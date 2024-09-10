In the opening article of this series on franchising, where we’re unpacking insights from this year’s QSR Best Franchise Deals Council, we addressed the high-level view. Now, we’ll get into what’s separating the winning franchisors from the struggling ones. Next up will be a dive into what to look for when it comes to making the right investment.

As a reminder, the full Best Franchise Deals Report for 2024 can be explored here.