDD is a legal necessity, but truly understanding it is where your protection lies. Sit down with a representative from the franchisor to walk through any points of concern or confusion. Ask about the financials, obligations, territory rules, and any red flags in Item 19 or the litigation section.

Passion Matters

Franchise businesses may offer a structured path to ownership, but they still require grit and personal investment. Choose a concept that aligns with your passion and interests. That intrinsic motivation will carry you through the inevitable challenges of business ownership.

Prioritize Staying Power Over Trendiness

While buzzy concepts might be tempting, long-term success often lies in brands with proven durability. Look for concepts that fill lasting consumer needs rather than short-lived market fads.

Franchise investment is not just about the numbers—it’s about fit, foresight, and long-term vision. With the right research and mindset, franchise ownership can be both rewarding and resilient.

What do you think is going to be the biggest topic in the franchising space in 2025?

Franchise development lead flow drop off. Franchisors keep expanding budgets and it is harder and harder to compete for the right potential franchisees.

Franchise Development in 2025: A Lead Generation Crossroads

One of the most pressing topics expected to dominate the franchising landscape in 2025 is the continued drop-off in franchise development lead flow. As franchisors increase marketing budgets in an effort to capture attention, the competition for high-quality, qualified candidates has never been more intense.

Budgets continue to expand in the search for the best potential franchisees via digital marketing, portals, and broker networks, but the pool of serious, well-capitalized prospects isn’t expanding at the same pace. This tightening of the funnel is forcing many brands to rethink their strategies—emphasizing more targeted, personalized outreach, and a deeper focus on storytelling, brand differentiation, and validation strength. In 2025, success in franchise development may not go to the brands with the biggest spend, but to those with the smartest, most strategic approach.

