If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years I’ve spent running restaurants—and now helping thousands of restaurateurs manage their operations—it’s that uncertainty has a way of wrecking even the best-laid plans.

Yes, there’s an element of uncertainty baked into even the best concepts: Restaurant margins are always razor thin and seasonality can swing traffic unpredictably. Restaurant operators do their best to plan for surprises, but when broader economic uncertainty ramps up, the whole equation gets tougher to balance.

When consumer confidence drops, restaurants are among the first places people pull back. No one wants to cancel their kid’s soccer sign-up or skimp on the grocery bill, but skipping dining out? That’s an easy call.

I remember when the 2008 financial crisis hit. I was running a conveyor-belt sushi spot in downtown D.C., and I saw this scenario play out firsthand: Fine dining got hammered, while fast-casual joints saw business boom. We managed to stay afloat, but it wasn’t easy.

The restaurant industry thrives on constant transformation, from tweaking tonight’s menu to jumping on new trends. If you can’t spot change coming and adjust fast, you’re toast.

Chaos feels like the new constant for restaurant operators

We’re once again operating in economically shaky territory. Consumer confidence is certainly down. But not everything is flashing red. Inflation has cooled somewhat. Unemployment remains low. The signals are mixed, and the truth is, no one knows what’s coming next.

This persistent unease follows five years of nonstop curveballs. First, the pandemic flipped the industry on its head. Dining rooms went dark, and we had to completely rework how we operated—rewriting menus, retraining teams, and rebuilding kitchen workflows to handle a flood of takeout and third-party delivery orders virtually overnight.

Then came the supply chain breakdown. Food costs shot through the roof. Inventory got unpredictable. One day, you couldn’t get chicken; the next, your produce bill doubled. Overnight, operators had to become procurement experts, juggling price fluctuations, swapping out ingredients, and renegotiating contracts. It was like playing whack-a-mole with your P&L: Every time you solved one problem, another popped up two weeks later.

And then came the labor crunch. With restaurants stretched thin, operators had to trim dining room hours, operate with short crews, and ask managers to jump on the line (or step up themselves) just to stay open.

Now, many of these same pressures are ratcheting up again, and nothing seems steady long enough to build a reliable plan. It’s a complex, confusing environment that can be incredibly hard to navigate.

And if you’re trying to do it without real visibility into your operation, it can be easy to get lost in the chaos and be out of business before you know you’re even in the red.

3 ways to stay nimble when the ground keeps shifting

Here’s the thing: uncertainty doesn’t hit everyone the same way. For some operators, it may spell disaster. But for others, it can create opportunity.

It all comes down to your price point, your location, and—most importantly—your ability to adapt. If your concept can evolve with shifting conditions and meet customers where they are, you might be able to grow and thrive (or at least hold steady until clearer conditions emerge).

Here are three ways operators can navigate the uncertainty and come out stronger on the other side:

Enable real-time decision-making

Your survival depends on having a tight grip on your back-of-house and knowing exactly where your money is going—every day, every shift. When revenue forecasts change or menu costs climb, waiting even a few days to respond can mean losing money before you realize it’s gone.

Real-time visibility into labor and food costs, daily sales, and other crucial numbers enables you to act on what’s happening in the moment, not what happened last week. Whether you’re tightening up scheduling, reworking purchasing, or adjusting menu pricing, it all depends on having a back-of-house setup that gives you timely, actionable insights.

Invest in tech that pays for itself

Dropping money on software when you’re watching every penny feels risky. But you’ve got to think in terms of ROI. Every investment should either save you money or help you make it. It’s as simple as that.

Unlike broad marketing spend or brand-building efforts that promise potential future sales or awareness you can’t easily measure, back-of-house tech delivers clear, quantifiable results. From cutting the time spent reconciling invoices to enabling smarter, more cost-effective purchasing, it’s real money flowing back into your margins. And the best part? You can see exactly how well it’s working, right in the numbers.

Stay vigilant and lead with confidence

Economic pressure forces you to be laser-focused on finding the right balance between controlling costs and delivering a quality experience. You need enough hands on deck to maintain standards, but not so many that payroll drags you under.



Making these kinds of tough calls requires decisive leadership. Every adjustment will carry some risk: Cut too much, and you compromise service. Cut too little, and your margins suffer. The key is to make informed moves with confidence, knowing that inaction can be more risky than a misstep. In uncertain conditions, staying agile and willing to adapt is what keeps your business steady until conditions improve.

Control what you can. Prepare for what you can’t.

In a market this unpredictable, the last thing you need is more uncertainty. You need tools that keep you grounded in the day-to-day, with a clear pulse on every shift in your business.

Ultimately, these insights keep your operations stable enough for your team to keep focus on what matters most: creating remarkable dining experiences that keep guests coming back, even when eating out is the first thing on the chopping block.

The restaurants that come out stronger on the other side of our current moment of economic uncertainty won’t be the ones that got lucky. They’ll be the ones that stayed alert, protected their margins, and kept their back-of-house operations sharp and disciplined.

When there’s no clear playbook, the smartest thing you can do is control what you can, track how conditions are changing, and adjust in real time. That’s how you ride out volatility—and stay in the game.

Bo Davis is the co-founder and CEO of MarginEdge, the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform. Prior to founding MarginEdge, Bo was the founder of Wasabi. Wasabi has operated a dozen conveyor belt sushi restaurants in seven states over the past 20 years, and is still operating in Northern Virginia. Prior to Wasabi, Bo was in the US Peace Corps serving in Macedonia, earned an MS in Finance from London Business School, and founded an educational software company, Prometheus, which he sold to Blackboard in 2002. Bo also achieved an MS in Data Science from Northwestern University in 2021.